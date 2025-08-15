The Rugby Championship Fantasy League Fantasy is here!

How to Play Super Rugby Fantasy

From a budget of $100m you can build a team of 15 players who will score you points based off their actual performances during the championship. Players will score points for scoring tries, conversions, making tackles, interceptions and much more.

Your team will be built from the following position categories:

POSITION Players per position PROPS 2 HOOKER 1 LOCKS 2 LOOSE FORWARDS 3 HALF BACK 1 FLY HALF 1 MIDFIELD 2 BACK THREE 3

You will be restricted to a minimum of 3 players and a maximum of 6 from any Rugby Championship nation in your fantasy team.

You can add players to your team by pressing the + icon next to any available player on the player pool.

You can remove players from your team by pressing the “Remove” button located on the player profile, which can be opened by clicking or tapping on a player.

If you don’t want to manually select your first team, you have the option to autofill your team. This will auto-populate any empty positions within your team using your remaining budget allowance.

Once you have successfully saved your team you will be able to make as many changes as you like before the season starts by taking advantage of your unlimited transfers.

Transfers

You will be given unlimited transfers to use over the course of the competition.

Before the tournament starts you can make as many changes as you’d like to your team as no players will be locked.

Once the tournament starts, you will only be able to transfer in or out players that are yet to play in the round (i.e. not locked).

You will not be able to transfer in or out a player that is locked until the current round is complete, and the next round becomes active.

If a player has been listed as injured, they will have this cross symbol next to their name. Please refer to the Key on the My Team page.

If a player is unavailable for selection other than due to injury, they will have they will be marked as “Not Selected”. Please refer to the Key on the My Team page.

Boosters

You will have 3 boosters that are available to you over the course of the competition.

Each booster can only be used once.

You can only play one booster at a time (e.g. you cannot play your Triple Captain & Co-Captain booster in the same round).

Boosters can only be applied to players who have not yet played in the round (i.e. not locked) and can be reset up until the boosted player becomes locked in that round.

A description of each booster is below:

Co-Captains – For one round only, you will be able to select two captains to score double points.

Triple Captain – Your captain will score you triple points for their next match.

Limitless – You will have an unlimited budget for one round only.

Scoring

Players will be awarded points based on their actual performances during The Rugby Championship.

Players will score points based on the metrics outlined below:

ACTION Points PLAYING 1-60 MINUTES 1 PLAYING 61+ MINUTES 2 FOR EACH TRY 15 FOR EACH TRY ASSIST 9 FOR EACH CONVERSION 2 FOR EACH MISSED CONVERSION -1 FOR EACH PENALTY GOAL 3 FOR EACH MISSED PENALTY -1 FOR EACH DROP GOAL 3 FOR EACH MISSED DROP GOAL -1 FOR EACH SUCCESSFUL 50:22 KICK 10 YELLOW CARD -5 RED CARD -10 FOR EACH TURNOVER FORCED 4 FOR EACH INTERCEPTION 5 FOR EACH LINEOUT WON ON OWN THROW*1 1 FOR EACH LINEOUT STEAL ON OPPONENTS THROW *2 5 FOR EACH LINEOUT ERROR (INCLUDES HANDLING ERROR, NOT STRAIGHT OR LOST OUTRIGHT) -2 FOR EACH TACKLE MADE 1 FOR EACH TACKLE MISSED -1 FOR EACH DEFENDER BEATEN 2 FOR EACH OFFLOAD 2 FOR EACH LINE BREAK 7 FOR EACH LINE BREAK ASSIST 5 FOR EVERY 10 METRES GAINED 1 FOR EACH PENALTY CONCEDED -1 FOR EACH ERROR (KNOCK ON OR FORWARD PASS) -1 FOR SCRUM WON OUTRIGHT (AWARDED TO ENTIRE FRONT ROW) *3 3

1 Points only awarded to hookers and lineout jumpers involved

2 Points only awarded to lineout jumpers involved

3 Points only awarded to props and hookers actively playing at the time a scrum was won