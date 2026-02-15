Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #96: a weekend where too much rugby isn’t enough!

G’day G&GRs. Well, a rainy weekend in Brisvegas, which gave me scope to stay indoors and watch more rugby than one could imagine. First, we’ll examine two out of three of the Men’s 6 Nations tournament, then we’ll dive into Super Rugby Pacific. So get the coffee ☕ ready, mainline it, feel the rush, and let’s talk ruggers.

The Six Nations

Scotland 31 defeated England 20

Scotland blow England off the park to reclaim the Calcutta Cup – Some wins are sweet. Others get framed, laminated, and spoken about in hushed tones over pints for the next decade. This one? Straight into Scottish rugby folklore. On a crisp Edinburgh night, Scotland didn’t just reclaim the Calcutta Cup, they steamrolled an England side that arrived talking big and left looking shell-shocked. Ending England’s 12-Test unbeaten run was the icing on a very tasty tartan cake.

Under pressure after an opening round stumble in Rome, Gregor Townsend’s men delivered the kind of response that silences critics and rattles neighbours south of Hadrian’s Wall. And they did it with style, steel, and a flyhalf playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers. From the opening exchanges, Scotland looked like a side with unfinished business. Two tries from the electric Huw Jones, a snarling pack, and a masterclass in game control from Finn Russell had England chasing shadows.

At half-time it was already 24–10 and, frankly, it could’ve been worse.

England fans had spent the week convincing themselves that the ghosts of Murrayfield past had been exorcised. Instead, they were summoned with interest. Scotland outthought, outfought and outflanked a visiting side that looked oddly surprised by the hostility of the occasion — both in the stands and on the field. Jones’ second try, sparked by charging down a George Ford drop goal attempt, was the moment England’s hopes officially flatlined. 60 metres later, Jones was celebrating, and the stadium was in full party mode.

England didn’t help itself. Handling errors killed momentum, their defence was narrow and vulnerable, and their midfield experiment never settled. When Henry Arundell collected his second yellow — and therefore a red — just before the break, it felt less like bad luck and more like an inevitable consequence. Yes, England were only down to 14 for 20 minutes under the new laws, but the psychological damage was done. Scotland sensed blood and never loosened their grip.

The atmosphere at Murrayfield Stadium did the rest. Flower of Scotland rang out with spine-tingling clarity, the city glowed under clear skies, and the old question echoed around the terraces: Can they do it? Aye. They absolutely could.

England briefly threatened after the break, but even the introduction of fresh legs couldn’t stem the tide. Another charged-down Ford kick, another Jones score, and suddenly Scotland were cruising while England were staring down their heaviest Six Nations loss in years. A late consolation try couldn’t mask the reality — this was a statement win. Scotland’s championship campaign has been rebooted, belief restored, and their southern rivals firmly reminded that nothing is ever guaranteed in the Six Nations.

Next stop: Cardiff. Confidence high. Chest puffed out. Bagpipes blaring.

Three things we learned

Finn Russell owns England real estate – Every time England thinks they’ve worked Russell out, he produces another performance like this: control, creativity, and chaos — all on his terms. Scotland’s pack is no longer a punchline – This wasn’t just flair out wide. Scotland won the collisions, dominated the gain line, and bullied England’s forwards into submission. England is still panicking in Edinburgh – Different coaches, different players, same story. When Scotland get momentum at Murrayfield, England too often look like a side waiting for the final whistle.

Ireland 20 defeated Italy 13

Ireland do just enough as Italy threaten another Six Nations heist – If this was meant to be the Irish response to last week’s Paris pounding, then it was more muttered apology than roaring statement. In front of a sold-out Aviva Stadium, Ireland survived a full-blown fright, clinging to an unconvincing 20–13 win over a street-smart Italy outfit that came within a whisker of history.

This was meant to be about reasserting authority after the 36–14 loss to France. Instead, it turned into 80 minutes of tension, dropped opportunities, and a growing sense that the green machine is spluttering badly. Ireland struck first through Jamie Osborne, racing onto a lovely Stuart McCloskey offload after Italy winger Louis Lynagh (still can’t believe he’s playing for Italy) found himself in the bin. But from there, things went sideways. Sam Prendergast’s missed conversion set the tone, and Italy — far from overawed — leaned straight into the contest.

