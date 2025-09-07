Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #84: Sometimes you just have to ‘Guts’ it out!

G’day G&GRs. A big Thanks to RAWF for filling in for me last week. Short notice work trip overseas, and I was on a plane. Round 3 of the Rugby Championship and what a ‘banger’ that was. Just another great round of rugby. There are some people saying that this tournament isn’t worth it anymore. Well, I have to disagree with that majorly. Plus, all of the foreign pundits are loving it too. Four out of the top seven teams in the world, going at it hammer and tongs, just ‘farkin’ brilliant.

So let’s look at the Kiwis V Bokke encounter and then have a quick revision of the Wallabies game. Prepare yourself for another bumper edition, Brisney style. Pour a large cup of the good stuff☕, and let’s talk rugger, God’s game.

New Zealand 24 defeated South Africa 17

Ardie’s Hundredth Hurrah – All Blacks Hold Fortress Eden

At the House of Pain (aka Eden Park), Ardie Savea clocked up his 100th cap, and as if scripted by some rugby-lovin’ deity, he slammed the door on a Bok comeback with the match-winning turnover. Deadset fairy-tale stuff. The bloke pointed to the turf and bellowed, “This is our house!” – and I reckon half of Auckland’s noise complaints hotline lit up.

The Kiwis came out like a bull at a gate, dotting down in the first 98 seconds thanks to Beauden Barrett’s vision and Emoni Narawa’s Hollywood dummy that fooled more South Africans than an online investment scam. Narawa, bless him, barely lasted another five minutes before Pollard’s knee folded him in half. That’s rugby, eh? Will Jordan kept the highlight reel ticking with a slick move off the lineout, while Pollard kept the scoreboard alive with a penalty. Rieko Ioane, meanwhile, had his own try-saving party trick to deny the Boks when they looked dangerous.

Second half? A proper Bok rumble. Marx thundered over on the hour, and suddenly the ghost of four straight Kiwi losses to the Saffas started rattling the windows. But up popped Quinn Tupaea, finishing off some slick work to restore daylight. Not to be outdone, Cobus Reinach sparked a late surge to set up a nervy finale. But then came Ardie. One penalty turnover. One roar to the crowd. One 100th cap capped in absolute style. The Eden Park fortress still stands: 11 wins from their last 13 against the old foe there, and not a sniff of a Bok victory since the bloody ’90s.

Five Things We Learned

Ardie Savea is built different! Hundredth cap, match-winning steal, emotional haka, and a mic-drop moment at Eden Park. The man’s rugby mana is off the charts. Eden Park voodoo lives on. The Boks can beat the Kiwis on neutral turf, even in Jo’burg—but in Auckland? Forget about it. That fortress is still iron-clad. Narawa’s cameo was short but spicy. One outrageous dummy and finish, then KO’d by Pollard’s knee. Blink and you missed him, but what a blink. Boks fight to the death. Even when trailing, they clawed back with Marx and Reinach tries. If not for Savea’s heroics, we’d be talking about a smash-and-grab. The Kiwis really don’t like losing at home. It doesn’t matter what anyone says. The Kiwis don’t like losing at home. And no All Blacks team wants to be the team to lose that 31-year streak.

Wallabies 28 defeated Argentina 24

Wallabies Snatch Victory in Townsville to Break Pumas Hearts

If you have not already done so, make sure you read Hoss’s excellent match review here. But bugger me with a lineout throw — the Wallabies have pulled another Houdini act in the tropics. Townsville turned on the heat, the wind, and a scrappy old slog, but it was our boys in gold who walked off with the chocolates, 28–24, after Angus Bell smashed his way over in the 86th minute. Guts, pure guts!

Yep, you read that right. EIGHTY-SIX minutes. Forget golden point footy, this was golden prop time. Bell, that big smiling nugget, has earned himself free beers north of the Tropic of Capricorn until the day he hangs up the boots. It wasn’t all sunshine and Queensland Tropical Pale Ale, though. The Wallabies looked like they’d left their discipline in the sheds, coughing up penalties like they were handing out raffle tickets at the RSL. Santiago Carreras lapped it up, ticking the scoreboard over while Taniela Tupou was busy trying to turn his tackles into a UFC highlight reel. By halftime, the Pumas were up 24–10 and the locals were already eyeing off the pub.

Enter Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii. Big Joe decided it was his turn to flick the switch, and suddenly Argentina were backpedalling faster than a forward asked to play on the wing. Two meaty tries later, the game was level and the Townsville crowd had found their voice again. Len Ikitau? Absolute weapon. Player of the match, carried this team when things looked dire. James O’Connor? Rolling back the years off the bench, calm as you like. And then Bell… oh Bell. Tap and go, tap and go, tap and go — third time lucky, and he smashed the line like a wrecking ball through a cheap fence. Try time. Cue pandemonium.

Argentina? They’ll be gutted. They led almost the whole way, defended like demons, but left the door open just long enough for the Wallabies to kick it down. And with the Pumas Trophy still alive heading into Sydney, there’s plenty left to play for.

Injury watch: Tom Lynagh went off for a tight hamstring, but due to a mouth guard alert was then tested and failed an HIA. Whitey limped out, and Tupou lasted about as long as a schooner in a Brissie beer garden. So Joe Schmidt might be flipping through the phone book for bodies come Sydney.

Five Things We Learned

Props win matches. Forget flashy wingers and silky centres. Angus Bell just showed us that a determined front-rower in the 86th minute is worth his weight in gold. Discipline is still a dirty word. Eight penalties in the first half alone. You don’t beat top sides coughing up freebies like that. Len Ikitau is a national treasure. If this bloke isn’t inked in at 12 for the next decade, then we’re doing rugby wrong. The bench delivered. O’Connor, Bell, and co. changed the game. The impact was undeniable. Depth is slowly becoming a Wallabies strength rather than a punchline. The Pumas Trophy is still alive. And so is the Wallabies’ habit of playing with our hearts. Sydney’s now set up to be a belter.

The Rugby Championship Ladder

Well, is this how we really thought the TRC ladder would look after three rounds? I, for one, hoped, but didn’t think. But take it, I will, and with great joy. The Wobs are on the climb and only one point behind the Sheep Shaggers.

The ARgies and the Saffas are a dead heat on 5 points each and -15 on points for and against. This Championship is definitely going to come down to the wire. And I now truly believe that any team in this series can beat any other team on the day.

Boy, this is starting to shape us up for a stunning RWC 2027.

So enough of this old man dribbling 💩. Over to you GAGRs! Have at it!