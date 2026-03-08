Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #99: The Rugby Gods have smiled! As England, France and the Brumbies suffer defeats as heavy favourites.

G’day G&GRs! Well, the Rugby gods obviously have a sense of humour. In a round of upsets, and making life hard for us ‘Tipsters’, but some of the most enjoyable rugby to watch. As we all know, watching England lose is good for rugby, but watching the self-flagellation that comes afterwards is pure joy. Also, the French have let their aura slide a fair bit, with a defeat to the Haggis Eaters. And then there was Super Rugby Pacific. What a weekend of Ruggers! Especially if you are a Reds fan like me! So line up multiple ☕, drink it down, as there is a lot to get through! So, let’s talk ruggers.

The Six Nations

Ireland 27 defeated Wales 17

Friday night at the Aviva. The Guinness flowing, the green jerseys everywhere, and the faint smell of stress hanging in the Dublin air by the end of it. Because while Ireland’s national rugby union team got the result they needed, Wales’ national rugby union team made them work for every inch of it in a bruising 27–17 win that kept Ireland’s title hopes alive in the Six Nations Championship.

On paper, Ireland had most of the numbers — possession, territory, opportunities. On the field, though, Wales turned the evening into a proper arm-wrestle and had the locals chewing their fingernails well into the second half. Stockdale strikes, but Wales dig in – Ireland were first on the board, and it came from a familiar source. In the 14th minute, Jacob Stockdale sliced through a gap and galloped away to score, giving the home side the early momentum they were after. It looked like the start of one of those classic Irish suffocation jobs: dominate possession, grind teams down, then finish them late.

Except Wales hadn’t read that script. The Welsh defensive line was ferocious throughout the opening stanza. Ireland probed and prodded but repeatedly ran into a wall of red jerseys. Every breakdown felt like a small war, and every carry came with a thump.

A prop try for the ages (I.E. Nutta Porn) – Then came the moment that made every front-rower in the world sit up a little taller. Right on half-time, Welsh loosehead Rhys Carre produced a moment of front-row magic. Picking up on the blindside, the big prop shrugged off Robert Baloucoune and rumbled 25 metres to the line in a try that most wingers would happily claim. With Dan Edwards adding the extras, Wales trudged to the sheds only two points behind at 10–8. Game very much on.

Conan gets his moment – Ireland wasted no time after the break. Having already had one disallowed earlier, Jack Conan finally got his reward in the 43rd minute, barging over to stretch the Irish lead again. Not long after, the temperature lifted further when props Tadhg Furlong and Nicky Smith exchanged some pleasantries — the sort usually delivered at close range with a shove or two.

Just a reminder that nothing about this match was comfortable. Wales refused to go away. To their credit, Wales stayed right in the fight. Their pack earned a string of penalties and marched play deep into the Irish 22. Eventually, the pressure told when James Botham crashed over in the 64th minute. Suddenly it was 19–17, and the Aviva crowd went quiet. Very quiet. An upset alert was flashing.

Ireland steadies the ship – What saved Ireland in the end was experience — and a moment of sharp attack. With the hosts pressing inside the Welsh half, Stockdale popped a lovely offload that sent fullback Jamie Osborne over the line for the decisive try and the crucial four-try bonus point. Wales’ chances took another hit when scrum-half Tomos Williams was sent to the sin bin, leaving the visitors short-handed at the worst possible time.

From there, Jack Crowley scored a late penalty in the 77th minute to push the margin to ten and finally settle the nerves. Wales pushed late for a consolation bonus point, but Ireland closed the door and booted the ball out to seal a hard-earned win. Not Ireland at their fluent best — but in championship rugby, sometimes ugly wins are the ones that matter most.