Led calmly by Paolo Garbisi, the Azzurri grew in confidence. A Garbisi penalty trimmed the margin before hooker Giacomo Nicotera powered over following a Craig Casey yellow card. Suddenly, Ireland were trailing 10–5 at the break, and the Aviva crowd was shifting nervously in its seats. The visitors could’ve, and probably should’ve, been further ahead but for a critical McCloskey turnover near his own line. It felt like a moment that might matter later.

Andy Farrell rang the changes at half-time, unleashing Tadhg Furlong and looking for some starch. Jack Conan obliged almost immediately, crashing over from a lineout three minutes after the restart — though another Prendergast miss kept things level and the anxiety bubbling. Italy weren’t done. When Tommaso Menoncello put Lynagh over in the corner midway through the half, only a forward-pass call spared Irish blushes. The sense that Italy were the sharper, more composed side refused to go away.

Eventually, Ireland found a pulse. Robert Baloucoune finished smartly after another McCloskey assist, and replacement Jack Crowley — cheered loudly as he entered — added the conversion and a settling penalty. Still, Italy wouldn’t roll over. Another Garbisi penalty dragged them back within one score, and it took a series of desperate, last-ditch tackles for Ireland to see the game out finally.

On a day when Hollie Davidson* made history as the first woman to referee a men’s Six Nations match, Ireland did just enough to avoid embarrassment — but little to suggest their wider problems have been fixed.

Three things we learned

Ireland’s aura has cracked – This was meant to be a reset after France. Instead, Italy looked the more settled side for long stretches. The days of Ireland intimidating teams into submission appear well and truly over. The flyhalf debate isn’t going away – Prendergast’s rough afternoon — missed kicks and shaky control — only fuelled the noise. Crowley’s steady cameo was telling, not least in how warmly the crowd welcomed him. Italy are no longer tourists – Forget brave losers. Under Gonzalo Quesada, Italy are organised, confident, and fully capable of winning these games. They didn’t get Dublin this time — but it feels inevitable sooner rather than later.

* Well done, Holly Davidson, a massive fan, and very happy to see her thriving. But a couple of decisions there, I reckon, could have cost Italy the game. Would love to get Karl’s take on that one.

Super Rugby Pacific 2026 – round 1

Highlanders 25 defeated Crusaders 23

Millar Mania: Highlanders sink champs as Dunedin goes feral – If Super Rugby Pacific needed a reminder that nothing is ever straightforward down south, Friday night in Dunedin delivered it in spades. Cameron Millar was ice-cold when it mattered, drilling a 78th-minute penalty from just shy of halfway to hand the Highlanders a stirring 25–23 opening-round win over the defending champs, the Crusaders, at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The kick came after the Crusaders were pinged for obstruction off a contestable, and once the ball sailed between the uprights, Dunedin erupted. The Highlanders still had to survive one last red-and-black surge, but the hosts clung on to kick off Super Rugby’s 30-year celebrations in perfect fashion. The opening stanza was scrappy, tense, and exactly the sort of arm-wrestle you expect when the Crusaders roll into town. Millar kept the scoreboard ticking early, while the visitors huffed and puffed without landing a knockout blow.

That changed when winger Caleb Tangitau lit the fuse. Off a clever lineout move, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens put Tangitau into space, and the electric outside back burned three defenders to post the Highlanders’ first try of the season. The Crusaders hit back through opportunism, with Noah Hotham spotting space down the short side and pinching a try. A pair of penalties either side of half-time nudged the visitors into a narrow lead, but the Highlanders’ backs had other ideas.

Straight after the break, Jonah Lowe sliced through to spark a surge that ended with Angus Ta’avao crashing over on debut. Moments later, slick handling sent Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens over after Jona Nareki’s break, with Millar converting to give the hosts a handy 22–13 buffer. Cue the cavalry. Rob Penney threw on Codie Taylor and Will Jordan, and the pressure dial went straight to 11. Jordan eventually punched through for his 48th Crusaders try and later helped swing the lead back via a Taha Kemara penalty.

