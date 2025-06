It was a frustrating end to the Super Rugby regular season, with the Tahs out and the Brumbies going down in Canberra. But at least the Reds got up.

The two Nicks and Nath turn their frustrations into podcast therapy for your enjoyment.

WARNING: swear words and grumpy opinions on the Tahs. Though if you are a Reds, Brumbies or Force fan, hook this into your veins.