Three things we learned

Ireland can win ugly – Ireland didn’t have their usual attacking rhythm, but they showed the kind of composure championship contenders need. When the pressure came late, they didn’t panic — they absorbed it and finished the job. Wales’ defence is real again – For long stretches, Wales looked like the gritty defensive side that used to frustrate everyone in Europe. Their line speed and breakdown pressure caused Ireland plenty of headaches and kept them in the contest all night. Front-rowers deserve their highlights too – Rhys Carre’s try will be replayed in Welsh pubs for years. Props charging 25 metres and beating backs is rugby’s version of a solar eclipse — rare, beautiful and worth celebrating.

Scotland 50 defeated France 40

The Haggis Eaters have stuck it to the Cheese Eating Surrender Monkeys Old School Style in Edinburgh – If you’re a fan of chaos, tries, and the sort of defensive effort that would make old-school coaches reach for the antacids, then this belter at Murrayfield Stadium had it all. Scotland national rugby union team blew the France national rugby union team title charge wide open with a bonkers 50–40 win that felt less like a championship arm-wrestle and more like a rugby-themed demolition derby.

Ten tries, intercepts, yellow cards, and a scoreboard spinning like a poker machine in a North Queensland pub – this one had the lot.

Momentum? What momentum? – From the kickoff, it was clear Gregor Townsend had told his mob to play first and worry about consequences later. The first reward came when the ever-dangerous Darcy Graham zipped over after a sharp bust from skipper Sione Tuipulotu. Murrayfield erupted, and the Scots looked like they’d been shot out of a cannon.

But this French side – marshalled by the outrageously talented Antoine Dupont – doesn’t panic easily. Dupont pinched a scrum ball, and within moments speedster Louis Bielle-Biarrey dotted down in the corner for yet another Championship try. Soon after, the visitors went bang again when Théo Attissogbe chased down a clever Bielle-Biarrey grubber to give France the lead.

Classic France: ruthless, opportunistic, and suddenly ahead – But Scotland weren’t in the mood to fade away. Winger Kyle Steyn finished a slick training-ground move before big prop Pierre Schoeman rumbled over from short range to reclaim the advantage. Then things got spicy. French fly-half Matthieu Jalibert was sent to the bin just before oranges, leaving Scotland up 19–14 and the French slightly rattled.

The Scottish avalanche – The game exploded after halftime. Toulon-based halfback Ben White spotted a sleepy French defensive line and sniped over for Scotland’s bonus-point try. The noise around Murrayfield went from “loud” to “small jet engine”. Then came the moment that France fans will want erased from the archives.

Dupont, normally rugby’s safest pair of hands, flung a speculative pass near halfway that landed straight in Scottish territory. Steyn didn’t ask questions – he just legged it 50 metres to the line. Suddenly, Scotland were up by 19, and France looked shell-shocked.

Things unravelled further when Lenni Nouchi joined Jalibert on the naughty chair with a yellow card. Scotland happily cashed in: Graham grabbed his second, and replacement Tom Jordan added another as the scoreboard ballooned to a scarcely believable 47–14. At that point, the French defence resembled a picket fence after a cyclone.

France launches the late raid – To their credit, the visitors didn’t chuck the toys out of the pram. Dupont muscled over, Thomas Ramos bagged two, and Pierre-Louis Barassi added another as France hunted desperately for bonus points. In between the madness, Finn Russell calmly slotted a penalty to nudge Scotland to the half-century – the first time they’ve ever hung 50 on France in this fixture. The final ten minutes were less a tactical battle and more a Wild West shootout, but the damage had long since been done.

Full-time thoughts – For Townsend and Scotland, this was the sort of performance that fuels title dreams. The scrum was monstrous, the attack fearless, and every French mistake was punished like it owed them money. France still left Edinburgh with bonus points, but the aura of inevitability that had surrounded their campaign took a sizeable dent. And now the championship heads for a blockbuster finish – with Scotland still dreaming and a massive final-round clash looming in Dublin.

Three things we learned

1. Scotland’s attack can hurt anyone – When Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu get front-foot ball, Scotland are frightening. Their width, tempo and support play shredded a French defence that has looked near-impenetrable for most of the tournament.

