The Resort 19/01/26

For those living under a rock!
New Zealand Rugby has boned Razor Robertson for having a better record than any Wallabies coach in the last 20 years. I guess it’s all about your perspective. Anyway, it looks like Kiwi coaches everywhere will be polishing their resumes.
Mouthy little guy gets a coaching job.
Nic White has joined the Western Force coaching staff as the skills coach. I don’t know if he can coach but, I’m sure that if he fails it won’t be from lack of a voice. In all seriousness, he has a ton of experience in a variety of competitions and clubs, I wish him all the best. More details on rugby.com.au
No Harry for the Reds.
The official story is Harry Wilson’s knee needs a cleanup after the try he scored months ago. But the rumour I’m hearing, completely in my mind, involves a rough looking chick wearing sky blue, skates and carrying a lead pipe. You heard it here first, and probably last.
Harry had his operation a few days ago and should be back in about six weeks.
