Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #97: a loss for England and the Dark Saders is great for rugby!

G’day G&GRs. I love this time of year. The Six Nations and Super Rugby Pacific, so much rugby to watch, so much beer to drink. And some amazing results. First, we’ll examine two out of three of the Men’s 6 Nations tournament, then we’ll dive into Super Rugby Pacific. So line up the ☕, feel it course through your veins, and let’s talk ruggers.

The Six Nations

Ireland 42 defeated England 21

Twickenham torched as Ireland run riot over England – Twickenham has seen its fair share of dark days, but this was right up there with the bleakest. Ireland absolutely pantsed England 42–21 in a record-breaking loss that not only smashed English pride but also kept the Irish Six Nations dream flickering. It was a bad day for Ol’ Blighty.

From the opening exchanges, it felt like one of those afternoons where England were playing in quicksand while Ireland glided across the turf in runners. By the half-hour mark, the visitors had bolted to a scarcely believable 22–0 lead, exposing an English defensive line that looked about as watertight as a leaky wheelie bin.

Jamison Gibson-Park was the conductor-in-chief, sniping and snuffling around the ruck with impunity. At the same time, Rob Baloucoune and early replacement Tommy O’Brien cashed in on the chaos out wide. England finally found the scoreboard just before the break through Fraser Dingwall, but it felt more like a polite acknowledgement than a genuine fightback. Any faint hopes of a revival were snuffed out barely three minutes into the second half when Dan Sheehan powered over. Game. Set. Emotional Damage.

The grim symbolism continued when England skipper Maro Itoje was hooked early on his 100th Test – not the sort of milestone memory you frame for the mantlepiece. From there, the match dissolved into a messy exchange of tries, with Ireland comfortably managing the damage while England scrambled for dignity. Jack Crowley, stepping in for the under-pressure Sam Prendergast, looked composed and authoritative, while Ireland’s ability to pilfer the ball under pressure continually sucked the oxygen out of English attacks. England’s errors – missed kicks for touch, loose handling, and ill-discipline – only poured petrol on the fire.

Late tries from Ollie Lawrence and Sam Underhill offered small consolation, but by then the stands were thinning and the mood had shifted from anger to resignation. Ireland, meanwhile, marched off with their biggest-ever win on English soil, sitting just one point behind leaders France and very much alive in the title race.

Three things we learned from this game

Ireland’s tempo still breaks England – When Ireland play fast, accurate, and ruthless around the ruck, England simply can’t live with them. Gibson-Park’s speed of service repeatedly caught the English defence napping, and once the cracks appeared, Ireland went straight for the jugular. England’s slow starts are now a pattern, not a blip – Going 22–0 down at home doesn’t happen by accident. After coughing up a similar early deficit against Scotland last week, England’s opening-quarter issues are officially a trend – and one Steve Borthwick urgently needs to arrest. Selection pressure is mounting fast – Crowley’s calm showing will only turn up the heat on Prendergast, while England’s combinations – particularly in defence – look anything but settled. With the championship slipping away, experimentation time may already be over.

If this was meant to be a statement game for England, it certainly was – just not the one they were hoping to make.

Scotland 26 defeated Wales 23

Finn the Fixer breaks Welsh hearts in Cardiff comeback classic – Pour yourself a strong one ☕ because this was vintage Six Nations chaos. Scotland have kept their faint-but-very-real Triple Crown dream alive, clawing their way back from the dead to stun Wales 26–23 in Cardiff — a result that felt inevitable only after it absolutely didn’t. For 75 minutes rugby’s most stubborn hosts looked set to finally end their long misery. Instead, they were left staring into the abyss as Finn Russell did what Finn Russell does best: ignore the script and rewrite the ending.

