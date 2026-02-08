Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #95: SixNations is back – With a Weird Start

G’day G&GRs. To warm us up for the return of Super Rugby Pacific, we have the Six Nations Tournament kicking off in the Northern Hemisphere. And what a kick off it was. Some really weird games, with France sending an ominous warning to the rest. We also had the Sevens in Perth, but I haven’t had the capacity to watch that, so I will leave that for RAWF to cover in the Tuesday news. So line up the coffee ☕, join humanity, and let’s talk ruggers!

France 36 defeated Ireland 14

Bielle-Biarrey lights it up as France blow Ireland away in Paris – If this was meant to be a heavyweight Six Nations arm wrestle, someone forgot to tell France. The reigning champs rolled into Stade de France, flicked the switch to chaos mode, and left Ireland chasing shadows in a 36–14 statement win that felt far more one-sided than the scoreboard suggests.

All the pre-match chat was about Antoine Dupont’s long-awaited return after 11 months on the sidelines with a busted knee — and fair enough, the bloke is rugby royalty. But by full-time, it was clear this French side had moved on just fine while he was away. Louis Bielle-Biarrey was electric, Matthieu Jalibert was pure jazz, and Ireland was left wondering what hit them.

The flying French winger bagged a brace to take his Test tally to a frankly ridiculous 22 tries in 23 caps, while Jalibert pulled the strings like a street magician — popping up wherever Ireland didn’t want him. Lock Mickaël Guillard quietly went about his work and was rewarded with the man-of-the-match gong, though on another night half the French backline could’ve nicked it. Ireland tried to kick their way into the contest early with a barrage of contestables, but it didn’t take long before the game turned into an exhibition of French flair.

Charles Ollivon nearly crossed inside the opening minutes before spilling the ball after one of Bielle-Biarrey’s early chips, but it was only a stay of execution. In 13 minutes, the 22-year-old winger squeezed down the tightest of corridors on the touchline, bounced back to his feet after a tap tackle from Sam Prendergast, burned Jamison Gibson-Park, and left Jacob Stockdale grasping at air. Très bien. France smelled blood. After forcing Tommy O’Brien to dot down behind his own line, Dupont fed Jalibert from a five-metre scrum, and the fly-half danced through to score. Thomas Ramos added a penalty after Joe McCarthy got pinged at the breakdown, and suddenly, Ireland were in survival mode.

Just before the break, Jalibert chipped again, Ireland scrambled again, and Guillard again did the unseen work — this time putting Ollivon through to make it 22-0. For context, that was the first time Ireland had failed to score a point in a Six Nations first half. Ouch.

The second stanza started exactly how the first ended. Dupont chipped, Ramos volleyed on, and Bielle-Biarrey streaked away for his second. That made it 27 tries in 27 matches for club and country since the last Six Nations — an absurd hot streak. Then France did what France sometimes does when things are going a bit too well: they overplayed. The tempo dipped, the offloads got cuter than necessary, and Ireland finally found some life. Nick Timoney raced under the posts, then Michael Milne burrowed over, and for a brief moment the visitors dared to believe.

Brief moment being the key phrase. France steadied, flicked the switch back on, and finished things in style as Theo Attissogbe was sent away in the corner. Job done. Marker laid. Message received.

Three Things We Learned

Louis Bielle-Biarrey is the real deal — and then some. This isn’t a purple patch anymore. His finishing, footwork, and feel for space are elite, and he keeps doing it against Tier One opposition. France doesn’t just have speed on the wings — they’ve got a game-breaker. Dupont doesn’t need to be superhuman for France to dominate. The scary part? Dupont was excellent without being outrageous. Jalibert ran the show, Guillard did the grunt work, and the system hummed. France isn’t a one-man band anymore — they’re an orchestra. Ireland still struggles when the scoreboard starts moving fast. When the pressure’s on and points are flying on the other end, Ireland can look rattled. Their late rally showed character, but against top-tier teams, digging a 22-point hole is usually fatal.

If this is France warming up, the rest of the Six Nations might want to start checking the rear-view mirror.

Italy 18 defeated Scotland 15

Six Nations misery deepens for Townsend as Italy out-grit sorry Scotland – If Gregor Townsend thought Rome might offer a bit of early Six Nations relief, Italy had other ideas — and they delivered them through the puddles. In filthy conditions at the Stadio Olimpico, the Azzurri led from go to whoa to claim a thoroughly deserved 18–15 win over a Scotland side that looked short on ideas, accuracy and answers. By full-time, the cameras caught Townsend with his head buried in his hands — and you didn’t need to be a lip reader to know the pressure gauge had just ticked up another notch.



Italy struck first — and struck smart — inside the opening ten minutes. Juan Ignacio Brex, who would spend the afternoon pulling strings, dinked a delicious grubber through the Scottish line, and Louis Lynagh was onto it like a kid chasing free cannoli. Try time. Paolo Garbisi pushed the conversion wide, but Italy had fired the opening warning shot. They doubled down minutes later, with Lynagh again in the thick of it. The young wing soared above Tom Jordan to claim an up-and-under before Italy spun it left, where Tommaso Menoncello strolled over untouched. Garbisi nailed this one, and suddenly it was 12–0 after 14 minutes — and Scotland already looked rattled.

The visitors knew all too well that Italy are no longer the pushover of old — they’d blown a similar lead against the Azzurri just two years ago — but it took a moment of individual punch to steady the ship. Jack Dempsey barged through two defenders to score, and Finn Russell’s conversion cut the margin to 12–7. Italy didn’t blink. As the rain continued to turn Rome into a slip-and-slide, Garbisi calmly slotted a penalty to send the hosts to the sheds 15–7 ahead.



