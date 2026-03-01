Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #98: Super Rugby Rules Supreme as Six Nations Takes A Break

G’day G&GRs. Well, Six Nations is on a break week, so it is purely Super Rugby Pacific. A chance to have a good look at the teams as they shake out their early-season rust and start getting down to the business of banking points for a long season ahead. So, let’s dive into the games and have a look at how this round panned out. Pour yourself a large cup of the exilir of life ☕, and let’s get on with it.

Super Rugby Pacific 2026 – Round 3



Western Force 35 defeated Moana Pasifika 19

The Force finally remembers how to win (and do it in New Zealand) – Well, blow the dust off the passport and cue the victory song, because the Western Force have finally broken the shackles — and they’ve done it the hard way, by winning in New Zealand. Yes, that New Zealand. After starting the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season by losing two straight in Perth (a neat trick, that), the Force hopped on a very long plane and promptly remembered how rugby works, rolling Moana Pasifika 35–19 at Navigation Homes Stadium in Pukekohe.

Five tries to three, confidence restored, ladder embarrassment temporarily avoided. Everyone wins. Well, almost everyone. The victory snapped a grim nine-game winless run stretching back to April last year and marked just the Force’s second win in New Zealand in their last 25 attempts. Naturally, it also happened against Moana — the Force’s favourite NZ-based opponent — just like it did four years ago. Patterns matter.

And fittingly, it was a former All Black who helped light the fuse.

Bridge burns once, then builds one – George Bridge almost had a nightmare moment on the half-hour, casually placing the ball down like he was crossing the street, only for Moana winger Denzel Samoa to slap it loose over the line. Awkward. To his credit, Bridge responded the right way — by immediately becoming very hard to tackle. He went within centimetres of scoring two minutes later, before lock Darcy Swain pinched one from the next phase. Bridge then crashed through the Moana defence to grab his first try in Force colours, redemption arc complete.

Donaldson déjà vu strikes again – If Moana Pasifika see Ben Donaldson in their nightmares, that’s understandable. After passing a last-minute HIA, the Force flyhalf picked up where he left off against Moana last year — when he scored in the 85th minute and nailed the winning conversion in a 45–44 thriller. This time, he didn’t wait around. Five minutes in, Donaldson launched a left-foot cross-field kick that winger Darby Lancaster gratefully claimed for the opening try. Businesslike. Efficient. Very un-Force-like.

Hooker Mills Sanerivi added Moana’s only first-half try, but the Force went to the sheds with a deserved 21–7 lead — and, crucially, didn’t immediately implode after halftime as they had against the Brumbies and Blues.

Force finish the job (mostly) – Instead, they doubled down. Carlo Tizzano — last season’s leading tryscorer and full-time tackling enthusiast — finished off a classic Force driving maul in the 61st minute to put the game beyond doubt. Replacement hooker Leonel Oviedo piled on try number five soon after, as the visitors threatened something close to a bonus point.

Late consolation tries to Melani Matavao and Jackson Garden-Bachop spoiled that particular party, but the result was never really in doubt. For coach Simon Cron, it was the perfect way to kick off a three-game New Zealand road trip, with the Highlanders and Hurricanes still to come.

As for Moana Pasifika — who were thumped 52–10 by the Hurricanes last week — reality has arrived with a thud after their season-opening win over the Fijian Drua in Suva.

Three Things We Learned

The Force can win in New Zealand… occasionally – It’s still rare enough to warrant a calendar reminder. Still, the Force once again proved that if they’re going to win across the ditch, Moana Pasifika are their safest bet. Ben Donaldson haunts Moana Pasifika – Different year, same torment. Whether it’s last-minute heroics or early-game playmaking, Donaldson just seems to save his best stuff for Moana. Finishing games matters (who’d have thunk it?) – After leaking points late in previous weeks, the Force largely controlled the second half. Sure, they missed the bonus point — but this time they didn’t miss the win. Progress.

If nothing else, the Force have reminded everyone — including themselves — that their season isn’t over yet. Now comes the hard part: doing it again.

