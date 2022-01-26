The Dropped Kick-Off 39 – Rugby Resolutions

Dust off the boots, because The Dropped Kick-Off is back in 2022. This week, Nick, Natho and Jack sit down to talk about their rugby resolutions we’d like to see for Australian rugby this year!
The Hot Resolutions
- Jack: wants three Australian sides to make the Top 8 of Super Rugby Pacific
- Nathan: wants a Waratahs side to be hopeful and end up with wins (plural)
- Nick: wants an NRC or equivalent competition announced/confirmed to bridge the gap between club and Super Rugby (Australian article)
- Dylan: wants our World Cup 23 all but confirmed
- Nick: wants the Wallabies to end the year with a positive record
- Jack: wants the Wallaroos to win the World Cup
