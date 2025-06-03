The North Remembers.

A personal invitation.

Greetings & welcome, to all northern hemisphere rugby fans, from Australia’s biggest little rugby fan site, Green & Gold Rugby (G&GR).

Rumour has it that one of your teams, the Lemurs or Leopards or some-such, are about to tour our wide brown lands, to face our golden rugby warriors and G&GR cordially invites you to join our pages and partake in the fun & festivities of the tour. Now of course, there’ll be banter, some sledging, officiating disputes, some sledging, outrageous opinions & over the top celebrations (mostly by our fans as we win the series 2-1. Our boys will be hungover in Sydney after celebrating a 2-0 lead). But G&GR are a broad church and invite you to join these pages as our sides slug it out for the Tom Richards Cup and finally lay to rest, the ghost of Kurtley Beale’s goal kicking.

We’ll have previews & reviews of every match of the tour, all nine (9) of them. There’ll be dedicated weekly podcasts, with the ‘Talking Teams’ crew bringing you previews & reviews of all matches and the team at ‘The Dropped Kickoff’ bring you the ‘Instant Reactions’ podcast, posted within hours of match completions. There’ll even be exclusive content from press conferences and the like to take you inside both camps, as we deliver wall-to-wall coverage.

Apart from a series win, your dignity, any semblance of pride and the north’s rugby relevance, what have you got to lose? Create a DISQUS account today, it’s free (and we all know how tight with money you lot are!) and become a member of our cultureless, antipodean, nearly republican rabble and let’s all have some rugby fun together.

So I invite you to share this page with those you know up north and all join the festivities. Let’s celebrate all that is great about our beloved code and add more enjoyment to the Lemurs tour today.

Green & Gold Rugby: created by fans of rugby, for fans of rugby.

Hope to see you on here soon.

Hoss

Emperor.