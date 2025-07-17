Close Menu
The Dropped Kick-Off 162 – Clinicity

Nick WasilievBy No Comments
DKO S8

Clincicalness? Clinicity? What’s the word?

That and many more questions will be finally answered on tonight’s pod as Nick, Nathan and our special new guest Jared discuss RUGBY and the Lions tour.

We discuss:

  • Big surprises from the tour so far
  • We’re we (the Wallabies and assorted Australian-born or -naturalised players) are at v the Lions
  • Who’s in our team for Brisbane
  • The Wallaroos loss in an improved performance v New Zealand
  • Other internationals
  • U20s World Cup
  • And *those* experiments from the Boks v Italy B

Give us a listen!

OUR SPONSOR, Goodradigbee Distillery: https://goodradigbee.com/store/?coupon=gagr20   

(Seriously, we’ve tried their grog, it’s quality).

Share.

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

