The Dropped Kick-Off 166 – On Tour – Wallabies vs. British & Irish Lions III Instant Reaction w/ Finn Morton & Lachie Gray from Scrumbags Rugby Podcast

Finally, a win!
The Wallabies get the last laugh, winning in Sydney – so Nick W, Nathan, Lachie from Scrumbags, Finn Morton, Zach – and a few more folks at the RA afterparty – give their thoughts on the final match of the series.
WARNING: beers and naughty words.
Scrumbags Rugby Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7ymwj43CRIvnzNP7xZlcHB?si=df6d1fad394f4bcb
Finn Morton Sports: https://www.tiktok.com/@finnmortonsports
OUR SPONSOR, Goodradigbee Distillery: https://goodradigbee.com/store/?coupon=gagr20
(Seriously, we’ve tried their grog, it’s quality).