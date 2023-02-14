Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 69 – Undisclosed Personal Reasons

The Dropped Kick-Off 69 – Undisclosed Personal Reasons

It’s been a crazy week in rugby-land, with Super Rugby trials, the Six Nations, the new pay agreement for the Wallaroos and the Wallabies fixture announcement. Oh, and the Super Bowl.

Nick H, Nick W and Natho come together to talk all of these and more. In this pod we discuss:

  • The Wallabies pre-World Cup Fixtures
  • The opening fortnight of the Six Nations
  • The Wallaroos new pay agreement
  • Super Rugby trials – who has stood out
  • The Super Bowl and what rugby can learn from it

Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Related Items
Podcast
@Nick_Wasiliev

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

Related Items

More in Podcast