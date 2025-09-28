Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #87: Not the result we were looking for. But, encouraging signs.

G’day G&GRs. The Rugby Championship is back with two very interesting games, both for many different reasons. The women’s Rugby World Cup had its final with the Red Roses, as expected, taking the chocolates. Finally, Super Rugby AUS continued on its merry way.

Firstly, let’s look at the TRC games. And we’ll have a bit of a look at England v Oh Canada in the women’s World Cup final. And to close it out, we’ll have a wee gander at the Super Rugby AUS. So, prepare yourself for another bumper edition, Brisney style. Pour a large cup of the good stuff☕, and let’s talk about our beloved game.

The Rugby Championship

All Blacks 33 defeated Wallabies 24

All Blacks hold off Wallabies to keep Bledisloe – If you haven’t done so already make sure you read Butz’s and Hoss’s brutally honest game review here. But in short, folks, same old story at Eden Park. The Wallabies threw punches, clawed their way back into it (twice), but when the dust settled the All Blacks held on for a 33–24 win and the Bledisloe stays firmly locked in Kiwi hands for another year.

Cam Roigard was the difference in his return from injury. The halfback scored two tries and set up another, stamping his mark in a way that would’ve made Aaron Smith crack a grin. Every time the Wallabies edged close, Roigard was there to twist the knife. The night started with waterworks as Caleb Clarke welled up during the anthem sung by his old man, Eroni. Clarke then bulldozed his way over for the opening try, and with James O’Connor’s lone penalty the only reply, the Aussies were staring at a 20–3 hole after 22 minutes.

Tate McDermott and Beauden Barrett both limped off early, which threatened to suck some fizz out of the game. Instead, it lit a fire under the Wallabies. Billy Pollard finished off a maul, Len Ikitau went full bullocking mode, and Harry Potter sliced through on a magic line to suddenly have it 20–17 at oranges. But discipline, the eternal Achilles heel, missed touch-finders, penalties galore (11 of the last 12 against them!) and a yellow card to Potter at the death all combined to kill the fightback. Damian McKenzie happily took freebies off the tee, and when Roigard darted over for his second with nine minutes left it was curtains.

The Wallabies’ DNA of never rolling over was on show – Carlo Tizzano’s try from a rolling maul gave them sniff late – but it was the same painful refrain. Eden Park remains a graveyard. 52 games unbeaten now for the All Blacks on that patch of turf. Perth next week is dead rubber territory, with the Cup already locked away across the ditch.

Three things we learned

Cam Roigard is the real deal – The kid came back from injury and bossed it. Two tries, one assist, and a tempo that gave the ABs the edge. He’s shaping up as their long-term #9. Look out! Discipline kills the Wallabies – again – Missed kicks to touch, dumb penalties, and another costly yellow. You can’t beat the All Blacks when you give them 11 of the last 12 whistles. Eden Park is still the fortress of nightmares – 52 unbeaten games. Generations of Wallabies have come and gone, but the hoodoo rolls on. Perth might bring a dead-rubber scalp, but the mountain across the Tasman only grows steeper. That referee was below par – I know this is ‘three things learned’, but you get a bonus. The referee didn’t cost the Wallabies the match, the Wallabies did. But there were some stark, raving inconsistencies. When even the Kiwi Pundits on the Breakdown point out the inconsistencies, you can see why the viewers get ‘pissed off’ and how it leads to a ‘we were robbed’ mentality. I don’t think we were robbed, but by god, World Rugby has to lift its game on this. International tests deserve better than Andrea Piardi and Marius Jonker.

South Africa 67 defeated Argentina 30

Boks put Los Pumas to the sword – Kings Park was witness to a proper Bokke beatdown. South Africa, led by the prodigious Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, put Argentina to the sword with a nine-try, 67–30 demolition job. And make no mistake – the scoreline flattered the Pumas in the end. Let’s start with the headline act. Feinberg-Mngomezulu had himself the sort of game most flyhalves only dream about. Three tries, a flawless boot, and 37 points in total, breaking Percy Montgomery’s long-standing record for most points in a Test. Yep, that’s right, the kid has etched his name into Bok folklore already.

But the Boks didn’t just stop at letting their young playmaker rack up numbers. They shared the love around. Tries to Malcolm Marx, Cheslin Kolbe, Morné van den Berg, Pieter-Steph du Toit (a brace, because why not?), and Manie Libbok piled it on once the floodgates opened.

To Argentina’s credit, they came to play in that first half. They were sharper, faster, and more physical in contact, and they went into oranges trailing by only two, 25–23. Santiago Chocobares crossed, Tomás Albornoz added another, and they even got a penalty try gift-wrapped courtesy of Bok ill-discipline. The weirdest moment, though? Kolbe grounded the ball in-goal to set up a drop-out, then casually tapped it back towards Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Only problem was, Chocobares pounced on the live ball and strolled over while the Boks stood around looking like they’d seen a UFO. After a TMO check, try awarded – and one for the blooper reels.