But this was Millar’s night. With the clock bleeding red, the young playmaker stepped up from 48 metres and calmly slotted the match-winner, toppling the champs and sending the home faithful hoarse.

Three things we learned

Cameron Millar is ready for the keys – Big boots, bigger moment. Kicking a 78th-minute penalty from deep isn’t for the faint-hearted, and Millar didn’t blink. The Highlanders’ backline can seriously sting – Tangitau, Lowe, Nareki and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens caused problems all night. There’s strike power here that will worry plenty of sides. The Crusaders are mortal… at least in Round 1 – Still classy, still dangerous, but not invincible. Starting your title defence in Dunedin was never going to be gentle — and the champs were reminded of that the hard way.

Waratahs 36 defeated Reds 12

Tahs finally show some bite as Reds let another derby slip – Stop the presses: the Waratahs have finally remembered how to win a Super Rugby derby, brushing aside the Queensland Reds 36–12 in Sydney to open their Super Rugby Pacific campaign. Yes, the scoreboard says convincing. Yes, there were tries aplenty. And yes, Wallabies bolter Max Jorgensen did Max Jorgensen things — twice. But for Reds fans, this one will sting, because for long stretches the Tahs looked like a team Queensland should have put away.

Instead, NSW played with a freedom rarely seen north of the Tweed in recent seasons, snapping a four-match losing streak against their traditional rivals and reminding everyone that derby footy has a habit of ignoring form guides.

The forward pack does the heavy lifting – The real story wasn’t the flashy stuff out wide — it was the Waratahs’ (supposedly) stripped-back forward pack that did most of the damage. After farewelling a Wallaby-laden engine room over the off-season, the Tahs leaned into their new look with Pete Samu, Clem Halaholo, and the occasionally ill-disciplined Miles Amatosero providing some long-missing starch.

Halaholo marked his debut by bulldozing over in the seventh minute after NSW turned down kickable penalties, though he later returned the favour by throwing a loose pass that gifted the Reds field position and allowed Tim Ryan to finish a neat counter. Still, the intent was clear: the Tahs weren’t here to play percentages — they were here to play footy.

Reds hang on… then fall away – Queensland stayed in the fight largely thanks to captain Fraser McReight, who produced back-to-back try-saving efforts that somehow kept NSW out during a sustained first-half onslaught. After Matt Philip finally took the sensible option and nudged the Tahs ahead via the boot, Jorgensen lit up Allianz Stadium just before the break, burning defenders and injecting real belief into the home side.

The Reds, to their credit, pinched a try after the siren to trail just 17–12 at the break — a flattering scoreline given how much territory and possession they’d surrendered. But the second half told a more familiar story.

Queensland faded, NSW tightened the screws, and tries to Isaac Kailea and Jorgensen’s second — off a lovely Jack Debreczeni kick and an outrageous Charlie Gamble offload — blew the contest open. A late Teddy Wilson try sealed the bonus point and sent the Sydney crowd home happy. Reds fans? Not so much.

Three things we learned from this game

The Waratahs might actually have a forward pack – It’s early days, but this new-look Tahs pack showed aggression, cohesion and, dare we say it, intent. If they keep this edge, NSW won’t be the easybeats everyone pencilled in. Max Jorgensen is box office – Every time he touched the ball, something happened. He’s not just a finisher — he’s a momentum-shifter, and Wallabies conversations are only going to get louder. The Reds still struggle to close – Plenty of effort, flashes of quality, but once again Queensland couldn’t absorb pressure or turn survival into scoreboard momentum. Until that changes, derby pain will remain a yearly tradition.

Moana Pasifika 40 defeated Fiji Drua 26

No miracle required as Moana Pasifika muscle up in Lautoka – Turns out losing Ardie Savea doesn’t automatically mean the wheels fall off. Moana Pasifika opened their post-Savea era with a gritty, occasionally chaotic, but ultimately impressive 40–26 win over the Fijian Drua at the Drua’s spiritual fortress of Churchill Park in Lautoka, and they did it the hard way.

