Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #94: GAGR’s Back Baby!

G’day G&GRs. Well, the festive season is over, and depressingly, we are back at that horrible affliction that we call work. I promise I won’t swear again. That “W” word is the most heinous swear word in the book. And on that note, to help us through the year, Ruggers is back. The SRP 2026 is on its way. To ease into it, we have had a couple of trial games. Interesting results, too. So let’s have a little bit of a gander, Brisneyland style, at those. So line up multiple espressos ☕, ride the caffeine wave, and let’s talk ruggers!

NSW Waratahs 49 defeated Queensland Reds 19

Reds Learn Hard Lessons as Tahs Cash In at Ballymore – If this was meant to be a gentle tune-up before the season proper, someone forgot to tell the Waratahs. The Queensland Reds were given a fairly blunt reminder that Super Rugby doesn’t wait for you to tidy things up, going down 49–19 to NSW in a lively Ballymore trial that felt a whole lot more real than the word trial suggests.

Yes, it’s February. Yes, it doesn’t count for points. But no, you still can’t throw intercepts like party favours and expect to stay in the fight.

An upbeat crowd of 3,218 rocked up on a cracking Brisbane afternoon, keen for a final hit-out before the Reds and Tahs do it all again for keeps in Sydney on February 13. Unfortunately for the home faithful, what they mostly got was a lesson in what happens when execution goes missing.

That lesson arrived early. Very early.

Inside two minutes, a rushed Reds pass was picked off and Harry Potter — who continues to be a menace without the wand — sprinted 65 metres to open the scoring. Seven-nil Tahs and a collective groan around Ballymore. Make it 14-nil soon after, and the Reds were chasing shadows before they’d properly broken a sweat.

To their credit, Queensland did find some traction. Josh Canham got busy, knocking a kick dead and then watching Joe Brial pinch a Waratahs lineout. From there, Jock Campbell finished nicely out wide to drag it back to 14–7 and briefly restore order.

Briefly.

Every time the Reds built something, the Tahs answered — usually with interest and usually off the back of Reds errors. Two intercepts and a dropped pass led directly to long-range tries, the kind that make coaches grind their teeth down to nubs. At 28–7, the Reds went back to basics. A five-metre lineout, a well-drilled maul, and Richie Asiata did what front-rowers are contractually obliged to do — fall over the line. Sensible rugby. Effective rugby. Why not more of that? Instead, halftime arrived with the Reds staring at a 35–12 deficit that felt entirely self-inflicted. Chances had been there. Conversion rate? Not so much.

The second half showed more urgency, but the same problem: momentum was murdered by loose passes. Any sniff of a comeback was quickly smothered by another Waratahs try, another Reds mistake.

There were positives. Teenage winger Treyvon Pritchard looks like a livewire and then some. In over an hour split across two stints, he beat defenders for fun, saved his team with some classy footwork near his own line, and launched a couple of monster clearing kicks that would’ve warmed the heart of any old-school coach. Josh Canham quietly went about having a strong 60 minutes, chasing backs down the sideline like someone who hadn’t read the script about locks jogging. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was still throwing his weight around before heading off, forcing a turnover with a thumping tackle.

Matt Faessler grabbed a consolation try after the siren from a quick tap — neat, but very much closing-credits stuff by that stage.

Post-match, Les Kiss didn’t sugarcoat it. “They probably played us off the park in quite a few areas,” he said, which might be the understatement of the afternoon.”

The maul got a tick. Execution didn’t. Defence inside the 22? Definitely didn’t. Kiss was clear — individual moments are nice, but Super Rugby demands collective effort for the full 80.

The upside? Thirty players got minutes, the bench was emptied, and the mistakes came now rather than next week.

The downside? NSW already looks like they’re closer to round-one sharpness.

Queensland has ten days to fix it — because trials forgive, but competition ladders do not.