2. Even great teams wobble under scoreboard pressure – France have been the Championship’s most composed side, but once Scotland jumped out to a big lead, the discipline cracked. Yellow cards and forced passes crept in – including that rare mistake from Antoine Dupont.

3. The title race just got very spicy – Scotland’s bonus-point win keeps their dream alive heading into the final round. With a trip to Aviva Stadium looming against the Ireland national rugby union team, the championship finale suddenly looks like must-watch rugby.

Italy 23 defeated England 18

The Italians Make History and the Rest of the Rugby World Smiles – There are nights in Test rugby where history creeps up quietly. And then there are nights where it kicks the door down, grabs a megaphone and starts screaming. Rome on Sunday morning (for those of us watching with a coffee in hand) was very much the latter as the Italy national rugby union team finally – finally – knocked over the England national rugby union team with a famous 23–18 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Yes, you read that right. Italy beat England. Properly beat them. Not a plucky loss. Not a brave showing. A win. On the scoreboard. In the history books. For England fans, it’s the sort of result that leads to staring blankly into the fridge, wondering what went wrong. For the Italians? Pure, glorious chaos.

A tight and twitchy first half – The atmosphere in Rome was cracking – though the crowd looked suspiciously like a travelling convention of white shirts. England fans had turned the joint into a home away from home, but the locals had other plans. The opening half was a bit like watching two teams trying to assemble IKEA furniture without the instructions: lots of effort, plenty of pieces, and occasional confusion.

England started well enough, particularly at the scrum, but every time they looked like building pressure, the ball would bounce out, fall over, or get intercepted by a blue jersey. Eventually, the scoreboard moved thanks to Paolo Garbisi, who slotted a penalty after England infringed in the backline.

England responded through Tommy Freeman, who finished a slick move in the corner after the visitors finally strung a few passes together. Just as England thought they were getting comfortable, up stepped Tommaso Menoncello. The Italian centre sliced through the defence like a hot knife through yesterday’s pizza and dotted down under the sticks to give Italy a 10–5 lead.

England, though, had the final say before oranges. Young fly-half Fin Smith produced a peach of a cross-field kick to Tom Roebuck, who gathered and scored on the stroke of half-time to give England a narrow 12–10 lead.

Game on.

Discipline bites England – England nudged the margin out to five early in the second half via Smith’s boot, but that’s about when the wheels started wobbling. First, Italian hooker Giacomo Nicotera visited the naughty chair for breakdown offences. England looked poised to capitalise. Instead, moments later, Sam Underhill was shown a 🧀 after a bunker review for a high shot, evening things up and giving Garbisi the chance to chip away at the deficit with two penalties.

Suddenly, the game had flipped. England looked edgy. Italy looked hungry. Which brings us to the moment that will live in Italian rugby folklore.

The moment that made history – With eight minutes left, Italy launched an attack that would be replayed on Italian televisions for the next decade. A cross-field kick found Monty Ioane, who did brilliantly to keep the movement alive and flick the ball inside. Menoncello crashed through a tackle from Elliot Daly and offloaded to Leonardo Marin, who finished the move to send the stadium into absolute meltdown. 23–18. Italy is in front.

England’s composure evaporated shortly afterwards when captain Maro Itoje was given a serve of 🧀 for a cynical slap-down while trying to halt another Italian raid. Down to 13 men late in the match, England threw everything they had left at the Italian line. But this time – for once – Italy held. Cue the celebrations, Italian style.

What it means – For Italy, this was more than just a win. It was a barrier smashed after decades of trying. A result that validates the steady improvement we’ve been seeing from this side.

For England, though, the alarm bells are now properly ringing. This loss makes it three straight defeats in the tournament and leaves coach Steve Borthwick with a serious headache before a final-round trip to face the France national rugby union team in Paris.