Enter stage left: Miracle Faiilagi. Captain for the night, tone-setter from the opening whistle, and the bloke who made everyone forget about sabbaticals and Japanese yen with a hat trick that ripped the heart out of the Drua early. Moana were absolutely humming in the opening exchanges. Faiilagi crossed twice inside 17 minutes as the visitors sprinted to a 21–0 lead, their back-row running lines that suggested the Savea-shaped hole had been very neatly patched.

He wasn’t alone either. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa picked up right where he left off last season, carrying with menace and cleaning rucks like a bloke who’d had enough of being overlooked. The Drua eventually woke up, with centre Tuidraki Samusamuvodre finally cracking the Moana defence to get the hosts on the board. But just as quickly as the comeback flickered, it was snuffed out by some classic Lautoka ill-discipline.

A professional foul from Mesake Vocevoce handed Moana field position, and Tevita Ofa duly crashed over to stretch the lead to 28–7. The Drua threw one last punch before oranges, with new recruit Virimi Vakatawa breaking the line and offloading for Kitione Salawa, trimming the margin to keep the home crowd interested.

Any hopes of a full blown comeback were dented early in the second half when Faiilagi completed his hat-trick, restoring Moana’s buffer and underlining that this was very much his night. To their credit, the Drua kept swinging. Ilaisa Droasese sparked belief with a try, and the hosts nearly went the length when William Havili dropped what would’ve been a walk-in intercept. There was late drama too — Isikeli Rabitu looked certain to score before the TMO intervened, ruling Frank Lomani’s pass forward.

A 50–22 gave the Drua one last sniff, and co-captain Temo Mayanavanua barged over to close the gap, but repeated penalties, five in seven minutes, killed any momentum stone dead. And just to really quieten Churchill Park, Ofa Tauatevalu sealed the deal late, silencing the crowd and sending Moana Pasifika home with a statement win.

No miracle required. Just belief, breakdown dominance, and a skipper who went large.

Three things we learned

Life after Savea is very much alive – Moana Pasifika didn’t just survive without Ardie Savea, they thrived. Faiilagi’s leadership and physicality showed this squad isn’t built around one superstar anymore. Drua discipline remains their Achilles heel – At home, with momentum building, the Drua still found a way to shoot themselves in the foot. Five penalties in seven minutes at crunch time is simply unforgivable. Moana Pasifika are no longer easybeats away from home – Winning in Lautoka is never simple. Doing it with control, patience, and a late killer blow suggests Moana are growing up fast; plenty of teams should take notice.

Chiefs 19 defeated Blues 15

Chiefs nick one at the death to silence Eden Park – There are prettier ways to win a derby, and then there’s the Chiefs’ way on Saturday night: hang around, cop a few body blows, and then rip the heart out of the Blues in the final five minutes. In a contest where attacking flair was rationed like wartime sugar, it was replacement halfback Cortez Ratima who pinched the headlines, darting away late to hand the Chiefs a gritty 19–15 win over the Blues at Eden Park.

This wasn’t one for the highlight reels early. Both sides butchered scoring chances and spent the opening quarter trading defensive shots rather than points. The Blues almost struck first when recruit Bradley Slater was held up inches short against his old mob — a moment that summed up the night.

The Chiefs slowly worked their way into the contest, with Tupou Vaa’i looming ominously. After just missing out on a Quinn Tupaea kick, the big lock eventually got his reward, crashing over to break the deadlock. That finally flicked the switch for the Blues. Caleb Clarke bent the line, Zarn Sullivan powered through, and the fullback finished the job himself. A late yellow card to Kaylum Boshier meant the Chiefs limped into the sheds, but the scoreboard stubbornly stayed locked at 5-all.

After the break, the Blues took advantage of fresh legs, skipper Dalton Papali’i muscling over after Sullivan again punched holes in the Chiefs’ defensive wall. The home side looked set to grind the visitors down. Enter Samisoni Taukei’aho. The Chiefs hooker showed the patience of a seasoned thief, peeling off the back of a rolling maul to level the scores and keep his side alive.