Three Things We Learned From This Game

Trials Still Punish Sloppiness – Call it a hit-out, a warm-up, or a glorified opposed session — if you throw intercepts and spill passes under pressure, good teams will punish you. The Tahs didn’t hesitate. The Reds’ Maul Is a Genuine Weapon – When Queensland went direct, they looked dangerous. The maul delivered under pressure and remains a genuine strength heading into the season. Treyvon Pritchard Is One to Watch – Composure, footwork, and a booming boot — the teenager didn’t look out of place at all. Expect to hear his name a bit in 2026.

Western Force 42 Defeated ACT Brumbies 12

Force flex early as pre-season hype train rolls over Brumbies – If this was meant to be a gentle pre-season hit-out, someone forgot to tell the Western Force pack. The men from the west went full “no mercy” in the opening 40, running in five unanswered tries to steamroll the ACT Brumbies 42–12 at Scotch College Playing Fields on Friday afternoon. Warm conditions, a stiff breeze and an experimental pre-season vibe did nothing to slow a Force side that looked far closer to Round 1-ready than their Canberra cousins.

By the time the oranges were cut, the scoreboard read 35–0, and the Brumbies were left wondering whether this was meant to be a rehearsal or a public service announcement. The carnage up front was led by Tom Robertson and Carlo Tizzano, who both crossed twice as the Force forwards treated mauls like a personal playground. Robertson’s first came the old-fashioned way — a Wallabies prop emerging triumphantly from a pile of bodies — before backing it up with another rolling maul effort that would’ve warmed the heart of any tight-five tragic.

Tizzano, meanwhile, continued his rise as one of the competition’s most reliable pests, peeling off a lineout maul for his first before barging over again late in the half as the Brumbies’ resistance wilted. But the highlight reel moment belonged to Ben Donaldson, who produced the try of the afternoon — and possibly the pre-season — with a kick-chase special straight out of the “don’t try this at home” manual. After Mac Grealy sparked the counter, Donaldson hoofed it from his own half, regathered and burned Shane Wilcox to dot down. Add three more conversions and suddenly the Force were cruising at 21–0, barely breaking a sweat.

The Brumbies did at least show some life after the break, helped by a yellow card to Kane Koteka for repeated infringements. Even then, the Force defence stood tall, famously holding up Darcy Breen over the line before eventually conceding a penalty try on the hour. Liam Bowron added another for the visitors, but any thoughts of a comeback were quickly snuffed out when Henry Robertson pounced after a Brumbies scrum exit went pear-shaped. A crucial turnover from Will Harris in the dying minutes summed up the afternoon — effort, intent, and a Force side that refused to switch off.

Two pre-season games. Two wins. And a looming Round 1 rematch with these same Brumbies in a fortnight. You’d say Simon Cron is quietly pleased… but it’s getting harder to keep this one quiet.

Three Things We Learned

The Force pack is no longer “plucky” — it’s powerful – For years, the Force has been labelled competitive-but-soft. This looked anything but. The maul was ruthless, the carries direct, and the Brumbies were physically second-best from the opening whistle. Ben Donaldson is playing with swagger – Game management, goal-kicking, and a try that screamed confidence. Donaldson looks settled, assured, and very much in control of this Force side heading into 2026. Pre-season or not, 35–0 at halftime means something – Yes, it’s February. Yes, rotations matter. But sides don’t accidentally blow out a Brumbies team like that. The Force didn’t just win — they sent a message. Round 1 just got spicy 🌶️

Super Rugby Pacific Championship – Round One

Eleven days, boys and girls! That is all we have to wait till the Super Rugby Pacific Championship is back! And the opening round looks to be a banger! For the Aussies, it will be a replay of the Pre-season Trial games. The Ponies and the Reds will really want to improve on their last outings. For the Kiwis, the Blues V Chiefs game will be a blinder as well.

I don’t know about the rest of you GAGRs, but at the end of last year, I was getting a bit rugby fatigued and was struggling to be enthused. However, after the break, I am enthused again and really looking forward to the season starting again.

Anyway, enough of this old man gibbering shite! Over to you, GAGRs! Have at it!