And that suddenly looks… uncomfortable. Very, very uncomfortable!

Three Things We Learned

1. Italy aren’t the Six Nations punching bag anymore – For years, Italy have been the team everyone expected to beat. Not anymore. Players like Menoncello, Garbisi and Ioane are genuine international threats, and when their confidence gets up, they can play some seriously dangerous rugby.

2. England’s discipline is killing them – Yellow cards, penalties and poor decisions are costing England dearly. The sin-bins for Underhill and Itoje turned the momentum of the match, and at Test level, that’s usually fatal.

3. England’s attack still lacks spark and cohesion – Despite moments from Smith and Freeman, England continues to struggle to consistently break teams down. Handling errors and blunt attacking shapes mean they’re leaving points on the field.

If you’d told anyone ten years ago that Italy would beat England in Rome, most would’ve politely suggested you put the grappa down. But rugby has a funny way of delivering the unexpected. And this time, history wore blue. Azzurri Blue. 🇮🇹🏉

Super Rugby Pacific 2026 – Round 2

Chiefs 57 defeated Moana Pasifika 24

The DMAC Show was in town – The circus rolled back into Hamilton on the weekend, and chief ringmaster Damian McKenzie was front and centre, returning from paternity leave to orchestrate a thoroughly entertaining 57–24 dismantling of Moana Pasifika by the Chiefs.

Playing their first game back at FMG Stadium Waikato, the Chiefs wasted absolutely no time getting the party started. Two minutes in and the home side were already over, with Quinn Tupaea finishing off after a break from speedster Leroy Carter. Moments later, Carter was at it again, slicing the defence and putting Liam Coombes-Fabling away. At that point, it looked like we might need the scoreboard operator to limber up early.

To their credit, Moana weren’t about to roll over. Former Rebel Glen Vaihu produced a cracking solo effort to get his side on the board and remind the Chiefs this wasn’t just going to be a training run. Still, the game had that unmistakable “track meet” vibe about it. Carter popped up again soon after, finishing off some slick Chiefs passing to restore order. Moana continued to swing through, and a bruising surge from Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa at the tail of a rolling maul showed the visitors had plenty of punch in the pack.

Then the McKenzie show really kicked into gear.

First came a ridiculous try-saver, with McKenzie somehow stopping Allan Craig in a play that had the crowd wondering whether the fullback had secretly installed a tractor beam. Moments later, he was busting tackles and sending Etene Nanai-Seturo (Narawa) streaking away to score. Not content with that, McKenzie then chased down a cheeky chip from returning All Black halfback Cortez Ratima, winning the race to the ball before teeing up Lalakai Foketi for his first try in Chiefs colours. By halftime, the Chiefs had stretched the lead to 31–14, and the writing was starting to appear on the wall.

The second half quickly became the Leroy Carter highlight reel. The winger bagged two tries inside six minutes, leaving Moana defenders clutching thin air and Chiefs fans wondering how long before someone from another franchise starts waving a chequebook at him.

The Chiefs’ bench even joined the fun. Replacement Kyle Brown crossed with his very first touch after a slick backline movement that brought up the half-century. As if that wasn’t enough, hooker Tyrone Thompson dotted down late to put the finishing touches on the demolition job.

When the dust settled, the Chiefs had run in nine tries and temporarily jumped to second on the ladder — and perhaps more importantly, welcomed their star playmaker back with a performance that suggested the rest of the competition should be just a little bit nervous.

Three Things We Learned

1. Damian McKenzie makes everything better – It’s hardly groundbreaking analysis, but the Chiefs’ attack looks twice as dangerous with McKenzie pulling the strings. His pace, vision and general rugby mischief turned several ordinary moments into tries.

2. Leroy Carter is becoming must-watch rugby – Two tries and multiple line breaks later, Carter continues to look like one of the most electric outside backs in the competition. Give him space, and he’s gone — and the Chiefs seem determined to keep giving him plenty of it.