A sloppy restart handed the Blues an easy three points via Sullivan’s boot, but the Chiefs refused to blink. They absorbed pressure, waited for a crack — and then struck. Ratima backed up a barnstorming Samipeni Finau break, hit top gear, and sprinted away to score the match-winner with four minutes left. Cue stunned silence around Eden Park.

The Blues unravelled from there. Sam Nock was binned for a professional foul, a late lineout went begging, and with it went any hope of a comeback. Derby bragging rights are packed, labelled, and shipped south.

Three things we learned

Defence still wins derbies – This was old-school Super Rugby arm wrestle. Both sides brought line speed, physicality, and a willingness to bash first and ask questions later. Cortez Ratima is no bench warmer – The Chiefs have real depth at #9, and Ratima showed exactly why All Blacks selectors keep circling his name in red pen. The Blues still struggle to close – Plenty of territory, plenty of intent but, when the game was on the line the composure evaporated. That’s a worrying trend in tight contests.

Ugly? Maybe. Effective? Absolutely. And for the Chiefs, a win at Eden Park always tastes just a little bit sweeter. 🍻

Brumbies 56 defeated Western Force 24

Brumbies crank the thermostat and melt the Force in Perth – If this one was about who handled the heat best, the answer was clear by halftime, and it wasn’t the blokes live in the west. The ACT Brumbies have marched into Perth and put the blowtorch on the Western Force, storming home with a 56–24 win in a Super Rugby Pacific season opener that felt more like a Bikram yoga session with shoulder charges.

With temperatures nudging 35 degrees and heat stress protocols activated, the early signs suggested the home side might be better equipped for the conditions. The Force dominated territory, pressure and possession, jumped out to a 10–0 lead, and looked like they might finally flip the script on their East Coast tormentors. Then the Brumbies remembered who they are.

Despite rolling into 2026 without a swag of Wallabies stars — and still missing key men through injury — the visitors did what the Brumbies always do: absorbed pressure, rolled up their sleeves, and waited patiently for the opposition to blink. Once that blink came, the floodgates didn’t just open — they burst.

Led by the relentless Rob Valetini, Canberra’s pack turned the dial up through the middle, while young back-rower Charlie Cale provided the spark out wide. Cale’s first try dragged the Brumbies back into the contest, and from there the momentum swung hard and fast. The Force, who had been camped in Brumbies territory for the best part of 20 minutes, suddenly couldn’t get out of their own way.

Flyhalf Declan Meredith danced through tired defenders to give the visitors a lead they had no right to at the break, and one minute into the second half, the match was effectively over when the Brumbies crossed again. To their credit, the Force showed some fight. Veteran Kurtley “I am a Disgrace, but the Stan Crew keep talking me up” Beale tried to inject some spark, combining neatly with Ben Donaldson to put Franco Molina over and briefly reduce the margin.

But this was Canberra’s night, and once the Brumbies smelt blood, there was no mercy. Second tries to Meredith and Cale, a classic opportunist’s finish from Corey Toole, and a late cherry on top sealed a bonus-point win that looked every bit like a side already in mid-season rhythm.

Six season openers against the Force. Six wins. Same old story.

Three things we learned

The Brumbies system doesn’t care who leaves – Lose Wallabies? Injuries everywhere? Doesn’t matter. The Brumbies’ physical, patient, ruthless identity remains rock solid, and the next man up keeps delivering. Charlie Cale is ready for prime time – Power, pace, footwork and a bit of footy IQ thrown in. Cale wasn’t just a finisher; he was a momentum shifter. Canberra’s back row depth is bordering on unfair. The Force fade is still a problem – Early dominance counts for nothing if you can’t sustain it. Until the Force learn how to close games — especially in brutal conditions — these derby heartbreaks will keep rolling in.

If this is round 1, Super Rugby Pacific might need to issue a heat warning — because the Brumbies are already cooking. 🔥🏉

The Super Rugby Pacific Championship Ladder

Well, it’s only round, but it’s a bit dismal looking for some of the Aussie teams (Reds, I’m looking at you). Plenty of time to go, but there were plenty of upsets in this round, and I don’t think that there would have been anyone to get 5 from 5 in that round.

So, enough of this old fat man gibbering crap. Over to you, G&GRs. Have at it!