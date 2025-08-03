The Lions Tour: a Poms eye view.

With Brisneyland Local’s clapped our laptop finally giving up the ghost I’m afraid you’ve got this clapped out Soap Dodging Taswegian to take you through Monday’s news. Rather than go over the ground in Hoss’s excellent match review I thought I’d give my take on the events of the past 5 weeks or so. So settle down, have a good slurp of natures elixir of life and feel free to add your own comments at the end, if you make it that far.

Andy Farrell and his mob arrived on these shores with a squad comprising of 15 Irishmen, 13 Englishmen, 8 Scotsmen and 2 Welshmen. There was much debate at the time that the squad had been picked on past reputation and not current form with a couple of players selected without playing much rugby at all. Not a great start. The pre tour game against Argentina seemed to re enforce this with the Lions going down 24-28 in a close game.

The Wallabies had also named their squad and Joe Schmitt made it pretty clear that he wanted to keep the squad together for the duration of the tour and that players would not be released to play for their respective franchises. This did raise a few eyebrows with the Lions management but happily some kind of peace was restored and a few players were able to return to their clubs for a once in a lifetime chance to have a crack at the Lions and put forward their own case for inclusion in the match day test squad.

Lions Fans

Game 1: v Western Force 7 – Lions 54.

The Lions started slowly and looked good with some nice running plays. The scoreline eventually blew out when the replacement came on. All seasoned international that the Force replacements just could not cope with. The Lions did suffer a big blow losing Tomas Williams with a hamstring injury sustained in scoring a try. He was looking very sharp and would have pushed Gibson Park for the 9/slot. Scotland scrum half Ben White was eventually called in as a replacement. Nick Champion de Crepsigny aka The Norman looked good for the Force and Dylan Pietch also impressed.

Game 2: Queensland Reds 12 – Lions 52.

Rinse and repeat. Another slow start from the Lions before they finally broke clear when the replacements came on. Hunter Paisami put his hand up for the Green and Gold 12 jersey with another strong performance and Lukhan Salakai Loto aLao impressed for the Reds. The game was marred by an injury to Elliott Daly who broke his forearm and was replaced by Venus de Farrell. That was always on the cards but caused a bit of a stink in the UK press. A real shame because Daly had looked very good in the games that he’d played in and was being touted as the Lions 15 for the first test.

Game 3: NSW Waratahs 10 – Lions 21.

With all the players the Tahs acquired following the demise of the Rebels there was expectation that they would go well in the Super Rugby season. However, they flattered to deceive and failed to qualify for the final rounds. On the back of that and with a number of players in the Aussie squad this was expected to be a stroll for the Lions. It proved to be anything but with the Tahs taking it to the favoured team from the get go. Charlie Gamble had a great game, making I think, 4 turnovers. A stronger bench again saw the Lions home.

Game 4: ACT Brumbies 34 – Lions 36

A good crowd of 23,000 turned up at Canberra Stadium to see Aussies top team take on the Lions. It was a good game with the lead changing hands a couple of times. At the death with Finn Russell pulling the strings, the Lions pulled away for the win.

Game 5: AUNZ 0 – Lions 48.

On paper at least the AUNZ teamed looked very good but that’s as far as it got. The Lions put on a masterclass to set them up for the first test. LSL was the only player in the AUNZ team that played like he meant it.

It’s an ugly trophy anyway.

First Test: Wallabies 19 – Lions 27.

And so too the first test at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. With Bobby V and Will Skelton injured, the G&G looked a bit lightweight up front and the centre pairing of Ikitau and JAS relatively untested . With no Noah and JOC3.0 ignored young Tom Lynagh got the gig. As expected the Lions team had a large number of Farrell’s successful Irish team but there were still some doubts that a couple of players were past their use by date. However, he also went with the tried and tested Scottish mid field of Tuipolotu and Jones. With Russell on song the Lions had a relatively comfortable lead at half time 17-5 up. Highlight of the first half was Jorgensen’s try, one to savour. The second half was a different story. After and early score from the Lions to take a 23-5 lead. However, the Wallabies bench made a greater impact on the game and they fought their way back. Russell controlled things very well and Beirne and Curry had bigs games. I can’t help but feel that the final score flattered the Lions a little.

Game 7: First Nations and Pasifica 19 – Lions 24.