3. Moana Pasifika can attack, but defence is still a work in progress

Moana showed flashes with the ball in hand and stayed in the fight early, but leaking nine tries tells the story. When the Chiefs shifted gears, the defensive line simply couldn’t hold.

Hurricanes 59 defeated Waratahs 19

The faithful turned up to Allianz Stadium hoping the new-look NSW Waratahs might finally snap their long-running hoodoo against the Hurricanes. Instead, they got a rather brutal reminder that some bogey teams just refuse to go away.

The ‘Canes ran riot in a 59–19 demolition job, piling on nine tries to three and extending a dominance over the Tahs that stretches back to 2015. If this was meant to be a measuring stick for Dan McKellar’s side, the reading came back somewhere between “not yet” and “come back later”.

To make matters worse, the night began with a gut punch before a ball had even been kicked. Star centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii pinged a hamstring during the warm-up, forcing a late reshuffle and handing youngster George Poolman a debut he probably imagined would arrive under calmer circumstances.

Bright start… briefly

To their credit, the Tahs began with a bit of intent. Winger Triston Reilly rolled up his sleeves and burrowed over from the back of a ruck to give the locals the perfect start. But the Hurricanes are nothing if not ruthless. Hooker Asafo Aumua barged over soon after, before No.8 Peter Lakai added another, and suddenly the visitors had their noses in front.

Enter the Tahs’ one consistent bright spot this season: Max Jorgensen. The electric winger bagged his fifth try in three matches, squeezing over from close range to square things up. For a fleeting moment, the contest had the look of a proper shootout. That illusion lasted roughly until the Hurricanes decided to get serious.

Hurricanes turn the screws – Just before the break, winger Bailyn Sullivan crossed to hand the visitors a narrow lead at halftime. From there, the wheels came off. Centre Billy Proctor — clearly keen to remind new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie of his existence — exploded after the interval with a pair of quick tries that broke the match open. If the Tahs had any hope of hanging on, it vanished during a brutal 20-minute stretch where they were down a man thanks to sin bins for Poolman and replacement lock Angus Blyth – Double 🧀. Playing short-handed in sticky Sydney humidity against a Hurricanes side smelling blood is rarely a recipe for success.

Proctor eventually completed a second-half hat-trick, Sullivan grabbed another, and the Hurricanes ran away with it in emphatic fashion. For the Tahs, Jorgensen added another try to continue his red-hot scoring run, but it was lipstick on a rather large, fat NSW pig.

The bigger picture – The Hurricanes’ ninth straight win over the Waratahs was built on pace, precision and ruthless finishing. They looked far more comfortable in the muggy conditions than the home side — impressive given they’d come off a draining loss in the tropical heat of Suva just six days earlier.

Meanwhile, the Tahs were left with plenty to ponder. The early-season optimism generated by wins over the Queensland Reds and Fijian Drua came crashing back to earth with a thud. And if they’re serious about pushing up the ladder this season, they’ll need to work out how to stop these sorts of momentum avalanches — because once the Hurricanes got rolling, the Tahs simply had no answers.

Three things we learned

1. Max Jorgensen is the real deal – Even in a heavy defeat, Jorgensen continues to look like one of the most dangerous outside backs in the competition. Another double gives him five tries in three matches and confirms he’s rapidly becoming the Waratahs’ primary strike weapon.

2. Billy Proctor made a very loud statement – If the All Blacks midfield is up for grabs under Rennie, Proctor just threw his name firmly into the ring. A second-half hat-trick and classy all-round performance showed he’s more than capable of stepping up to Test level.

3. Discipline (and depth) still hurting the Tahs – Twenty minutes with 14 men against a team like the Hurricanes is essentially a death sentence. The sin bins to Poolman and Blyth didn’t just hurt on the scoreboard — they exposed a lack of defensive cohesion that the Tahs will need to fix quickly.

