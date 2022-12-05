Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 66 – Cheik Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself

The Dropped Kick-Off 66 – Cheik Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself

The final pod of 2022! Nick H, Nick W and Natho come together to review the season that was for the Wallabies and Australian rugby, look ahead to 2023 and the World Cup, and touch on the news regarding Eddie Jones.

WARNING: occasional naughty word mentioned

The Hot Topics

  • Wallabies Season Review – Standout players, challenges ahead and more.
  • What’s going on with Eddie Jones?
  • Latest results at the Aussie Sevens in Dubai
  • Super Rugby Pacific deal being extended to 2030
  • What was our highlight and lowlight for the year?
Related Items
Podcast
@Nick_Wasiliev

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

Related Items

More in Podcast