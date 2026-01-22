Close Menu
The Dropped Kick-Off – Cluckin’ for Crichton

Nick WasilievBy No Comments
DKO S9

They’re nervous, we’re excited.

Angus Crichton will Steggles for industrialised Kiwi meat – itself a bit yellow in colour as they sack Razor clam Robertson – as he becomes the 3rd Rooster of recent times to beg for the upgrade from avian to macropod. Nick and Natho are on board to ride the chocobo of delusion in this bloated metaphor.

They chirp:

  • Crichton! How good?
  • Our potential sumptuous backline for ‘27
  • Who else do you want – let’s get greedy!
  • Razor getting the cut
  • And fightin’ flowers at Tahs training

Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower.

