Paddies pound thistles.

The 6N Grand Slam is Irelands to lose now. This from https://www.sixnationsrugby.com/en/m6n/news/scotland-v-ireland-match-report-m6n-2025-

Simon Easterby’s Ireland claimed a convincing 18-32 win over Scotland in a bruising encounter in Edinburgh

Sir Chris Hoy, a six-time Olympic champion, delivered the match ball to a standing ovation as Scottish Gas Murrayfield marked 100 years of history. How the home fans hoped their team could experience the sort of dominance enjoyed by this beloved son of Edinburgh in his glory days on the bike.

The game burst into life from the first whistle, with both teams laying down an early marker in what proved to be a bruising contest.

Ireland hit the ground running, their attacking rhythm too sharp for Scotland in the opening exchanges. The hosts struggled to match the pace of the game and conceded a penalty, giving fly-half Sam Prendergast the chance to kick to the corner.

A clever maul breakout had the Irish defence scrambling, but with numbers committed, Prendergast spotted space out wide and fired a pinpoint 25-metre pass—the longest of the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations so far—into the hands of Calvin Nash, who strolled over untouched. The young fly-half then nailed the touchline conversion: 0-7.

Referee James Doleman halted play in the 13th minute to review a shove from Scotland powerhouse Duhan van der Merwe on Ireland winger Nash. After a TMO check, Van der Merwe was shown a yellow card for foul play.

Ireland looked to capitalise on their numerical advantage, hammering away at the Scottish line, but the home side’s defence stood firm under relentless pressure.

A lengthy stoppage followed when Darcy Graham suffered a head injury in a collision with Finn Russell, briefly silencing the Murrayfield faithful.

Prendergast kept his flawless kicking record intact, slotting a penalty to stretch Ireland’s lead into double digits.

Scotland’s resistance finally gave way when captain Caelan Doris powered over following a slick first-phase move and a half-break from Prendergast. The conversion was routine for Ireland’s fly-half: 0-17.

Then, the stadium erupted. Van der Merwe, back from the sin-bin and with a point to prove, produced a moment of magic, diving acrobatically into the corner for Scotland’s first try—his 31st in the famous blue jersey.

Blair Kinghorn’s touchline conversion drifted wide, which left the half-time score at 5-17, with work to do for Gregor Townsend’s men.

Scotland came out firing in the second half, and their early pressure earned them a straightforward penalty in front of the posts. Blair Kinghorn made no mistake, narrowing the gap to 8-17.

Moments later, Doleman consulted the TMO over a potential deliberate knock-on by Robbie Henshaw. After review, it was deemed a natural part of the tackle, and Ireland escaped with just a scrum. Scotland, however, were beginning to show real attacking intent.

The home side’s momentum continued as Ireland’s backs were caught offside, gifting Kinghorn another simple penalty from close range. He slotted it comfortably, bringing Scotland within six points.

But just as the pressure was mounting, Ireland’s talisman James Lowe produced a moment of brilliance. With dazzling footwork and brute strength, he powered past three defenders to touch down for Ireland’s first try of the second half. Prendergast added the extras, restoring a commanding lead at 11-24.

A miscommunication in Scotland’s backfield had handed Ireland their bonus-point try, with Jack Conan pouncing to power over from close range. Sam Prendergast’s conversion, however, had drifted wide (11-29).

Scotland then conceded a scrum penalty, allowing Prendergast to extend Ireland’s advantage from 45 metres out. The young fly-half made no mistake, taking Ireland’s tally to 32 points with 10 minutes remaining.

There was also a moment of history as Cian Healy entered the fray to win his 66th Guinness Men’s Six Nations cap, surpassing Irish great Brian O’Driscoll as the most-capped player in the tournament’s history.

Scotland weren’t finished yet. A powerful driving maul was held up just short of the Irish line, but scrum-half Ben White sniped over the try line with five minutes remaining. Kinghorn added the conversion, bringing the score to 18-32.

Prendergast was deservedly named Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Match after a stellar performance, kicking 12 points and orchestrating play with remarkable precision and maturity well beyond his years.

As the whistle for the final time on the match, it signalled another victory for Ireland, securing their second win from two in this year’s Championship, making them the only unbeaten side left. For Townsend and Scotland, their losing streak against Ireland extended to 11 matches.

With the competition heading into a fallow week, the teams will be back in action on the 22nd and 23rd of February. Ireland will travel to Cardiff to face Wales. Scotland will contest the Calcutta Cup in London against old rivals England, and Italy will host France in Rome on Sunday.