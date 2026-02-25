Close Menu
New Writers Wanted!

Join us at G&GR. Photograph: Ian Jacobs/MB Media/Getty Images

Green & Gold Rugby is on the lookout for new, engaged, energetic & diverse writers to join the writing team, to increase & enhance our coverage of Rugby Union.

We are looking for submissions from those who can provide content weekly:

  • Women’s Rugby (all formats)
  • The Shute Shield
  • Hospital Cup
  • John Dent Cup
  • WA’s Premier Grade
  • Super Rugby Oz
  • Or just any other rugby union competition that you want to write about.

This is your chance to gain experience, build a profile & a publishing portfolio at the same time. It could also be the start of a future career in sports journalism: just like our own Nathan Williamson of rugby.com.au fame and the many who came before him were able to.

If you’d like to be involved with as a regular contributor, the journey starts by reaching out to us via email at: contact@greenandgoldrugby.com.au

We’d love to hear from you soon & have you published with G&GR.

Hoss.