Wales dominant… until they weren’t – Backed by a buzzing crowd at Principality Stadium, Wales burst out of the blocks with a physicality that had been conspicuously absent in recent weeks. Tries to Rhys Carre and Josh Adams, plus a nerveless display from young playmaker Sam Costelow, gave the hosts a deserved 17–5 halftime lead and a 20–5 buffer early in the second half. Even a yellow card to Joe Hawkins couldn’t derail Wales’ momentum, and for long stretches they outmuscled and outthought a Scottish side that looked rattled.

But Scotland, to their credit, never blinked and then Russell lights the fuse. The comeback began with intent rather than panic. Sione Tuipulotu punched holes, the tempo lifted, and Russell started playing the game on his terms. A slick move sent Kyle Steyn over before Russell spotted a sliver of space after 20-plus phases and slid in under the posts — converting his own try because, of course, he did.

When Wales briefly steadied through Jarrod Evans, Scotland responded immediately. A devilish kick from Russell sat up beautifully for Darcy Graham and, suddenly, the lead was down to four. The momentum had shifted. Wales had their chances to ice it but couldn’t land the killer blow. Scotland could — and did. Five minutes from time, replacement hooker George Turner muscled his way over for the match-winner, Russell adding the extras to complete a brutal 21-point turnaround.

Another chapter of Welsh pain – For Wales, it was heartbreak piled on heartbreak — a 14th straight Six Nations defeat and another reminder that promising passages don’t count unless you finish the job. For Scotland, it’s four wins on the bounce against Wales and a shot at history in Dublin, with the Triple Crown now firmly on the line.

Three things we learned

Finn Russell is rugby’s ultimate chaos merchant – When the game breaks open, there’s no flyhalf on the planet more comfortable living in the madness. Russell didn’t just spark the comeback — he owned it. Wales are closer… but still not there – This was miles better than the England and France performances. The physical edge returned, the intent was obvious, but closing games remains a massive psychological hurdle. Scotland’s belief is real – Old Scotland would have folded at 20–5 down in Cardiff. This version dug in, trusted its game, and finished like contenders. That’s not luck — that’s growth.

Next stop: Dublin. Triple Crown on the line. Buckle up. 🏉🔥

Super Rugby Pacific 2026 – Round 2

Hurricanes 52 defeated Moana Pasifika 10

Moorby goes bang on homecoming as Canes cruise past Moana – There are fairytale returns, and then there’s whatever Josh Moorby dished up in Wellington on opening night. Back in yellow and black and running on muscle memory, Moorby crossed for a hat-trick as the Hurricanes blew the cobwebs off their season with a thumping 52–10 win over Moana Pasifika.

From the outset, this had the feel of a mismatch. The Canes were sharp, fast and ruthless, while Moana looked like a side still searching for cohesion after a disrupted pre-season. Once Moorby opened his account, the floodgates didn’t just creak — they burst. The Hurricanes’ attack hummed with early-season enthusiasm, stretching Moana edge-to-edge and punishing any hint of defensive indecision. Moorby’s tries came in all flavours: support lines, finish-and-fall-over stuff, and one where he simply outpaced everyone who dared to chase.

Moana Pasifika showed some early fight and managed to muscle up through the middle in patches, but territory and possession told the story. Every time they coughed the ball up, the Canes made them pay in metres — and then points. By oranges the result was effectively put to bed, allowing the Hurricanes to empty the bench and still keep the tempo sky high. It was clinical without being flashy, ruthless without being reckless — exactly what you want in Round One.

For Moana, it was a harsh reminder that effort alone doesn’t cut it at this level. The scoreboard will sting, but the lessons will be painfully clear.

Three things we learned from this game

Josh Moorby might be more than just a nice pickup – Three tries on return isn’t just sentiment, it’s a statement. Moorby looked settled, trusted and hungry. If he keeps finding space like that he won’t stay under the radar for long. Hurricane’s attack is already humming – Early season rust? Not here. The Canes moved the ball with confidence and clarity, suggesting their systems are well embedded. Scarier still, this probably isn’t peak form yet. Moana Pasifika still need time – There were moments of physicality, but cohesion and defensive structure were missing. This squad will improve, but they’ll need patience, resilience and a fast learning curve to avoid repeat blowouts.

