The Resort 1-12-2025

The greenandgoldrugby.com team are having a well deserved break. With hundreds of daily news posts, match reviews and over 100 podcasts, I hope they’re enjoying their first week off.

If you are on a break then WTF is this then?

This is a place to relax, share interesting news and just wang on. I plan on doing this every Monday, including a few very low effort articles like this.

Harry Wilson!

The best #8 in the world! Want proof? Here’s World Rugby’s team of the year.

Bam! Surely no one could prove me wrong in the comments.

Oh, no…

Some super rich guys who want to strip rugby of the talent it’s taken years and a lot of cash to develop and stick it in their comp so they can make heaps of money and give nothing back to the game have had to delay their start date. (Inhales deeply)

Anyway, here’s a link. https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-union/articles/cg5myyrm9nyo

Think of the children

Of course, out of all the players scrambling to find clubs next year, it’s the two virtually unknown NRL ‘superstars’ we should feel sorry for. Don’t worry though, they’ve been welcomed back with open arms, after being ‘duped’ by those big bad rugby men from R360. It must be a relief to be back in the kiddy pool after nearly dipping a toe into the deep end of a truly international sport.

The horse guy talks about it here.

Etzebeth, what a cu … terrible thing to do.

Etzebeth (probably), “I was just trying to show him the splinter I picked up on the hotel banister”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__QvWpv6CUo

South Africa 73- wales 0. I have nothing to say. It’s a country with a proud history in many things, including rugby. I hope they figure out a path forward.

Dubai Sevens

I’m not dedicated enough to get up early to give you the results. Could someone post them in the comments?

Have a great week, see you next Monday.