The Dropped Kick-Off 164 – On Tour – First Nations Pasifika XV vs. British & Irish Lions Instant Reaction w/ Lachie Grey from Scrumbags Rugby Podcast

Nick WasilievBy No Comments
DKO S8

The Lions are still unbeaten – but only just!

Did First Nations Pasifika XV just give the Wallabies in the stands the key to defeat the visitors. Nick W, Natho, new guest Zach and Lachie from Scrumbags Rugby Podcast discuss.

WARNING: beers and naughty words and opinions, oh my!

Scrumbags Rugby Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7ymwj43CRIvnzNP7xZlcHB?si=df6d1fad394f4bcb

OUR SPONSOR, Goodradigbee Distillery: https://goodradigbee.com/store/?coupon=gagr20 

(Seriously, we’ve tried their grog, it’s quality).

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