Highlanders 39 Defeated Western Force 31

Landers survive Force fightback in Dunedin ping-pong – If you like your rugby neat, tidy and sensible, this one probably wasn’t for you. But if you enjoy a bit of chaos, some questionable defence and a scoreboard operator working overtime, the clash between the Highlanders and the Western Force in Dunedin delivered the goods. In the end, it was the Clan men from the deep south who pinched it 39–31 in a proper Super Rugby shootout at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The match swung back and forth like a pub door on a Friday night, with the lead changing hands six times before the Landers finally slammed it shut late. For the Force, the carrot was a big one — back-to-back wins in New Zealand for the first time since 2008. For long stretches, it looked like they might just pull it off, too. But enter Highlanders winger Caleb Tangitau, who broke the hearts of travelling Force fans with his second try of the second half to seal a desperately needed win for the hosts.

Early arm wrestle turns into chaos – The Landers started brightly enough. When Jonah Lowe streaked down the right edge and shrugged off a pair of Force defenders, it looked like the home side might settle in for a comfortable night. That try followed an earlier effort from Veveni Lasaqa — although the replays suggested the final pass might have drifted a metre or two forward.

Still, the Landers weren’t complaining as they built a handy 17–7 lead. Then the Force flicked the switch.

A booming 50-22 from Hamish Stewart flipped the field, and suddenly the visitors had momentum. From there, Force skipper Jeremy Williams crashed over from close range. Even he looked slightly surprised when referee Ben O’Keeffe awarded the try after initially appearing to be held up. Not that the Force cared. Moments later, flyhalf Ben Donaldson sliced through the Landers defence and put Stewart over to hand the visitors a 21–17 lead at halftime.

Tavatavanawai flips the game – The Force looked comfortable early in the second half — until Highlanders captain Timoci Tavatavanawai decided enough was enough. The wrecking-ball centre produced two monstrous midfield carries that bent the Force defensive line like a cheap tent pole. Suddenly, the momentum swung back to the Landers. From there, the tries came quickly.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens stabbed a clever grubber through for Lowe to grab his second, before Tangitau finished a slick move out wide to give the hosts breathing room. Just like that, the Landers were eight points clear.

The Force refuses to go away – To their credit, the Force wasn’t done. Workhorse flanker Carlo Tizzano crossed after sustained pressure before former All Black George Bridge popped up for a quick-fire reply two minutes later to level things up again. Game on. But the killer blow came soon after. Tangitau popped up once more on the wing to grab his second of the night, and a late penalty iced the game as the Highlanders finally put the Force away.

For Jamie Joseph’s side — who finished with the wooden spoon last year and had won just one of their previous nine matches — it was a badly needed result. Especially in a week where Joseph missed out on the New Zealand national rugby union team coaching job to Dave Rennie.

Not pretty, but two points all the same.

Three things we learned

1. Timoci Tavatavanawai is a human wrecking ball – When the Highlanders needed a spark, their skipper delivered. His two barnstorming carries completely flipped momentum and dragged the Landers back into the contest. Sometimes, the best playbook is simply giving the ball to your most destructive runner.

2. Ben Donaldson keeps pushing his Wallabies case – The Force flyhalf was pretty decent again (turns out all he has to do is leave the Waratahs) — sharp with the boot, dangerous with the ball in hand, and constantly probing the line. If he keeps producing performances like this, the Australia national rugby union team selectors will be paying attention.

3. The Force are no longer easybeats in New Zealand – Yes, they lost. But pushing a Kiwi side to the brink in Dunedin and leading at halftime shows the progress the Force have made. They didn’t quite finish the job, but this is a team that now expects to compete on the road. And that’s a big shift.

Blues 29 defeated Crusaders 13

Blues rediscover their groove as Crusaders cop the Eden Park blues – The Blues have breathed life back into their season with a composed 29–13 win over the Crusaders at Eden Park, reminding everyone that Auckland remains one of the least hospitable destinations in rugby when the locals are up and about.

