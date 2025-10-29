The Dropped Kick-Off – Three Beautiful Little Flowers

What’s your favourite logo in all of World Rugby?

Fuelled by another Nick H rabbit hole, Nick W and Natho talk about the fringiest of all fringe teams – and maybe also talk about the November Internationals and what a pass mark would be for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

Got a favourite rugby logo. See the World map for yourself and tell us your favourite: https://www.reddit.com/r/rugbyunion/comments/xeeiq6/logos_of_national_rugby_union_teams/#lightbox

WARNING: naughty words and badly misunderstood context