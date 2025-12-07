The Resort 8-12-2025

Great news, fellow rugby fans! Last week’s missive was the most successful off season post written by me in G&GR’s history! It was literally seen by tens of people. World Rugby domination is only a few steps away, and all you need to do is read. It’s that easy.

We need to talk about Rassie

Guess what this bastard’s done now? Only signed a bloody contract extension, until fucking 2031! Another six years of his genius guiding South Africa is not what I needed in my inbox today.

Details are here.

Rassie Erasmus pre-game

Etzebeth gets 12 weeks

Eben’s eye gouge was deemed mid-range, an entry point of 18 weeks reduced to 12 because of the player’s record. Let that sink in… a player, who seems to get into some sort of scuffle every game, has a record so good that it’s deemed good enough to get a 33.3333% reduction at the judiciary.

Anywhoo, read all about it on rugby.com.au

And here is why he had to do it.

Here are his greatest hits.

World Cup draw

The draw has happened and Australia has drawn Chile, Hong Kong China and a couple of tiny, cold, wet islands in the South Pacific. A dream run, really.

G&GR’s own Nate the great has put together a great guide over at the Rugby Australia site.

Nathan Willamson (probably)

Cheeky halfback try… or not?

I spotted this ‘try’ on Reddit the other day. I had an immediate reaction and know what my decision would’ve been if I had any clue how to referee a game. G&GR’s inhouse brains trust agreed with me (that doesn’t happen very often). Anyways, take a look and let me know your thoughts in the comments.

The funny pages.