If this was the Hurricanes setting the tone for 2026, the rest of the competition has been officially warned.

Waratahs 36 defeated Fiji Drua 13

Jorgo goes bang (again) as Tahs make Allianz their playground – Pour yourself something cold because Max Jorgensen is heating up SRP like a snag on a Bunnings barbie. The NSW Waratahs kept their unbeaten start rolling with a 36–13 win over the Fijian Drua at Allianz Stadium and, shock horror, Jorgensen was at the centre of it all.

Just like the week before, the 21-year-old decided the game needed a bit of sparkle. With not much doing and the Tahs staring at a 10–7 deficit, Lawson Creighton launched a triple cut-out and trusted Jorgo to sort the rest. He did. A filthy step on Taniela Rakuro, wheels past Ilaisa Droasese, and down he went in the corner. Momentum? Secured.

From there, the Tahs never looked back. They climbed on top, squeezed the Drua, and left coach Dan McKellar smiling like a man who’s found a park right outside the shops. Jorgensen was denied a second before oranges thanks to the TMO’s interpretation of “forward-ish”, but rugby karma restored order late. A clever grubber from Jack Debreczeni sat up perfectly, Jorgo pounced, and Allianz erupted as he sealed his Man of the Match with the final play.

While the winger grabbed the headlines, the Tahs pack quietly went about the demolition job. Pete Samu and Clem Halaholo bent the line all night, while debutant hooker Ioane Moananu announced himself with a double after jumping ship from the Crusaders.

Add tries to Charlie Gamble and Angus Blyth and, suddenly, NSW are two from two, top of the ladder and looking very comfortable early in 2026. For the Drua, it’s a tougher story. After a rare home slip-up against Moana Pasifika, they’re now winless — and discovering that trips to Sydney are about as welcoming as airport security at 6:00am.

Three things we learned

Max Jorgensen is appointment viewing – Blink, and you miss it. Two weeks, multiple momentum-shifting moments. He’s not just finishing tries, he’s creating belief. The Waratahs’ forwards are doing the dirty work – Flash out wide is nice, but this win was built on go-forward, breakdown muscle, and impact off the pine. Chuckles McKellar’s fingerprints are all over this. The Drua are still finding their rhythm away from home – Dangerous in patches, but lapses in discipline and defence are being punished ruthlessly on the road.

If this is the real deal from the Tahs, Sydney footy tragics might want to clear their Friday nights early.

Chiefs 26 defeated Highlanders 23

Chiefs pinch it late as Highlanders’ emotion meets Waikato steel – There are wins, and then there are earned wins. The Chiefs added another to the latter column in Dunedin on Saturday night, grimly hanging on for a 26–23 result over the Highlanders in a match that never stopped simmering. It’s now eight straight over the men from the deep south, and two-from-two on the road to kick off the season – the sort of start that has coaches sleeping just a little better.

But this one was never just about ladder points. The Highlanders played with heavy hearts following the tragic passing of Angus Ta’avao’s young son Leo, with a powerful pre-match tribute setting the tone for an emotional night under the roof. That emotion spilt straight into the contest. The hosts struck first through Jona Nareki, who finished off beautifully after Folau Fakatava threw a peach of a cut-out pass to create the overlap.

The response was immediate and brutally familiar. From a rumbling maul close to the line, Samisoni Taukei’aho crashed over to square things up, reminding everyone why he’s one of the most destructive hookers in the competition. The Chiefs lost Jahrome Brown early to a HIA but barely blinked, instead stretching the Highlanders out wide and forcing a series of desperate scramble efforts.

The turning point came in a moment of pure footy IQ. After a cross-field kick sailed just beyond Sean Withy, Quinn Tuapea pounced. A lightning-quick lineout restart caught everyone napping, Tuapea tore downfield and sent Leroy Carter over for a cracking try that gave the visitors the edge at oranges. The Highlanders weren’t done. Cameron Millar chipped away with a pair of early second-half penalties to trim the margin to a single point, and Forsyth Barr Stadium found its voice again.

