The Resort 15-12-25

Welcome to the Resort, pull up a banana lounge by the pool, grab a drink and settle in. I’ve scraped the internet for whatever news I could find. But that doesn’t mean I found everything (or cared) so feel free to add any news you found in the comments.

January Wallabies Training Squad

“Big Kev” going straight to the Pool Room.

James Horwill, ex Reds and Wallaby captain and all round good guy, is to be inducted into the Reds Hall of fame. Which gives us a chance to post this classic photo.

Even the most one-eyed supporter can see Kev is off the boil

More details here.

Ten tests for the Wallaroos in ’26

We’ve Got Them Exactly Where We Want Them.

The Kiwis are running scared, why else would they decide to play us at Eden Park? They’re too worried about us to play us anywhere else. Convince me I’m wrong.

Looking onto the new Southern Stand

Read all about it.

And, We Have A Walk In.

News in that some guy, chasing big money in R360, quit his job before the other one started. Seems he now has a genuine desire to play rugby for Australia, forever. He’s keen to sign a 19.5 month contract, which is about the time some comp might start.