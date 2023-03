The Dropped Kick-Off 73 – 2023 Melbourne Rebels Special w Lachie Anderson

The Melbourne Rebels are turning plenty of heads so far in 2023, having looked to have taken steps to challenge for a maiden finals spot. Nick W welcomes winder Lachie Anderson on to discuss:

The Rebels start to the 2023 season

Their growth since round one

Goals of the coaching and leadership group

His own growth as a player and competitor

The upcoming match against the Reds

Enjoy the show? Drop us a review wherever you’re listening!