The view from over there.

G&GR welcomes Robert Waqasokolala to our writing team, for a Kiwi perspective on all things rugby. Part Fijian / Kiwi and now living in Melbourne, life obviously hasn’t been kind to Rob, but he writes a mean rugby article. Welcome aboard Rob & we look forward to more from you soon: Hoss.

Criteria for RA and NZR Adjustments to Player Eligibility Rules

Speaking to Sky Sport NZ after being announced as the new All Blacks head coach, Dave Rennie mentioned that New Zealand currently have 120 NZ- developed players applying their trade across the world in top rugby competitions.

The number 120 pricked my ears and made me think about the debate of allowing overseas players to play for the All Blacks and Wallabies.

New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia currently have two different views for allowing players to play for their respected nations.

NZR have drawn a line in the sand and said you must play Super Rugby Pacific if you want to be eligible for the All Blacks (except for long-serving, high-profile All Blacks).

RA have opened the door as of 2025 to allow any player playing overseas to represent Australia

2025 highlighted areas of concern for both RA and NZR.

The Wallabies produced performances versus the British and Irish Lions & the Springboks that showed when they have their full selection of players they can compete with any side in world rugby. However, once the Wallabies picked up injuries to key players and Will Skelton returned to France, performances faded on the end-of-year tour.

The All Blacks have played the 2024/25 season without their first-choice 1st 5 in Richie Mo’unga, unable to pick Shannon Frizell, and when injuries hit, the rules in place stopped the All Blacks from being able to call on experience from the likes of Aaron Smith or Brodie Retallick.

At the elite level, Australia and New Zealand currently have a high number of players applying their trade across Europe and Japan.

For the purpose of this article, elite players refers to current or recent international players competing in major leagues such as Japan Rugby League One & Two, Gallagher Premiership, URC, and the Top 14.

Golden future?

Australia

Australia have 7 elite players currently playing across Europe and Japan

Will Skelton Taniela Tupou Samu Kerevi Bernard Foley Reece Hodge Tom Banks Noah Lolesio

And 4 elite players born and developed in Australia playing for other international

rugby sides

Mack Hansen — Ireland Sione Tuipulotu — Scotland Finlay Bealham — Ireland Monty Ioane — Italy

•Josh Flook has signed a contract to play in Italy at the conclusion of the 2026

Super Rugby season.

•This year in January, Mark Nawaqanitawase signed a contract to play in Japan in

order to be able to play in the 2027 Rugby World Cup for the Wallabies.

Looks suspiciously offside to me!

New Zealand

New Zealand have 7 elite players currently playing across Europe and Japan

Richie Mo’unga (soon to return to NZ) Aaron Smith Brodie Retallick Shannon Frizell Nepo Laulala TJ Perenara Sam Cane

And 6 elite players born and developed in New Zealand playing for other

international rugby sides

Bundee Aki — Ireland James Lowe — Ireland Jamison Gibson-Park — Ireland Gareth Anscombe — Wales Michael Leitch — Japan Warner Dearns — Japan

In the last 12 months, New Zealand have had 10 players sign to clubs in Europe

and Japan.

Dalton Papali’i Hoskins Sotutu AJ Lam Sevu Reece Braydon Ennor Pouri Rakete-Stones Fehi Fineanganofo Tom Christie Mark Telea Akira Ioane

These players leaving Australia and New Zealand show that the overseas market is

not just attracting players nearing retirement but affecting

Wallabies and All Blacks-level players.

Prime Super Rugby starters.

Depth players and emerging talent.

Time to update.

Criteria for the RA and NZR

I think by taking an objective view and acknowledging that the current climate of club rugby across the world is vastly different to 20 years ago, then shifting the focus to 4 areas:

National team competitiveness Contract governance and loyalty to the jersey Super Rugby competitiveness Player welfare and financial opportunity

Criteria to allow selection for overseas players to play for the Wallabies & the

All Blacks

75+ Test caps or

125 Super Rugby Pacifica games or 12 years contracted service.

125 Super Rugby games would take 8 years of consistent play to reach 128

games (no finals appearances). As this is unlikely for a player to play week in, week

out over the course of 8 years to allow for injury, I propose a 12-year contract cycle

as sufficient service to Australian or New Zealand rugby.

1-year sabbatical clause for each player signing on to a 4-year deal regardless of age and service.

The clause to be player-initiated. Allowing players who are depth players, emerging talent, and prime Super Rugby starters who do not receive the extra payment of an international contract to be able to earn additional funds while gaining valuable overseas experience. Lastly, this could stop the eventual player drain of prime Super Rugby players, depth, and emerging talent.

In order for an overseas player to be eligible for the Wallabies or the All Blacks, players must have written into their contracts that national teams have first selection on players over club at all times.

Financial sustainability of Southern Hemisphere Rugby

With the likes of Richie Mo’unga and Mark Nawaqanitawase commanding high- priced contracts in the range of 1–2 million dollars per season, and prime Super Rugby players being able to make significantly higher amounts of money in Europe and Japan.

A centralised criteria across Australia and New Zealand could stop the player drain while allowing players to continue to set themselves in a solid financial position post-rugby career.

Just what to do? Brett Gosper

Changes from 2000 to 2026

In 2000, Super Rugby was at its peak. The All Blacks and the Wallabies were two of the best sides in the world, and there was not a massive financial gap between Super Rugby, Europe, and Japan contracts. Times have changed, Japan and France now have huge financial backing that RA and NZR cannot compete with consistently. RA is competing with Europe, Japan, the NRL, and AFL. NZR are competing with lower crowd numbers, reduced financial capacity, and a cost-of- living crisis.

Stepping back and observing the shifts over the last 26 years can provide insights into how to adapt to the current climate without losing the structure that has maintained a quality competition in Super Rugby that feeds the Wallabies and All Blacks.

Player welfare and financial opportunity

New Zealand have seen over the last 5 years players like Leicester Faingaʻanuku and Josh Morby head overseas while in their early 20s to improve their financial position and travel. With Fehi Fineanganofo leaving New Zealand shores at the end of the 2026 Super Rugby season, I think it is a worrying trend of emerging talent leaving as they are knocking on the doorstep of international selection.

I think allowing players to sign 1-year contracts overseas tied into a 4-year contract to RA/NZR may stop the player drain while allowing players the chance to gain valuable overseas playing experience inside high-performance environments. Also allowing players to travel the world in their 20s like so many young Aussies and Kiwis do.

We must acknowledge in the Southern Hemisphere that:

Global rugby economics have changed

Player movement is accelerating

Eligibility rules must evolve to remain competitive

Other nations have adapted with the times. Is it time for NZR and RA to follow suit?