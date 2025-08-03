Close Menu
The Dropped Kick-Off 166 – On Tour – Wallabies vs. British & Irish Lions III Instant Reaction w/ Finn Morton & Lachie Gray from Scrumbags Rugby Podcast

DKO S8

Finally, a win!

The Wallabies get the last laugh, winning in Sydney – so Nick W, Nathan, Lachie from Scrumbags, Finn Morton, Zach – and a few more folks at the RA afterparty – give their thoughts on the final match of the series.

WARNING: beers and naughty words.

Scrumbags Rugby Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7ymwj43CRIvnzNP7xZlcHB?si=df6d1fad394f4bcb

Finn Morton Sports: https://www.tiktok.com/@finnmortonsports 

OUR SPONSOR, Goodradigbee Distillery: https://goodradigbee.com/store/?coupon=gagr20 

(Seriously, we’ve tried their grog, it’s quality).

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

