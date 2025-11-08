The Dropped Kick-Off – Instant Reaction: The Italian Job Part 2

Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.
By signing up, you agree to the our terms and our Privacy Policy agreement.
Crap.
The Wallabies are in all sorts of trouble after Italy recorded back-to-back wins. Nick W and Natho welcome back Jack O’Rourke to the pod to dissect that mess of a result.
WARNING: sad bois, honest opinions and naughty words
💬 Have you got a news article suggestion? Submit a story and have your say
👀 Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.com
🎵 Listen to our Podcasts on Spotify and iTunes
🎥 Watch our Podcasts on YouTube
Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...
Type above and press Enter to search. Press Esc to cancel.