After the break, the rain briefly eased, but Scotland’s problems didn’t. Menoncello nearly iced the contest early in the second half, skipping through standing water and defenders alike before being dragged down inches short. A let-off — one of many. Russell edged Scotland closer with a penalty, but Garbisi quickly restored the buffer. Then came the self-inflicted wounds: Russell kicked the restart out on the full, Scotland conceded a scrum penalty, and moments later George Turner found himself in the bin after Ben O’Keeffe flashed yellow for foul play.

Scotland finally sparked with 12 minutes to go when George Horne darted over in the corner, but Russell couldn’t convert from the sideline, leaving the visitors chasing three. They got one last crack deep in Italian territory — and promptly butchered it. Another penalty, another groan, and Italy raised their arms to celebrate a gritty, composed and thoroughly earned Six Nations opening statement.

Three things we learned

Italy are no longer a “nice fixture” – This wasn’t plucky Italy hanging on — this was Italy in control. Brex, Menoncello and Garbisi ran the show, and the Azzurri looked comfortable managing territory, tempo and scoreboard pressure. Scotland’s ceiling means nothing if the floor keeps collapsing – We’ve seen the highs from this Scotland side, but the basics — exits, discipline, decision-making — were a mess. You can’t play champagne rugby when you’re slipping over your own boots. The heat is rising fast for Gregor Townsend – This was meant to be a fresh Six Nations start. Instead, it felt like a continuation of old frustrations. With expectations high and performances flat, the questions around Townsend’s future are only getting louder.



If this was meant to be Scotland’s year to kick the door down, they’ve just walked straight into another brick wall.

England 48 defeated Wales 7

Arundell runs riot as England belt Wales into Six Nations submission – If this was meant to be a gentle Six Nations reintroduction for Wales, someone forgot to tell Henry Arundell. Back in England’s starting XV and clearly keen to make up for lost time, the Bath flyer tore Wales to shreds with a first-half hat-trick as Steve Borthwick’s men steamrolled their old rivals 48–7 at a soggy Twickenham. The result launched England’s title tilt emphatically — and left Wales staring down a long, cold February.

England ran in seven tries all up, with Ben Earl and Tom Roebuck cashing in out wide before a penalty try and a late Tommy Freeman finish rubbed salt into the wound. George Ford, cool as you like, pulled the strings beautifully, kicked accurately and walked away with the player-of-the-match gong after conducting the English attack like a man who’s been doing this forever… because he has.

The win stretched England’s streak to 12 on the bounce and marked a personal triumph for Arundell, who now boasts 11 tries from just 12 Tests — numbers usually reserved for PlayStation settings. For Wales, though, it was another grim chapter. This was defeat number 22 from their last 24 Tests, and they’re still hunting their first Six Nations win since 2023. The rebuild remains very much under construction, with the scaffolding wobbling alarmingly.

Arundell’s journey back into the Test side has been a winding one. After featuring at the 2023 World Cup, he went off the England radar when he signed with Racing 92, only returning from the bench against Fiji in November. On this evidence, he won’t be wearing tracksuit pants on the sideline again anytime soon. Wales didn’t help themselves, either. Two yellow cards in quick succession — to prop Nicky Smith and skipper Dewi Lake — left them defending with 13 men, and England showed zero mercy after Ford opened the scoring with a penalty. A quick tap from a lineout put Arundell over in the corner in the eighth minute.

Things unravelled rapidly. Ford’s pinpoint cross-kick landed straight in Arundell’s bread basket for his second, before Earl powered over despite Ellis Mee’s best efforts. Just before the break, Fraser Dingwall pounced on a loose Ben Thomas pass and sent Arundell away for a simple third. Ford converted, and England jogged to the sheds up 29–0, with the only real debate being how ugly it might get.

Sale wing Tom Roebuck, a late call-up after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s hamstring pinged, crossed early in the second half to keep the scoreboard ticking. Twickenham then rose as captain Maro Itoje entered the fray from the bench following the passing of his mother, though his emotional return was briefly soured by a near-instant yellow card.

Wales at least avoided the dreaded ‘nilled’ when Josh Adams plucked a Dan Edwards cross-kick out of the rain in the 52nd minute, but that was about as good as it got. Ben Thomas and Taine Plumtree both joined the sin-bin parade, the latter’s high shot resulting in a penalty try, before Freeman finished things off in the 79th minute. England now heads north to face Scotland next weekend, while Wales returns home to brace for a French side fresh off dismantling Ireland. Neither fixture is short on intrigue — though one camp will be sleeping a whole lot easier.

Three Things We Learned

Henry Arundell is England’s X-factor, no questions asked – Speed, instincts and a nose for the line — Arundell brings genuine strike power England have sometimes lacked. When the space appears, he doesn’t ask questions; he just scores. Discipline is killing Wales — again – Four yellow cards, two of them in the opening 20 minutes, is a recipe for disaster at Test level. Wales’ effort wasn’t always terrible, but their discipline absolutely was. George Ford still runs the show – No flash, no fuss — just control, composure and class. Ford’s game management allowed England’s backs to flourish and reminded everyone that experience still counts for plenty in Test rugby.

6 Nations Ladder

An interesting start to the tournament. England’s absolute flogging of Wales gives them the lead, and whilst they deserved the win, I think that they will be kicking themselves for not fully putting the Taffs to the sword. France is equal top, but definitely looking to be the team form of the comp, and arguably played a much harder opponent. Scotland and Wales are in the ‘bin juice’ category, with some real issues, particularly Wales. Italy, on the other hand look like they have finally emerged out of the ‘just here for the beer’ group, and are now a genuine threat.

For us Southern Hemisphere dwellers, there are 5 days until the SRP 26 kicks off. This week will bring some interesting musings, and we will see who starts the Competition off with a full squad, and who is in what slot. To quote Big John McArthy “Let’s get it on!”