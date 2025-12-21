The Resort 22/12/2025

It’s so close to Christmas, I can smell the sweat and frustration of the Boxing Day sales when the wind hits just right. Local rugby news has become scarcer than an Australian Super Rugby title, but I’ve done my best to scrape together a few things I found interesting.

I just want your extra time and your… Kiss

Reds coach out on the town?

Yeah, I know, it’s a shit headline. Apparently Les Kiss’ coaching team is slowly coming together. Jonathan Fisher will probs come with Kiss from the Reds as a breakdown specialist.

Where that leaves the other Fisher, Laurie, remains to be seen, but The Roar understands the veteran Australian rugby coach will at the very least be with the Wallabies in early January for their three-day camp in Sydney. But the odds are strong that Kiss will find a new minister for defence by the time he takes over. Lineout coach, Tom Donnolly and skills coach, Eoin Toolan, who was Schmidt’s analyst at Ireland, are also expected to transition into Kiss’ coaching team.

I truly hope they find a way to include Lord Laurie in the team.

The Force take the bait.

News that the Force may have tabled a $450k per year offer for out of work rugby league winger Zac Lomax. Not bad for a guy who, it seems, has never played a second of rugby union, and would probably bolt the second R360 made a phone call. Anyway, not my circus, not my monkeys.

Levi sisters set for a year in the NRLW.

Teagan and Maddison Levi seem set for a payday in league, before returning on a two year extension with RA.

How to keep track of overseas players?

How to maybe entice these players back to Australia? Taking the opportunity to invite them to Wallabies training while on the Autumn Nations seems like a bloody good start. What other measures could we use to keep these players in our sights?