But the thing about South Africa is that once they flick the switch, you’re in trouble, and flick it they did. Slick handling, pinpoint bombs, and a confidence to play expansive rugby saw them cruise away. Argentina ran out of puff, and the Boks ran riot. The only sour note on the day was Gonzalo García’s injury – stretchered off late after Guido Petti landed awkwardly on him. Fingers crossed it’s nothing too serious.

Final score: Springboks 67 – Pumas 30. The champs are back on top of the Rugby Championship ladder, and looking like they’re just warming up.

Three things we learned

The Sacha show – Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the real deal – Record-breaking points haul, game management, running threat… the Boks might have found their long-term answer at #10. Boks can play Expansively – For years, they’ve been pigeonholed as ‘bash and bomb merchants’. This was different: quick hands, wide balls, and creativity. If they add that to their traditional power game, everyone else, beware. Pumas are brave but brittle – Argentina started brilliantly and even had the Boks rattled, but they simply couldn’t maintain the rage. Until they find 80 minutes of consistency, they’ll always be dangerous but rarely decisive.

The Rugby Championships Ladder

There’ve been some significant changes to the TRC ladder: the Dutch Dirt Farmers have climbed to the top of the ladder, one point clear of the Southern Hemisphere Sheep Shaggers. The Wallabies have dropped from first to third, with that bonus point still helping out, and our points for and against just remaining in the positive. The FISMs are bringing up the rear.

This ladder, though, doesn’t tell the full story. The TRC is the closest it’s ever been, and on any given day any team can win. I’m sure the last round will bring out some whoppers.

Women’s Rugby World Cup

England 33 defeated Canada 13

England outmuscles Canada to finally lift the trophy – Strap yourselves in, because if this one were a Hollywood blockbuster it would’ve had more drama than a late-night episode of Neighbours. The Red Roses finally buried their ghosts, dusted off the scars of two straight World Cup final losses, and reclaimed their place at the top of the women’s game with a hard-fought, gritty, and at times glorious win over a gallant Canada side at Twickenham.

For context, England had lost just once in 63 matches going into this final. That one blemish had been hanging over them like the mother-in-law who overstays her welcome. But no more. In front of a world-record 81,885 fans, the Roses did what was needed, secured their third World Cup crown, and maybe – just maybe – gave women’s rugby the biggest shove it’s ever had in the UK.

The match – Canada, bless ’em, came out like a house on fire. First blood went to Asia Hogan-Rochester after a lineout wobble from the hosts. The Roses looked rattled for about 30 seconds, then Ellie Kildunne turned on the razzle-dazzle. That solo try – shimmy, step, twist, and over – was pure class. If you haven’t seen it, pour yourself a cuppa and hit the highlights.

England then went to their bread and butter: the lineout maul. Amy Cokayne rumbled over, and déjà vu from the 2022 final was avoided with a touch more polish this time around. By half time, the Roses were 21–8 up, thanks also to Alex Matthews, who showed the sort of big-match temperament you’d expect from someone who already has a 2014 World Cup medal in the sock drawer.

Canada didn’t roll over. Hogan-Rochester grabbed a second when Hannah Botterman had 10 in the naughty chair, and Sophie de Goede’s boot kept the scoreboard ticking. But England always had the scrum up their sleeve – the big red ‘get out of jail free’ card they played again and again when it mattered most. Sure enough, late pressure told, and Matthews capped it with her second try to seal the deal.

Final whistle: England 34 – Canada 15. Redemption story complete.

The heroes – Kildunne gets the headlines (and rightly so) for her attacking sparkle. Matthews was immense with her double, and Sadia Kabeya – player of the match – was everywhere in defence. Toss in Zoe Aldcroft’s iron leadership and a pack that monstered Canada at scrum time, and you’ve got yourself a proper championship team.

The scenes post-game? Jubilation, tears, and even a Bon Jovi soundtrack (“Whoa, we’re halfway there!”) blasting around Twickers. Not bad for a program that only a few years back was a curtain-raiser for the blokes.

Three things we learned

Scrum dominance wins finals – Canada matched England in plenty of areas, but when the Roses packed down, it was game over. They bullied the Canadian set-piece at key moments and turned defence into attack. Ellie Kildunne is the rock star of women’s rugby – Every World Cup needs a headliner, and Kildunne delivered. Tries, footwork, confidence – she’s the poster player the game needs to grow. Women’s rugby has arrived (and then some) – A record 81,885 crowd at Twickenham? That’s not just a step forward – that’s a giant leap. The RFU will be counting the cash, but more importantly, the game has momentum it’s never had before.

