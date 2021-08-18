The Dropped Kick-Off 27 - Frustratingly Predictable - Green and Gold Rugby

The Dropped Kick-Off 27 – Frustratingly Predictable

Blissful Ignorance…. led to a frustratingly predictable result.

The Dropped Kick-Off boys are back to talk about the Eden Park blackout, where the Wallabies sit going into the Rugby Championship, Giteau’s Law shenanigans, the latest news from Western Sydney and more.

WARNING: coarse language

The Hot Topics:

1. name one thing or moment that you think sums up the game

2. is there any good to take into Perth Test and Rugby Championship?

3. will the Giteau law solve our issues?

4. does Penrith being kicked out have anything to do with the wallabies sucking?

5. Other news?