After coughing up a tight one in Canberra last week, the Blues arrived home cranky and looking for a response. They got it early, jumping to a 19–3 lead inside 21 minutes and setting the tone for the rest of the evening. And leading the charge was none other than winger wrecking ball Caleb Clarke.

Clarke barely let the crowd grab their hot chips and a Speights and sit down before crossing for his first, and then his second, not long after. The Crusaders’ problems were compounded when Dom Gardiner saw 🧀 for a high shot — a moment that neatly cancelled out a Crusaders opener from Jamie Hannah and swung momentum firmly Auckland’s way.

The Blues also rolled the dice before kickoff, promoting Beauden Barrett into the starting side for his first appearance of 2026. It turned out to be a masterstroke. Beaudy ‘The Freak’ Barrett produced one of those pieces of wizardry that makes you remember why he’s been a headache for opposition coaches for a decade. Spotting space, he stabbed a perfectly weighted kick into the corner where Codemeru Vai somehow gathered it mid-flight and dotted down millimetres inside the sideline. Ridiculous skill. Cue appreciative murmurs from the crowd and mild swearing from Crusaders fans.

To their credit, the Crusaders refused to fold. A deliberate knockdown from Clarke earned him some 🧀, and ten minutes in the naughty chair and gave the visitors a sniff just before halftime. Veteran hooker Codie Taylor burrowed over to get them on the board, before Rivez Reihana produced a cracker — initiating the play with a kick ahead before finishing it himself after a slick flick pass from Noah Hotham. Suddenly, the Blues’ comfortable lead had shrunk to six at the break, and Eden Park had that slightly nervous buzz about it.

Clarke, however, wasted no time making amends. Back from the bin and clearly in the mood, the All Black flyer completed his hat-trick soon after halftime, stretching the margin back to double digits and restoring order for the hosts. From there, the Blues did what good teams do — tightened the screws. Their defence snuffed out anything resembling the Crusaders’ momentum, with the champions repeatedly turned away whenever they threatened to get within striking distance.

The Crusaders’ last genuine chance came with about ten minutes left, but a desperate Blues tackle jolted the ball loose right under the posts. It was that sort of night. Barrett later knocked over a penalty to ice the result and snap the Blues’ four-game losing streak against the men from Christchurch at Eden Park. The win nudges the Blues into the top four — at least for now — while the Crusaders suddenly find themselves under a bit of pressure ahead of next week’s southern derby with the Highlanders. Never a relaxing trip to Dunedin at the best of times.

Three things we learned

1. Caleb Clarke is in wrecking-ball mode – When Caleb Clarke gets early ball and a sniff of space, bad things happen to defensive systems. His hat-trick wasn’t just about finishing — his physicality and work rate kept the Crusaders constantly on the back foot.

2. Beauden Barrett still has the magic – First game of the season, and Beauden Barrett looked like he’d never been away. His kick for Codemeru Vai’s try was pure class, and his game management helped the Blues control the second half.

3. The Crusaders’ margin for error is shrinking – The Crusaders showed flashes of their usual quality — particularly through Rivez Reihana and Noah Hotham — but discipline and early defensive lapses put them in too deep a hole. With the Highlanders up next, they’ll need a far sharper start.

Queensland Reds 34 defeated ACT Brumbies 31

Gordon pinches it late as Reds shock Brumbies in Canberra classic – Well… that escalated quickly. What looked like another routine Canberra win for the ACT Brumbies turned into a full-blown smash-and-grab as the Queensland Reds pinched a remarkable 34–31 victory courtesy of a last-gasp Carter Gordon try.

With five minutes left on the clock, the Brumbies were cruising. Eleven points up, defending stoutly and seemingly on their way to a fourth straight win to keep their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby Pacific season intact. Then the Reds happened. Filipo Daugunu sparked the comeback with a try in the 78th minute to suddenly put the home side on edge. From there, it became one last roll of the dice for the visitors — and Carter Gordon took it.

