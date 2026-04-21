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The Dropped Kick-Off – Boycott! and Moral Responsibility w/ Anthony Abrahams

Nick WasilievBy No Comments
DKO S9
DKO S9

In a special episode ahead of the release of the finale of the new series Boycott! on ABC Rewind, which dives into the history of resistance against apartheid South Africa, The Dropped Kick-Off has an exclusive interview.

Nick W chats with Wallaby legend Anthony Abrahams about his role in the 1969 and 1971 tours against South Africa, and how the lessons from that time still apply today.

Listen to Boycott here, last episode out April 24 on ABC Rewind: https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/abc-rewind

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Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

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