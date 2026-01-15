I like the old adage from some French army guy, when he reportedly said: ‘never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake’, but it would seem after all the ‘wusspers & fructures’ the cows have finally come home to roost in NZ Rugby, which would also explain why their farming sector is doing so poorly.

This past AB season saw approximately 23 assistant AB coaches jump ship, they lost a heap of games, played some shite rugby (by their standards) and had a number of player discipline issues. Overall you could say it was a poor season on and off the field for the AB’s, the NZR and their fans. And now with a poor end of season review there has been a human sacrifice made to appease AB fans around the globe, with multiple agencies reporting Kiwi break dance sensation and evidently lousy rugby coach, Scott Razor Robertson ‘agreeing’ (‘ewe’d be butter to jump thun be pushed Rizza’ David Kirk probably said) to resign ‘wuth umuddiate uffuct’ from the AB’s head coaching gig.

From an Aussie rugby point of view, it’s a shame to see Razor go. If he’d stayed on for this coming season, we might be a chance of getting that trophy back that we haven’t held for 40 years or so. But in potentially worse news, what if the incoming AB coach is a shite dancer, but a better rugby coach and just who might that be? Tony Brown, Jamie Joseph, Joe Schmidt, or maybe even Eddie Jones?

For more details on the story, check out Nathan Williamson’s report on rugby.com.au (currently on his round Australia caravan holiday and visiting Dunedoo). Or more from stuff.co.#bringbackFozzy.nz

Hoss.