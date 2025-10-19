Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #89: The Autumn Internationals Are Inbound!

G’day G&GRs. A big shout out to Butz (our Tasmanian Soap Dodger) who happily filled in for me, whilst I had to deal with a pesky thing called a day job sending me interstate on travel. Don’t you just hate work! The worst four letter swear word in the world.

Well, the rugby Championship is done and dusted, and we sit in that hiatus between one series finishing, and another starting.

So lets dive into the news and have a lok at a few of the things that happened this weekened. But alas not all things, I am saving up rugby watching credits for the Northern Tour. So, prepare yourself for an abridged edition, Brisney style. Pour a single shot espresso sized cup of the good stuff☕, and let’s talk about our beloved game.

Australia A Defeated Japan XV 71-7

Osaka Slaughter: Aussies Run Riot Against Japan XV – Well folks, if you ever wondered what happens when you mix nine Wallabies, a hungry bunch of fringe hopefuls, and a coach who loves a good demolition job – you got your answer in Osaka. Australia A didn’t just beat Japan XV; they turned them into sashimi, dishing out a 71–7 hiding that’ll have Eddie Jones reaching for the sake bottle.

Simon Cron’s mob were on from the first whistle. With the scoreboard operator barely keeping up, the Aussies looked like a proper Test outfit – fast, physical, and ruthless. And right at the centre of it all? Big bad Darcy Swain. The bloke’s been maligned before, but in this one he looked like a man possessed – smashing rucks, stealing lineouts, and dotting down twice in the opening quarter. It was as if he’d taken personal offence to the Japanese set-piece even existing.

The set-piece dominance was total. The Aussie forwards bullied the opposition scrum, and the lineout was more secure than Fort Knox. From there, the backs had a field day. Fullback Mac Grealy was electric – he scored one, set up another, and generally looked like he was having an afternoon jog through the Osaka suburbs. Teddy Wilson and Josh Canham combined beautifully, linking with Swain for one of the tries of the day.

Flyhalf Ben Donaldson pulled the strings like a seasoned conductor. His kicking, passing, and game management were top shelf, and he reminded Wallabies selectors that he’s not done yet. Tim Ryan, the Queensland flyer, added his own highlight reel with a slick one-two play with Joey Walton to score. For Japan XV, fullback Yoshitaka Yazaki gave the home crowd something to cheer about with a lovely solo effort – but that was about as good as it got. They were smothered, outmuscled, and out-thought. The Aussies went into the break up 33–7, and if anyone thought they’d take their foot off the gas… yeah, nah.

The second half was just as brutal. Luke Reimer crossed early, skipper Matt Faessler muscled over after some big carries, and Rhys van Nek rumbled in to bring up the half-century. Even a red card to Ollie Sapsford for a high shot couldn’t slow them down. Ethan Dobbins produced a cheeky offload for Henry Robertson’s try, while Lington Ieli and Tim Ryan closed things out thanks to more class from Donaldson.

By the end, Japan XV were hanging on for dear life while the Aussies were still finding ways to entertain themselves. 71–7. An absolute clinic.

Three Things We Learned

Darcy Swain’s redemption tour is underway – Two tries, lineout steals, and some proper mongrel. Swain looked every bit the enforcer Australia’s been missing. If he keeps this up, he’s back in gold soon. Ben Donaldson’s Wallabies case is back on the table – Donaldson ran the show with poise and precision. His confidence is high, his kicking’s sharp, and his decision-making spot on. If the selectors were watching, they’d have taken notes. The Aussie depth is finally showing – With so many fringe and young players stepping up – Grealy, Wilson, Ryan, Reimer – the pipeline looks strong. There’s real competition brewing for Wallaby jerseys, and that’s exactly what Australian rugby’s been crying out for.

GAGRs, if this was a preview of what’s coming for the end-of-year internationals, then strap yourselves in – the Aussies might just be turning a corner.

Queensland Reds Defeated Japan’s Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights 59-19

Reds Pile it on Wild Knights in Toowoomba Try-a-Thon – Well, how good’s this for a country hit-out? The Queensland Reds rolled into Toowoomba and treated the locals to a nine-try demolition job, putting Japan’s Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights to the sword 59–19 in a cracking afternoon of rugby at the Sports Ground.

And let’s talk about young Finn Mackay — the 18-year-old flyhalf who’s barely old enough to buy a beer but already running a backline like he’s been doing it for a decade. Composed, confident, and absolutely classy, the kid was in everything. Three try assists with his hands, another off a cross-field kick that was pinpoint perfection, and a monster left boot that kept the Knights pinned back all game. Remember the name, folks — Mackay is one for the future.

If that wasn’t enough, the Reds wingers Xavier Rubens and Heremaia Murray both helped themselves to hat-tricks. The pair combined for six of the Reds’ nine tries — clinical finishing that showed just how slick Queensland’s attack is looking under a full head of steam.

