The Dropped Kick-Off 35 – Controversial Hot Takes

The Wallabies have won five on the trot for the first time since 2015! Nick W, Natho, Jack and Dylan return to chew the fat on the Wallabies win over Japan, our thoughts on the upcoming European tour, and our thoughts on the All Blacks demolition of the USA, and what it means for the game.
WARNING: coarse language
The Hot Topics:
- Thoughts on the game? Positives from the Wallabies?
- Looking forward to the Spring Tour, what match up are you most excited about?
- Who would you add to the Wallabies squad?
- Thoughts on AB v USA? Is there point to these games?