It was again a strong team from the First Nations team on paper and this time they lived up to their billing. From being 14-0 down they finished the first half even at 14-14 with all to play for. The second half was a ding dong battle with both teams giving and taking big hits. The Lions eventually broke to deadlock to go 21-14 ahead. They added a further penalty before the FNs came back again with their own score. If only KB had added the conversion to make it a 3 pt game life, would have been interesting. I know his name has been mentioned in despatches twice already but LSL put in another massive shift and was my motm.

Second Test: Wallabies 26 – Lions 29

The Wallabies team that turned up at the G was a totally different animal, strengthened by the return of Bobby V and Skelton and what followed was high drama to say the least. The Wallabies came out of the blocks all guns blazing and when they went 23-5 ahead, looking well in control, I thought it was game over. Tom Wrights try off a good run from JAS was my try of the series. However, the Lions pulling back with two tries in the final 10 mins of the half was a killer blow and brought them back into contention. This time out though it was the Lions bench that made the difference. The timing of Joe Schmidt’s changes were a bit of a mystery to me. Bobby V who had had a great first half was subbed off and Skelton joined him soon after. The Wallabies bench was not as effective as it had been in the first test and the Lions took advantage. They somehow turned the game round and with a bit of a rub of the green managed to sneak the win. Nothwithstanding that, the atmosphere at the G was electric and the two teams went at it hammer and tongs for the full 80. They both deserve a massive round of👏👏.

Third Test: Wallabies 22- Lions 12.

It never rains, then it pours with a bit of lightening thrown in. Not a dead rubber nor the walk in the park that some arrogant rugby commentators up north were predicting. Forwards win matches and never was a truer word spoken. The Lions front row were ineffective with TT handing Porter is arse on a plate. The line-outs were equally embarrassing and they were overpowered at the breakdown. In the tour wash up, if there is one, questions must be asked about Farrell’s team selection and his over reliance of players who best days were past. I don’t think we can cry complacency after the series was won but the cause was not helped by losing both locks and by having to reshuffle his back line when Freeman went off. Farrell and Aki must be the slowest centre pairing to have played international rugby, ever and never looked like working. Overall it was a decidedly average, some have said poor, performance and I can’t argue against that. Towards the end of the game when Kellerher was carded and Sheehan came back on it was all Curry could do but to manage to limp off. He was one of my Lions player of the series.

Massive credit though to the Wallabies. They came to Sydney with a point to prove and did so in spades. No doubt in my mind that they handled the conditions better with a dominant pack that gave front foot ball for the backs to work with dominating possession and territory. The weather break may have helped as it gave TT and Big W time to recover and play for that vital 15 mins after the break. Nic White was his lippy, chippy best and Lynagh had a solid game until Sheehan’s hit which should have been a yellow card resulted in a failed HIA. Donaldson came on but the wallabies didn’t break stride. Ikitau had one of his best games, punching holes and with Nick Frost and towards the end Jeremy Williams dominating the line out, this was a throughly deserved win. Difficult to pick a best player but Nic White was outstanding as was Icky and Frosty. Every player from 1 to 23 got a 7/10 from me.

British & Irish Lions fans

On a personal note the highlight of the tour for me was spending the week in Melbourne. Watching a great game of rugby on the Tuesday when the First Nations and Pasifica really took it to the Lions and then catching up with some of my old rugby teammates from Blackheath some of whom I hadn’t seen for nearly 40 yrs and downing a few pints of Theakstons Old Peculiar in the Elephant and Wheelbarrow on Bourke St and being regaled again on how I got the nickname Slug.

I don’t like to do lowlights but just have to mention two things. The way the UK media, media pundits and fans alike went after Carlo Tizzano after the clear out was a disgrace. I defy anyone who has been hit hard not to put their handson or near to the place where the injury occurred. OK it may have drawn the referees attention but when the likes of James Haskell call that a red card offence it’s time to give him the 🖕. Total tossers.

The Lions management didn’t help matters by carrying on like pork chops and not agreeing to Samu playing for the First Nations team. It just smacked of hypocrisy of the highest order when they called on a raft of FIFOs to stack the team for the First Nations game so that the players likely to be in the 2nd test squad were fully rested. As far as I’m concerned you should only be able to bring in replacements for injured players.

My final take. Ultimately it was a series that should dispel any notion of Australia being taken off the Lions schedule. They may have lost the series but arguably the Wallabies played the better rugby. They are on an upward trajectory and can go into the Rugby Championship with confidence restored although stronger challenges await. One final call to Joe. If Will Skelton is on the plane to DDF land and LSL is not on that same plane as back up, I want to know why.