And this wasn’t just flashy backline candy — the tight five put in the hard graft early. Props Nick Bloomfield and George Blake made sure former Wallaby Marika Koroibete didn’t have much joy on his return to Aussie soil, stopping him dead in his tracks on one of his trademark barnstorming runs. At scrum time, the front row of Bloomfield, Blake, and hooker Theo Fourie made an early statement, earning a penalty with a shunt that would’ve made any front-rower proud.

Mackay wasted no time pulling the strings — a long cutout ball in the seventh minute put Dre Pakeho over for the opener, and from there the floodgates creaked open. A sharp short ball put Murray in under the sticks, and before the 20-minute mark, Rubens was on the end of a Mackay special — a cross-field kick straight into the breadbasket.

But the youth movement didn’t stop at flyhalf. Fullback Treyvon Pritchard, still in Year 12 at Churchie, was cool as you like under pressure. He’s got that calm swagger about him — great feet, tidy hands, and no fear. You wouldn’t have guessed he was still juggling schoolwork with Super Rugby pathways.

As the game wore on, the Reds rolled the subs and gave their pathway players some valuable time in the middle — Tom Howard, Josh Takai, Will Ross, Angus Kelly, and Brothers halfback Graham Urquhart all getting a run in front of nearly 2000 cheering fans.

Meanwhile, Toowoomba itself turned it on — not just for the Reds, but for the women’s Tri-Series between the Aussie, Kiwi, and US Sevens sides that kicked off earlier in the day. A proper festival of footy on the Downs, with plenty of attacking flair and happy faces all round.

Next stop: Ballymore. The Wild Knights are expected to bring their big guns for the rematch, and with a Wallabies vs Japan Test Watch Party lined up post-game, it’s shaping as another cracking Saturday of rugby.

Three Things We Learned

1. The kids are alright — more than alright – Finn Mackay and Treyvon Pritchard look like genuine future Reds (and maybe Wallabies). Both showed composure, creativity, and class beyond their years. Queensland’s development pipeline is humming.

2. Wingmen doing wing things – Rubens and Murray were lethal. Finishing cleanly, chasing hard, and linking well with their halves. It’s exactly the kind of sharpness Brad Thorn (or whoever’s at Ballymore HQ) will want heading into the season.

3. Set-piece steel with country grit – The Reds’ scrum and defensive effort up front laid the platform. Bloomfield, Blake, and Fourie set the tone early, proving that even in a festival match, the engine room still matters.

Upcoming Australia V Japan Test – Eddie Who?

GAGR Report: Wilson keeps Wallabies eyes on the prize, not on Jones – The sun-hazed fields of Brisbane might not be directly behind them this week, but for our boys in gold the focus is crystal clear. Harry Wilson, captain of the Wallabies, isn’t letting distractions get in the way of what matters — the looming clash with the Japan Brave Blossoms.

You’d think with former coach Eddie Jones now standing in the way that a reunion might spark some grade-A fireworks. But Wilson has put that chatter firmly in the “nice side-note” pile.

“We’re definitely not focusing on the fact that Eddie Jones is the coach. A bit of a reunion for a fair few of the boys … but we’re really excited to go over there and do a job.”

In his own words, it’s about the jersey. It’s about the squad. It’s about growth. As he reflects on the roller-coaster of 2023 and the lessons learnt, Wilson says it’s helped shape the mindset heading into this Autumn series.



What’s ahead and why it matters – The Wallabies come into the Autumn Nations Series with a handful of fresh faces and a leaner, hungrier set-up. Wilson flagged the departure of stalwarts like James Slipper and Nic White, saying they left the squad in good shape.

This week’s opponent, Japan, aren’t to be underestimated. Wilson pointed to knowing some of their players, having crossed paths in junior footy (shout-out to old mate Benny Gunter) — that familiarity adds spice, but it won’t do the job for you. Physically, mentally, emotionally — the Wallabies have had a reset. Wilson said the 12-day break was needed, and now they’re locked in for five weeks of non-stop action.

What it means for us Wallabies fans – Given Wilson’s Queensland Reds pedigree (yes, our man in gold), this is particularly good news. A skipper who’s grown through highs and lows, one who knows both local club grit and international demands — that combination gives us hope.

If the Wallabies buy into Wilson’s mindset, we can expect:

A disciplined forward pack that doesn’t let flash overshadow fundamentals. A backline ready to play smart, not just fast — knowing the opposition, adapting on the run. A leadership group embracing transition but making sure no one forgets the values of wearing the gold jersey.

Final word – There’s no question the reunion angle is juicy for the media — ‘Wallabies vs ex-coach!’ screams headlines. But in true Brisney style, we know better: it’s about the footy. Wilson and his squad are clear-eyed. The spotlight isn’t on the past, it’s on the field ahead. That’s exactly where our focus should be too. Let’s back them hard. Let’s trust that the Queensland roots, the national anthem under the lights, and the collective drive are what’ll carry this squad. No distractions. Just footy.

And a Big Bugger Off Loss to Eddie ‘Dr Evil’ Jones