Queensland Reds 31 Defeated Otago Highlanders 14

The Suncorp Showmen deliver the Goods! -The Queensland Reds have rediscovered their inner circus troupe – and frankly, Suncorp loved every minute of it. After a bye that felt less like a rest and more like a week to stew on that limp loss to the NSW Waratahs, the Reds responded the only way a self-respecting Queensland side can: with a bit of madness, a bit of muscle, and just enough polish to make it all look intentional.

The 31–14 bonus-point win over the Highlanders at Suncorp Stadium wasn’t perfect. But it was purposeful. And after round one, that’s a sizeable step forward. Try of the year? Don’t argue.

Let’s start with the headline act – Jock Campbell throws a cut-out that would make a Wallaby nod approvingly. Harry Wilson, clearly feeling theatrical, shovels a no-look, between-the-legs flick to Josh Flook. Flook, instead of dying with the ball like a sensible centre, chips ahead. Tim Ryan regathers, hacks it forward again, and new skipper Fraser McReight wins the race to dot down.

You could almost hear Reds fans collectively asking, “Did that actually just happen?” It was audacious, instinctive, and very Queensland. Twelve-nil soon became 19–7, and suddenly the Reds looked like a team that had remembered they’re allowed to enjoy themselves.

Highlanders bring the heat – To their credit, the Highlanders didn’t fly to Brisbane for a sun tan. Having already knocked over the defending champion Crusaders in round one, they arrived with belief. Skipper Timoci Tavatavanawai led the charge as the visitors clawed their way back within five points, and for a period, the game felt uncomfortably tight. The Reds’ defence, though, held firm when it needed to. There were brave holds over the line, scramble efforts, and the sort of desperation that was absent a fortnight ago. Te Kamaka Howden thought he’d pinched a bonus point for the visitors twice — first held up over the line by Joe Brial, then losing it in the act of scoring. Fine margins. Big moments.

Muscle to match the magic – If the early try was champagne rugby, the rest was more XXXX Gold: robust, occasionally frothy, and best to clean stains off the driveway 9even as a Qld’er, I am not drinking that shite). Hunter Paisami showed the sort of quick-thinking that keeps defensive lines honest, tapping quickly from a lineout and helping create space for Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to rumble over. The big lock’s try was all power and reward for effort.

Later, Filipo Daugunu’s grubber caused chaos, and Vaiuta Latu did what good backrowers do — hovered, hunted and hoovered up the scraps for the sealer. In the backs, Flook and Paisami straightened the attack beautifully. Tim Ryan was tireless on both sides of the ball. Campbell looked like he’d found his dancing shoes again at fullback.

As for Carter Gordon? The Reds’ debutant mixed silk with sandpaper. A few quality touches, a few unforced errors. Rust is real, particularly after an NRL detour and a disrupted pre-season. But the shape is there. Most importantly, so is the platform around him.

Three things we learned

The Reds are better when they play what’s in front of them – The razzle-dazzle opener wasn’t just flashy — it was instinctive. When Campbell, Wilson and McReight trust their skillsets, this side looks dangerous. Structure is important. But freedom suits them. Defensive grit is back on the menu – Holding the Highlanders up over the line twice may not make highlight reels, but it wins competitions. After the Waratahs loss, that sort of steel was non-negotiable. They delivered. The forward pack is setting the tone – Salakaia-Loto’s impact, McReight’s engine, and the backrow’s work rate gave the Reds control when momentum wobbled. When the big men lay a platform like that, the flashy stuff becomes a bonus — not a necessity.

Season back on track? Not fully. But it’s at least pointed in the right direction. And in Brisbane, that’s enough to keep the faith for another week.

Fiji Drua 25 defeated Hurricanes 20

Drua embrace the mud, Hurricanes embrace the chaos (and lose) – If Super Rugby Pacific ever needs a promotional video for “why home ground advantage matters”, they can just roll the tape from Lautoka on Saturday afternoon. In conditions better suited to buffalo wrestling than professional rugby, the Fijian Drua splashed, slid and slogged their way to a deserved 25–20 win over the Hurricanes, opening their 2026 account and reminding everyone that Fiji in the wet is still one of the competition’s least enjoyable tourist destinations.

