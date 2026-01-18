The Resort 19/01/26

Okay, I forgot I was doing this today, let me throw some stuff together.

For those living under a rock!

2R1C7EM Crusdaers coach Scott Robertson during the Super Rugby Pacific Round 12 match between the Canterbury Crusaders and the Auckland Blues at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AAP Image/John Davidson/via Photosport) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

New Zealand Rugby has boned Razor Robertson for having a better record than any Wallabies coach in the last 20 years. I guess it’s all about your perspective. Anyway, it looks like Kiwi coaches everywhere will be polishing their resumes.

Hoss has the details here.

Mouthy little guy gets a coaching job.

During the Rugby Championship Test between Australia and South Africa at Suncorp Stadium on 18 September 2021 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. (Photo by Stephen Tremain)

Nic White has joined the Western Force coaching staff as the skills coach. I don’t know if he can coach but, I’m sure that if he fails it won’t be from lack of a voice. In all seriousness, he has a ton of experience in a variety of competitions and clubs, I wish him all the best. More details on rugby.com.au

No Harry for the Reds.

Harry Wilson charge-down

The official story is Harry Wilson’s knee needs a cleanup after the try he scored months ago. But the rumour I’m hearing, completely in my mind, involves a rough looking chick wearing sky blue, skates and carrying a lead pipe. You heard it here first, and probably last.

Harry had his operation a few days ago and should be back in about six weeks.

More deets here.

Short and sweet this week ladies and gentlemen. Have a great week and see you in the comments.