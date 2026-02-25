Close Menu
Daily News

The Dropped Kick-Off – The dream is still alive

Nick WasilievBy No Comments
DKO S9
Another week of Aussie teams at the top!

Nick H, Natho and Nick W sit down to talk about that Brumbies win in Christchurch, whether the Waratahs are the real deal, and whether it’s panic stations yet for the Western Force.

We are a fan run website, we appreciate your support.

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

