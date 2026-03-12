Close Menu
The Dropped Kick-Off – Shoutout Breakdowns

Nick Wasiliev
DKO S9
DKO S9

Aussies Super sides had a breakdown, and so did we!

Natho and Nick chew the fat for 20 minutes on the latest in world rugby… after doing an hour-long pod that they forgot to record.

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