Super Rugby AUS

Waratahs 42 defeated Brumbies 34

Tahs ride the rollercoaster to punch finals ticket – The NSW Waratahs are off to Perth to face the Western Force in the Super Rugby AUS final after outlasting the ACT Brumbies 42–34 in a match that had more twists than a snake pit in the Territory. 12 tries, momentum swings, intercepts, mauls, long-range belters. You name it, this match served it up. For the locals, Jarrah McLeod had himself a day out, bagging a double and lighting up the Canberra night. For the visitors, blokes like Jamie Adamson and Sid Harvey put in big shifts that will have Dan McKellar scribbling notes for Super Rugby Pacific selections.

The Tahs opened the scoring early before the Brumbies replied through Kye Oates, the only difference being a shanked conversion. Then it turned into an old-fashioned arm wrestle until Ethan Dobbins crashed over from a rolling maul to edge the visitors clear. Cue McLeod. The First Nations Pasifika flyer got his first in Brumbies colours, then backed it up with a cracker just before oranges. Tahs still clung to a 21-17 lead at the half, but it was anyone’s game.

The second stanza? Chaos. Declan Meredith muscled over to give the Brums the lead, only for Ben Grant to snatch it back off some sloppy Brumbies handling. Shane Wilcox carved up the Tahs’ defence to restore the edge, but another missed kick left it tighter than a hipster’s jeans. Klayton Thorn’s intercept with 15 minutes to go looked like the dagger, but the Brums couldn’t ice their chances. Enter Miles Amatasero, busting through to set up Adamson for his second. Game back on.

And then, with the clock bleeding out, Teddy bloody Wilson steps up. Ninety seconds left, snipes through, dots down, and the Tahs book their ticket west. The Brums went hunting for a consolation bonus point, but a Tobias Macpherson knock-on shut the gate.

Three things we learned

McLeod is the real deal – Two tries, electric every touch, and looked like the most dangerous bloke in the park. The Brums have found themselves a genuine weapon. Conversions matter, folks – Meredith’s wayward boot cost the Brums dearly. In an eight-point game, you can draw a straight line from missed kicks to missed opportunity. The Tahs can handle the chaos – It wasn’t pretty, but when it descended into ‘next try wins’ footy, the Tahs kept their heads and finished the job. Finals footy demands that composure.

Queensland Reds 47 defeated Western Force 22

Grand final-bound Force cop a reality check from Reds – That wasn’t quite the tune-up the Force were hoping for. Heading into the grand final, the Western Force copped a 47–22 hiding at the hands of a Reds outfit who’d already booked their end-of-season trips to Bali. Seven tries to four, the scoreboard told the story: Queensland brought the razzle-dazzle, while the Force looked like they were saving petrol tickets for next week’s decider.

The setting was Tompkins Park, with a howling breeze making things spicy. The Force struck first through in-form Max Burey, finishing off a sweet Ben Donaldson cut-out. That was about where the fun stopped for the locals. The Reds clicked into gear, rolling in four tries on the trot to take a 28–10 lead at oranges. Vaiuta Latu and Xavier Rubens did the damage, and even Jeffery Toomaga-Allen got in on the meat-pie action.

To be fair, the Force weren’t helped by losing hooker Wes Thomas early, and then Burey himself went off nursing a crook wrist. But the Reds didn’t need an invitation, they ran hard, defended like mongrel dogs, and basically showed what they might’ve done this season if they’d remembered to play like that more often. Henry Palmer grabbed himself a debut try, George Poolman got over the chalk, and Donaldson snuck through for a five-pointer to keep the margin semi-respectable. But every time the Force tried to claw back, the Reds just answered with another try. Will Cartwright and James Martens capped things off, while the Force finished with a man in the bin for good measure.

So, the Force stumble into next week’s grand final against the Waratahs, while the Reds pack their kit bags, wondering what might’ve been.

Three things we learned

Force can’t afford a slow start in the final – Against the Reds, they shipped 28 unanswered points in a 20-minute patch. Do that against the Tahs and the grand final will be done by half-time. Ben Donaldson is the key man – He was everywhere – setting up tries, scoring one himself, and generally running the show. If the Force are to lift the trophy, Donno needs a blinder. The Reds remind us they’ve got talent – Rubens, Latu, Cartwright – all sharp, all dangerous. The inconsistency killed them this year, but when they’re on, they’re bloody fun to watch.

Well, that’s enough rugby for me. Hope you G&GRs had a great weekend. The Wallabies didn’t win but, my beloved Reddies did, and the Brisbane Lions won the AFL, so I can’t complain too much. Over to you, G&GRs. Have at it.