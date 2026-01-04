The Resort 05/01/26

New year, same old crusty me. True to the theme of this temporary summer gig, I’ve done the minimum effort to find you these stories and “write” them up.

Halfbacks doing halfback stuff.

Queensland Reds and Benetton halfback, Louis Werchon, had an interesting day out against Zebre. I’m not sure what started the scuffle, but I do know there was at least one smart mouthed halfback involved.

Wallaby 1000?

Our mate, Nathan Williamson, is working through the holiday season and has punched out a classic five things article. One of those is a speculation on Wallaby #1000. So since Kalani Thomas from the mighty Reds is Wallaby #995, who’s your guess to be #1000, and will it be in 2026?

Kerevi not done yet?

32 year old Kerevi is still keen on a Wallabies Jersey

During the Rugby Championship Test between Australia and South Africa at Suncorp Stadium on 18 September 2021 in Brisbane. (Photo by Stephen Tremain)

"I want to be there at the next World Cup," Kerevi said. "I want to be part of the team in 2026 and 2027, until my legs can't go anymore. There's only certain things I can control, and that's my performance here at the D-Rocks for the next couple of years. "I wanted to be part of [the Wallabies] squad this year, but obviously they had the results they had and the team they had, so I've just been supporting them from afar." "If the call-up happens, it happens, but if it doesn't, I've got to accept how it is." Maybe a contract in Australia would help?

The question is, how many of them are on two year contracts?

Fraser FN McReight

Yes, in my eyes he’s been elevated to that rare rugby player that is FN amazing. He joins David FN Pocock and Michael FN Lynagh and a few others in this elite group.

Why? This.

There are five players who achieved more than 10 turnovers in Tier 1 men’s international rugby in 2025, according to British sports analysis firm Opta. The Wallabies’ player Fraser McReight was the one who scored 10 more than anyone else. Fraser McReight (Australia) – 24

Manuel Zuliani (Italy) – 14

Maro Itoje (England/ British & Irish Lions) – 11

Pablo Matera (Argentina) – 11

Ardie Savea (New Zealand) – 11

Roosters to make play for Miracle Max Jorgensen

As the heading says. Not sure of the source.

Max Jorgensen regathers