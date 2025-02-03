Mason Gordon: From Rebel Teen to Reds Rising StarTwelve-try Reds victorious in Bristol

At just 21, Mason Gordon is already a seasoned campaigner in Super Rugby, currently navigating his fifth pre-season. His rugby journey began when he joined the Melbourne Rebels at 17, alongside his older brother, Carter. Transitioning from schoolboy rugby to directing a backline filled with Test experience was a formidable challenge, but one that Gordon embraced wholeheartedly.

Reflecting on his early days, Gordon recalls the intensity of stepping into a professional environment straight out of school. Training alongside seasoned internationals like Matt Toomua required him to mature quickly, especially in the pivotal role of fly-half. “It was pretty daunting telling those boys what to do and being by far the youngest in the squad,” he admits. However, this experience was instrumental in his development, pushing him out of his comfort zone and fostering rapid growth.

Now with the Queensland Reds, Gordon has been honing his skills primarily at fullback, training alongside Jock Campbell. His versatility allows him to seamlessly switch between fly-half and fullback, a dual capability he refined under the mentorship of players like Dane Haylett-Petty and Andrew Kellaway during his time in Melbourne.

Gordon’s journey underscores the importance of early exposure to high-level rugby and the accelerated development that comes from facing challenges head-on. As he prepares for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season with the Reds, his blend of youthful energy and seasoned experience positions him as a player to watch in Australian rugby.

Read more: https://reds.rugby/news/mason-gordon-2025129