Then came another Chiefs sucker punch. From deep in their own end, locks Josh Lord and Tupou Vaa’i combined on a stunning 90 metre break. Vaa’i was dragged down just short, but the damage was done – Nareki sent to the bin for a professional foul and momentum swinging north. The Highlanders dug in, denying Taukei’aho with a desperate goal-line effort and watching Simon Parker spill a wicked bounce after a clever kick from Kyren Taumoefolau.

But once Nareki returned, the pressure told. A messy five-metre lineout somehow landed in Taukei’aho’s bread basket for his second, before Kalyum Boshier stretched the lead further to give the Chiefs a 13-point buffer. To their credit, the Highlanders refused to fade. Caleb Tangitau and Veveni Lasaqa crossed late to snatch a losing bonus point, but missed conversions cruelled any chance of a fairytale finish.

For the Chiefs, it was composure under fire. For the Highlanders, pride intact in the face of heartbreak.

Three things we learned

The Chiefs are built for ugly nights – This wasn’t champagne rugby, but it was ruthless when it mattered. Two tough away wins to start the year says plenty about their mental steel. Samisoni Taukei’aho remains a cheat code – When the Chiefs need momentum or a circuit-breaker near the line, they simply aim the truck at the posts. Two tries, endless impact. The Highlanders are closer than the table might show – Effort, emotion and late fightbacks won’t always show in the win column, but if they keep bringing that level, results won’t be far away.

Auckland Blues 42 defeated Western Force 32

Western Force singing the Blues in the west – If déjà vu were competition points, the Western Force would be safely mid-table by now. Two rounds into the Super Rugby Pacific season and the Force are already staring down the barrel, undone again at home as the Blues ran out 42–32 winners in a wild, nine-try shootout at Joondalup on Saturday night.

The result leaves Simon Cron’s men rooted to the bottom of the ladder, winless and wounded, despite another tireless, blink-and-you-miss-it effort from breakdown menace Carlo Tizzano. The openside was everywhere, again, but one man can only plug so many holes. After melting in last week’s Perth furnace against the ACT Brumbies, the Force at least showed some first-half steel, pinching a surprise 17–14 lead at the break. Tizzano barged over after the siren, continuing his habit of popping up where defenders least want him.

Earlier, prop Harry Johnson-Holmes had crashed over in the 11th minute, while Ben Donaldson kept the scoreboard ticking with his trusty right boot. But defensive lapses proved costly, with Blues pivot Stephen Perofeta and tighthead Josh Fusitu’a both crossing before oranges.

The problem, as it’s becoming tradition in Perth, was what happened after halftime.

The Blues flicked the switch, piling on four tries to two as the Force faded. It was the visitors’ 14th straight win over the men in blue and gold, and extended the Force’s losing run to eight matches dating back to last season.

Fullback Zarn Sullivan summed it up bluntly post-match. “It’s not easy coming to Perth,” he told Stan Sport. “It’s paradise if you’re not careful. But we came here to do a job.”

Force skipper Jeremy Williams didn’t sugar-coat his side’s issues either, pointing straight at first-half discipline and another sluggish restart. “We gave away too many penalties and didn’t start the second half well at all,” Williams said. “That’s been a theme.”

And themes have a nasty habit of becoming habits. The road ahead offers little respite, with looming trips to Moana Pasifika, the Highlanders and the Hurricanes threatening to turn early-season frustration into full-blown crisis.

Three things we learned

Carlo Tizzano can’t do it alone – The flanker is in absurd form, but the Force needs more bodies winning collisions and cleaning up around him. One breakdown king doesn’t fix systemic leaks. Second halves are a real problem – Two weeks, two matches, two fade-outs after the break. Conditioning, focus, or bench impact – whatever it is, it needs fixing quickly. The margin for error is shrinking fast – At 0–2 with a brutal New Zealand tour looming, moral victories won’t cut it. The Force need points, and soon, or there’ll be no finals talk.

