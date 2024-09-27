Stitches in the jersey…

To the Wallabies of 28th September 2024, I would share a quiet word if I may,

As you sit in that Wellington dressing shed, with the tacking of studs beating drum-roll on the concrete as hands clap on the backs of teammates, as the Deep Heat and strapping tape pique tension in the air you breathe, I would beg you take just a moment, to sit with your jersey, look at it and roll its fabric between your fingers. For I want you to stare into that jersey, in the moments before the Wallabies play the All Blacks for the 179th time, feel its fibre and through it sink into the history of what it captures…

I want you to start with the first time you remember seeing a Wallaby jersey, and that first hint of adrenalin it stirred. Then I want you to slide to that moment you heard your name first read aloud in a Wallabies announcement and the emotion it pricked.

Then jump to Radike Samo’s try against the AB’s in 2011, then Toutai Kefu’s try in 2001, see Tim Horan’s try in 1991 and dream back to a brash David Campese standing up Stu Wilson in 1982.

I want you to taste the 1979 Bledisloe win and live the famous lap of the SCG after. I want you to smell the air as Greg Cornelsen scored his four tries in the 3rd test in 1977. I want you to swim in all that history of all those famous victories, all the way back to the SCG on 27th June 1910 when Sydney Middleton’s men first beat New Zealand in a test match.

Samu and that try… https://youtu.be/6-mgDYSv0Lk?si=t23rDYHM1xsWtN7m

But more than that, I want you to go beyond the famous faces and victories. Go find the forgotten heroes buried in that jersey. Say gudday to Gordon Stone who played his one and only test against the AB’s in 1938. And stand alongside hard men like ‘Wild Bill’ Cerruti in the 1920’s or Simon Poidevin in the 80’s & 90’s, any time they donned the jersey. Share a moment with the lads who played the last test against the AB’s on 15th August 1914 before they all went off to fight the Great War. And reach all the way back to Sydney on 15th August 1903 when Stan Wickham’s crew first faced the AB’s.

For these are the Wallabies you now stand among. These are now your peers. Be this your first test or your 100th, these are the legends with whom you now commune. These are the men who have put their souls into that jersey you now feel in your hands. Know they have all left marks on the jersey, and so put stitches into the very fabric of what you now wrap your yourself in – just as you will now add your stitch to its story today. And that stitch will then be passed on to whoever comes next. For that is both the privilege and the price of the jersey: you wear it only for a moment before it moves on.

1979 and that lap of the SCG

So, as you steel yourself for what now comes, know I envy your place, your chance, your honour. But also know that I pray the stitch you’re about to put in our national jersey is worthy – worthy of those who went before you, worthy of your efforts to make it there this day, but most of all, worthy of those who will come on days after you.

Thus, forget winning. Forget losing. Focus only on what you do next. Be smart. Play hard. Run straight. Tackle brave.

But above all, make your stitch worthy.

Much Luv,

Nutta.