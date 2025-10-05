Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #88: The Rugby Championship is done and dusted for another year!

G’day G&GRs. The Rugby Championship is complete for another year, with the Dutch Dirt Farmers taking out the crown for 2025. And what started as an exciting and competitive tournament ultimately fizzled out somewhat. Well, that is probably because I am a Wallabies fan. And boy did they fizzle out.

I had a busy long weekend, so I have only had a chance to watch the two TRC games. So that is all I will cover this Monday. So, prepare yourself for an abridged edition, Brisney style. Pour a piccolo-sized cup of the good stuff☕, and let’s talk about our beloved game.

The Rugby Championship

All Blacks 28 Defeated Wallabies 14

Bledisloe Blues: Tupaea and the All Blacks drown the Wallabies in Perth – Well, cobbers… another Bledisloe, another loss. And if you haven’t done so already, make sure you read Butz and Hoss’s game review here.

The rain came down in Perth, the beer flowed freely, and the All Blacks once again reminded us who owns that little silver cup, running out 28–14 winners over a gutsy but ultimately outclassed Wallabies outfit at Optus Stadium. A packed house turned up hoping for a fairy-tale farewell for James Slipper in his final Test on home soil. What they got instead was a soggy reminder that fairy tales don’t happen when you gift the opposition momentum, yellow cards, and territory.

First Half – Wet weather, wet discipline – Things actually started okay. The Wallabies had all the possession, all the territory, and looked like they might have finally found the blueprint. Then came the first of many gut punches. Leroy Carter crossed early for the Kiwis, only for Allan Alaalatoa to almost hit back—until Tom Hooper decided to audition for WWE with a dangerous clear-out. No try, no joy, and ten in the bin for his troubles. To make matters worse, Will Skelton’s return to Test rugby lasted all of 14 minutes before a HIA ended his night. That’s about as long as it takes to pour a pint at the Members’ Bar.

Tane Edmed kept the scoreboard ticking over with his boot, giving fans a glimmer of hope as the All Blacks’ normally metronomic Damian McKenzie looked a little off. But then the bounce of the rugby gods intervened. A ricochet off Jordie Barrett’s head (yes, a Falcon!) ended up in the hands—or rather, at the feet—of Quinn Tupaea, who soccered it through to score. He doubled up just before oranges, giving the Kiwis a 17–9 lead at the half.

Second Half – Slippery when wet – If the first half was frustrating, the second was a grind. The Wallabies had opportunities but kept finding creative ways to shoot themselves in the foot. Len Ikitau’s yellow card for a high shot didn’t help, and the lineout—supposedly our bread and butter—was burnt toast in the rain. Still, the boys refused to roll over. Ikitau crossed to bring it back to a six-point game and give the faithful something to believe in. But, as has become tradition, discipline (or lack thereof) killed the comeback.

McKenzie slotted a penalty to stretch it beyond a converted try, and when George Bower powered over in the final minutes, it was all she wrote. 2–0 to the All Blacks, Bledisloe retained, and Australian fans once again left staring into their beers, wondering what could’ve been.

Three Things We Learned

Discipline is still our Achilles heel – Two yellow cards, a couple of brain fades, and a handful of unnecessary penalties. You can’t beat the All Blacks when you’re playing a man down—let alone twice. The lineout went missing again – In conditions like those, your set piece needs to be rock solid. Instead, it wobbled like a shopping trolley with a busted wheel. It’s hard to build pressure when your own throw is your biggest enemy. Quinn Tupaea is the real deal – Credit where it’s due—the man in black was everywhere. Strong carries, slick skills, and two tries that turned the game. The All Blacks have unearthed another midfield monster.

So, another chapter in the Bledisloe saga ends the same way—New Zealand celebrating, Australia rebuilding, and fans muttering “next year” for the 22nd year running. Pass the rum, mate. We’re gonna need it.

South Africa 29 Defeated Argentina 27

Springboks Pip Pumas to Retain Rugby Championship Crown – Well, cobbers, the Springboks have done it again. The men in green and gold (the other green and gold, not our green and gold) have pinched another Rugby Championship title — just — after holding off a ferocious late charge from Los Pumas to win 29–27 at Twickenham.

Yep, you read that right — Twickenham. The home of the roast beefs turned into a sea of boerewors and Castle Lager, with the South African expat army packing the stands like it was a home Test. Argentina might’ve been the “official” hosts, but they’d have had about as much home advantage as a schooner in the Sahara.

First Half: Fumbles, Frustration, and a Puma Bite – The Springboks started like they’d just rolled out of the Heathrow arrivals lounge — all power and no polish. Bautista Delguy opened the scoring with a cracker down the edge, putting the Pumas up 7–0 before the Boks had even warmed up. Despite owning the territory and absolutely pulverising the Argentine scrum, South Africa couldn’t string more than three clean passes together without dropping the pill. Cobus Reinach finally got them on the board, darting through off the back of another scrum penalty to cut the deficit to 13–10 at oranges.

Second Half: Marx and Reinach Go to Work – Whatever Rassie said at halftime worked a treat. The Boks came out like a pack of hungry hippos, and when Puma prop Mayco Vivas was binned for a high shot, the floodgates opened. Malcolm Marx rumbled over off a rolling maul, Reinach bagged his second with a sneaky snipe, and then Marx added another for good measure. With the score at 29–13, it looked like the Boks were about to put the Pumas in the blender again, just like last week’s 67–30 hiding.

But this is Argentina — they don’t go quietly. Delguy picked off a loose pass for his second, and Rodrigo Isgro grabbed a late stunner in the corner after a perfect cross-kick from Santiago Carreras. Still, it was too little, too late. The Boks hung on to win, even if that elusive bonus point slipped through their fingers like a wet ball in Durban.

Champions Again — But Only Just – When the dust settled, the Springboks and All Blacks were level on 19 points, but South Africa took the chocolates on points difference. That makes it back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for Siya Kolisi and his crew — the first time they’ve done it consecutively. From a sluggish start to a dominant finish, the world champs reminded everyone why they’re still the benchmark. And doing it “away” in England made the whole thing feel like a slightly bizarre, but very lucrative, exhibition — one where the Boks still got the last laugh.

Three Things We Learned

The Boks don’t need a home crowd — they bring it with them – Twickenham might’ve been “neutral”, but when 70,000 Saffa fans turn up singing Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, you could be forgiven for thinking it was Ellis Park. Argentina barely got a peep in all night. Malcolm Marx is a human wrecking ball – Two tries, monster defence, and total domination at the set piece. If there’s a harder-working hooker in world rugby right now, we haven’t seen him. The Pumas keep swinging – Even when they were getting monstered in the scrum and down by 16, the Argentinians refused to fold. Delguy and Isgro’s late tries showed there’s real fight and flair in this side — they just need a bit more polish to start turning close calls into wins.

The Rugby Championships Ladder

Well, it came down to the wire for the TRC winners. The only thing that decided this year’s Championship was the points for and against. A really disappointing last two rounds for Australia hurt their chances. And whilst Argentina finished bottom of the ladder, it kind of felt like they did better than the Wallabies (well, that is how it feels to me).

Anyway, I had better go and get on with the ‘Jobs to do list’. Over to you, GAGRs! Have at it!