Rain hammered down from the opening whistle, turning Churchill Park into a mud bath and forcing both teams into survival mode. The Drua, very much at home in the chaos, sensibly took points when offered, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula opening and closing the first half with penalties. The Hurricanes, however, decided subtlety was overrated.

Turning down a kickable penalty early, they tapped and went, and new fly-half Callum Harkin immediately justified the bravado with a peach of a cut-out ball to Fehi Fineanganofo for the opening try. Moments later, Peter Lakai crashed over from a rolling maul, and suddenly the visitors looked like they’d missed the memo about tropical monsoons.

The Drua didn’t panic — mostly because panic is pointless when you’re knee-deep in mud. After sustained pressure and some Hurricanes handling that wouldn’t pass a wet-weather coaching video, flanker Motikiai Murray muscled over to level the scores. Then, in peak Hurricanes fashion, they immediately dropped the kickoff.

Gift-wrapped territory allowed Billy Proctor to stroll over, thanks to a neat assist from his midfield mate Jordie Barrett, handing the visitors a 17–13 lead at the break despite barely looking comfortable for more than five minutes at a time. The Hurricanes nudged further ahead early in the second half, but just as it looked like they might grind out an ugly road win, the Drua crowd got what they’d been waiting for.

Centre Tuidraki Samusamuvodre read a pass like a librarian, pinched it cleanly and raced away to level the scores, sending Lautoka into full-throated delirium. As the rain finally eased, the Hurricanes had multiple visits inside the Drua 22 — and promptly butchered the lot of them. Knock-ons, spilt passes, and general damp-ball despair kept the hosts alive.

The match-winner came from the least likely source. Replacement prop Peni Ravai suddenly channelled his inner Beauden Barrett, producing soft hands in traffic to offload for Etonia Waqa, who finished brilliantly in the corner with 13 minutes to play. From there, it was all desperation defence, thumping tackles and the Hurricanes’ frustration. A late lineout opportunity went begging, and with one final roll of the dice after a Drua knock-on, Proctor spilt the ball into touch — a fitting end to a night where nothing came easily.

The Drua head into their bye muddy, bruised and smiling. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, dry off and fly to Sydney for a short-turnaround clash with the NSW Waratahs, still searching for answers — and maybe some dry hands.

Three Things We Learned

Lautoka in the wet is still rugby’s version of hard mode – Tactics go out the window, skillsets get exposed, and the Drua thrive. If you can’t win the collision or secure the ball, you’re toast — or mud-covered toast. The Hurricanes’ ambition needs a reality check – Plenty of talent, plenty of territory… and very little composure. Turning down points and forcing passes in monsoon conditions is brave, but also deeply unhelpful. The Drua don’t need perfection — just pressure! – They didn’t dominate possession or territory, but they waited, tackled hard, forced mistakes and punished them. In Fiji, that’s often more than enough.

Crusaders 43 defeated Chiefs 33

Crusaders wake from early Chiefs haymakers to steal Final rematch – Just when the season narrative was being written in permanent marker, the Crusaders grabbed the eraser, scribbled furiously and left Hamilton with a 43–33 comeback win over the Chiefs. In a spicy rematch of the 2025 Final, the men from Canterbury rattled off 36 unanswered points to remind everyone that reports of their demise were, once again, greatly exaggerated.

The Chiefs, still smarting from last year’s decider, came out breathing fire in Hamilton. Daniel Rona punched holes early, Leroy Carter threatened to ignite the place, and after a Crusaders lineout imploded, Quinn Tupaea crashed over to open the account. Then came that moment. Carter, channelling every backyard Sevens game ever played, took off from his own try-line, burned defenders for fun and flicked a miracle pass to Etene Nanai-Seturo to finish a 95-metre stunner. Blink, and you missed it. Chiefs 14–0. Game on.

To their credit, the Crusaders didn’t panic — much. George Bell rumbled over to stop the bleeding, but Samisoni Taukei’aho answered immediately, and suddenly it was 21–7. Cue the fork in the road.

Enter Will Jordan.

Jordan injected calm, class and chaos in equal measure. One slicing break set up Noah Hotham, another wicked bounce denied him a try of his own, and suddenly the Crusaders were humming. Christian Lio-Willie powered over, the scoreboard tightened, and when tempers boiled over after a dodgy cleanout, Taha Kemara coolly slotted a penalty to give the visitors a 24–21 halftime lead.