Brumbies 50 defeated Crusaders 24

Brumbies pinch the keys to Christchurch as Crusaders forget how to Crusade – Well, well, well. If you had “ACT Brumbies rack up a half-century in Christchurch” on your 2026 Super Rugby bingo card, congratulations — please collect your unicorn on the way out. The Brumbies have enjoyed an afternoon they’ll be boring their grandchildren with, thumping the Crusaders 50–24 in what can only be described as a rugby fever dream. It’s the first time in 26 years the men from Canberra have won in Christchurch, and they didn’t just knock politely — they kicked the door clean off its hinges.

The defending champs have now backed up their opening-round loss with a performance that screamed “2024 flashbacks”. Discipline? Optional. Execution? Spotty. Tactical awareness? Left somewhere in Dunedin. By full-time, the Crusaders had conceded eight tries, their worst home loss in the Super Rugby era and the first time they’ve leaked 50 points at home since 2001. Holy ouch.

After trailing just 19–14 at the break, and playing into a stiff Christchurch breeze, you’d have expected a response. Especially from a side coached by Rob Penney. Instead, the Brumbies came out humming, slicing through red and black jerseys with an attacking display that was equal parts ruthless and joyful. As they did last week, the Crusaders rolled the dice by holding some star power back. When Codie Taylor and Leicester Fainga’anuku entered the fray, things did improve, briefly. The one time the ball went wide, Fainga’anuku freed Will Jordan, which eventually led to a try for Sevu Reece. Funny how that works.

Fainga’anuku later crossed himself thanks to some sharp footwork, but by then the horse had bolted, caught a flight to Canberra, and was already unpacking. The Crusaders lost the penalty count 10–5, copped a 🧀 in each half — Antonio Shalfoon for repeated infringements and Dom Gardiner for a high shot — and even their once-feared scrum lacked bite. When your lineout’s misfiring and your scrum isn’t scaring anyone, you’re going to have a long night.

Captain David Havili summed it up with admirable understatement: “Frustrating.” That’s saying the bleeding obvious.

Meanwhile, Canberra cult hero James Slipper marked his 200th Super Rugby appearance with a try — because of course he did — before hobbling off injured to a standing ovation and a quiet nod from every front-rower in the southern hemisphere. The result felt even stranger given the context: the match fell on the 15th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake, and the Crusaders are nearing the end of their time at their temporary home before moving into Te Kaha. A farewell tour this was not.

After two rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, the Brumbies sit on top of the ladder with back-to-back bonus point wins, just ahead of the Waratahs. The Crusaders? Eighth, one lonely competition point, and a short turnaround before a trip to Hamilton to face the Chiefs. Good luck with that.

Three things we learned

The Brumbies can travel — and then some – Winning in Christchurch isn’t just rare, it’s basically folklore. Scoring 50 while doing it? That’s a statement to the entire competition. Crusaders’ depth is under serious stress – Rotation is fine when it works. When it doesn’t, you end up chasing shadows and asking hard questions in Round 2. Momentum matters in Super Rugby – Once the Brumbies got on a roll the Crusaders had no answers. This comp waits for no one — blink, and you’re under the posts again.

The Super Rugby Pacific Championship Ladder

Two rounds in, and as an Aussie fan it’s great to see two Aussie teams sitting on top of the ladder (even if one of them is the Waratahs). What is disturbing to see is two Aussie teams in the bottom three. Admittedly, the Reds have only played one game. There are still a lot of rounds to go, but the Ponies certainly have a good trajectory. I genuinely hope they can keep that up for the season.

How is everyone’s tipping going? Mine ain’t so flash hot. Anyway, enough of this old fat man gibbering crap. Over to you, G&GRs. Have at it.