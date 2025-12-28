The Resort 29/12/25

Welcome to the Resort, my super low effort to provide a little rugby news over the Christmas break. Today should be the final day of the Boxing Day test, but a mystifying decision from the ground staff put that idea to rest.

Sotutu GAWN!

Hoskin if off to his new home in Newcastle after the 2026 season. Sotutu played his last game for New Zealand in 2022 and could be eligible to play for England in no time at all.

More details on the shouty site.

Important Wallaby Poll.

9 Were the Wallabies better in 2025 Yep absolutely Same Same Nope

They Broke Our Lenny.

News out ot the UK that national treasure, Len Ikitau has a stuffed shoulder. Some will say this is proof you can’t play rugby all year round, and frankly I agree.

Details here.

It’s short and sweet this week. Have a good new year.