From there, it was all Crusaders. Territory. Possession. Pressure. Lio-Willie bagged his second, David Havili defied gravity in the corner after some slick Jordan-inspired movement, and when Lio-Willie completed his hat-trick following a gutsy counter-attack from deep, the contest was effectively done. A late yellow to Hotham gave the Chiefs a sniff, with Tupou Vaa’i and Emoni Narawa crossing in quick succession, but the final word belonged — fittingly — to Jordan, who produced a desperate, match-saving tackle on Carter to slam the door shut. Season back on track. Message sent.

Three Things We Learned

1. Writing off the Crusaders is still rugby’s favourite mistake – You can spot them a head start, momentum, and the crowd — and they’ll still find a way. That second-quarter surge was vintage Crusaders.

2. Will Jordan remains rugby’s ultimate problem – Whether he’s breaking lines, throwing the last pass or saving tries, Jordan tilts games. Everything good for the Crusaders seems to involve him somewhere.

3. The Chiefs can score from anywhere — but defence wins rematches

That 95-metre beauty will be replayed all year, but conceding 36 straight points at home is a problem no highlight reel can hide.

ACT Brumbies 30 defeated Auckland Blues 27

Cale goes full hero mode as the Brumbies pinch one from the Blues – If last week was about ending curses in Christchurch, this one was about keeping Canberra a fortress — even if the locals were forced to chew every last fingernail to do it. The Brumbies have made it two-from-two in Super Rugby Pacific, edging the Blues 30–27 in a match that had absolutely no right to finish calmly.

After belting the Crusaders in Christchurch last week (still pinching ourselves), the Brumbies rolled back into Canberra as short-priced favourites. Which, as rugby tradition dictates, meant nothing was ever going to be easy. The Blues arrived fresh from a Sydney camp and spent much of the night looking like party crashers who weren’t told they were meant to lose. With 10 minutes to play, the visitors were nine points clear and had one hand on the chocolates.

Then the wheels began to wobble.

A yellow card to Stephen Perofeta in the 70th minute cracked the door open, and the Brumbies barged straight through it. Luke Reimer pounced soon after, dragging the home side back into sniffing distance. All the Blues needed to do was ice the clock. Instead, they handed Canberra one last roll of the dice.

Cue chaos – As the siren blared, the Brumbies thundered towards the line. The ball bobbled. Hearts stopped. Somewhere, a cardiologist smiled. Then Charlie Cale did what good No.8s do — picked up, went low, and planted the ball like he’d been doing it all his life. Game. Set. Absolute scenes.

The Brumbies will rue coughing up 15 turnovers, because this should never have been so tight. Early signs were ominous for the visitors when James Slipper unleashed a ridiculous 60-metre punt that led to the opening try. But the Blues struck back immediately through Caleb Clarke, before tries traded blows on either side of halftime. Dalton Papali’i marked his 100th cap with a try that looked like it might seal the deal. Instead, it merely set the stage for another Canberra miracle.

Seven years of Blues dominance in the capital? Gone – Two wins, two classics, and belief growing by the week.

Three Things We Learned

Charlie Cale has ice in his veins – Bobble, reset, score. Under pressure, after the siren. That’s clutch — and Canberra will remember it. Discipline still matters (a lot) – Fifteen turnovers and a late yellow card nearly undid the Brumbies’ good work. Against sharper sides, that’s a recipe for regret. Canberra is officially uncomfortable again – Personally, I think Canberra blows, but! The Blues hadn’t lost here in seven years. Now they have. The Brumbies are building something, and visiting teams are starting to feel it.

Next week? Probably another heart-stopper. Wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Super Rugby Pacific Championship Ladder

Well, GAGR’s there has been a bit of movement at the station, so to speak. It is good to see three Aussie teams in the top six. As well as us proping up Super Rugby from these pesky Kiwi teams that just can’t seem to beat the Aussie teams (yes, I know, I know!).

Next week looks to be a complete ‘banger’. Some really good matchups, which are going to be hard to pick. Anyway, enough of this old man dribbling shite! Over to you, GAGR’s!