Close Menu
Latest News
0 Shopping Cart
Daily News

The Dropped Kick-Off – Instant Reaction: Wallabies vs Japan

Nick WasilievBy No Comments
DKO S8

Well, a wins a win.

Nick W and Natho sit down to review the Wallabies tense 19-15 win over the Brave Blossoms to kick off the Spring Tour.

WARNING: naughty words

We are a fan run website, we appreciate your support.

💬 Have you got a news article suggestion? Submit a story and have your say
👀 Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.com
🎵 Listen to our Podcasts on Spotify and iTunes
🎥 Watch our Podcasts on YouTube


Share.

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

Related Posts