After the siren, the former Wallabies playmaker spotted space, backed himself and dived over to complete one of the more dramatic turnarounds seen at GIO Stadium in recent years. It capped a remarkable return to rugby union for Gordon, who had not played a Super Rugby game since 2024 last week, after a stint with the Gold Coast in the NRL. Safe to say the transition back is going just fine.

Lightning start (literally) – Before any of that late drama, the night had already been unusual. Lightning strikes delayed the kickoff by more than an hour, leaving both sides to stew in the sheds before finally getting underway in greasy conditions. Once play started, both teams looked keen to make up for lost time.

The Brumbies struck early through Lachie Shaw before the ever-dangerous Charlie Cale continued his barnstorming season, crashing over for the first of his two tries. Queensland gradually found its rhythm, with Lachie Anderson finishing neatly after a slick inside ball from Harry Wilson. Josh Flook added another shortly after, the Reds slicing down the left edge with some classy hands.

But Cale wasn’t finished. The athletic back-rower barged over again in the 35th minute following sustained Brumbies pressure to keep the home side in the contest. A late penalty from Louis Werchon nudged the Reds into a narrow 20–19 halftime lead.

Arm wrestle turns Canberra’s way – The second half tightened considerably. Handling became messy, phases were hard to build, and turnovers piled up — Queensland finishing with a whopping 18 to the Brumbies’ 13. Eventually, the home side appeared to wrestle control.

Andy Muirhead crossed to put the Brumbies back in front before Luke Reimer finished off another attack to push the margin out to 11 points late in the game. With the Reds also carrying a poor recent record in Canberra — losing 11 of their last 12 there — the writing seemed firmly on the wall. Except the Reds refused to read it. Daugunu’s late try cracked the door open before Gordon kicked it clean off the hinges after the siren.

There was certainly a knock-on leading up to the finale, which was missed by multiple match officials. But this decision didn’t cost the POnies the game. Letting in two tries in under three minutes was what lost them the game.

Milestone night for Slipper – The loss also spoiled a milestone for veteran prop James Slipper. The Wallabies stalwart ran out for his 202nd Super Rugby appearance, equalling the competition record previously held by former Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett. Meanwhile, Charlie Cale’s red-hot start to the season continued. His two tries took his tally to seven from four games — form that will have Wallabies selectors paying close attention. But on this soggy Canberra night, the final word belonged to the Reds. And to Carter Gordon.

Joe Schmidt will be licking his lips, looking at the form of the key players from both the Reds and the Brumbies. That is for certain.

Three things we learned

1. Carter Gordon might be exactly what the Reds needed – Two games back in rugby union, and Gordon has already delivered a match-winner. His composure in the final moments — and willingness to back himself — suggests Queensland may have found the attacking spark they’ve been missing.

2. Charlie Cale is playing like a man possessed – Seven tries in four games for a back-rower is ridiculous production. With Rob Valetini rested this week, Cale grabbed the spotlight again and is rapidly pushing his case for a return to higher honours.

3. The Reds are showing real resilience – Historically, Canberra has been a graveyard for Queensland. Down by 11 with five minutes left, most Reds teams of the past decade probably fold. This one didn’t — and that’s a very encouraging sign for Les Kiss.

The Super Rugby Pacific Championship Ladder

Well, boys and girls. That round has certainly shaken the ladder up a bit. With the top six split 50/50 Aussie and Kiwi Teams. And we are seeing a repeat of the last few years, with the Crusaders off to their customary slow start. But don’t let that fool you. Interestingly, the bottom four teams are only split by one point. Whereas, at the top of the ladder, the top four are split by 5 points. Boy, this is going to be a cracking season.

Anyway, after that marathon effort of writing, I am going to pour myself a medicinal whisky or two and relax. Over to you, GAGRs! Have at it!