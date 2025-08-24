Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #83: A Valiant effort, but the Rugby Cahmpionships are still alive.

G’day G&GRs. Round two of the Rugby is now done and dusted. With some unexpected results in both rounds leaving the ladder wide open.

Let’s look at the Argies v Kiwis encounter and then have a quick revision of the Wallabies game. Prepare yourself for another bumper edition, Brisney style. Pour a large cup of the good stuff☕, and let’s talk rugger, the game they play in heaven.

Argentina 29 defeated New Zealand 23

Pumas Break the Duck: Argentina Claim First-Ever Home Win Over the All Blacks – Well holy snapping duckshit, folks – history has been made in Buenos Aires. The Pumas have knocked over the mighty All Blacks on home soil for the first time ever, 29–23, and didn’t they deserve it.

The men in black had a night to forget. Lineout meltdowns, dropped bombs, breakdown brain explosions, plus Beauden Barrett’s radar going completely walkabout off the tee – it was like watching your mate trying to BBQ snags after a dozen tins: messy, smoky, and full of wasted chances.

And just when you thought the Kiwis might steady the ship, they went and helped the Pumas with some “how-not-to-rugby” discipline. Three yellow cards – two just before oranges to Will Jordan and Tupou Vaa’i, then another late one to Sevu Reece – had them playing catch-up with their pants around their ankles.

Meanwhile, Los Pumas were running red-hot. Pablo Matera was everywhere, Julián Montoya led like a man possessed, and Santiago Chocobares looked like he’d been given the keys to the joint. Even when they lost Tomás Albornoz early, they didn’t blink. And when Santiago Carreras started drilling monster penalties from the carpark, you could just feel it coming.

The killer blow came from an All Black lineout that went sideways faster than a dodgy shopping trolley. Scrum to Argentina, big shove, Matera thundered off the back, and Gonzalo García scooted over. Cue absolute bedlam.

Sure, the ABs pulled one back through Samisoni Taukei’aho off a lineout drive, but this one was Argentina’s night from the get-go. They tackled like demons, hit the breakdown like sledgehammers, and had enough composure to ice the big moments.

And so the Rugby Championship’s gone properly bananas: everyone’s on one win, the All Blacks scrape a bonus point to hang on top, but the big story is that Argentina finally told New Zealand to pack their bags empty-handed.

Three Things We Learned

All Blacks’ Discipline = Bin City – Three yellows in one Test is a coach-killer. You can’t gift any tier-one side that much overlap, let alone a fired-up Argentina on their own patch. Matera’s Still the Pumas’ Heartbeat – Whether he’s flanking, trucking it up at No.8, or just being the spiritual boss, Pablo Matera makes Argentina tick. Without him, this win doesn’t happen. The Championship is Properly Alive – One win apiece after two rounds – it’s anyone’s tournament. Forget the old days of South Africa and New Zealand trading blows. Every side has a shot, and every match is suddenly a blockbuster.

South Africa 30 Defefated Australia 22

If you have not done so already, I highly recommend reading Happy’s excellent game review here. I wont do a full write up, but look at the lessons learned from this encounter.

What did we learn? – Wallabies v Boks (Brisneyland Style)

Take the ‘Farkin’ three! – I dont know how many times this old fart screamed that at the screen early this morning. It seems the Wallaby disease of the Michael Hooper era has returned. With the field posion we had, rather than going to the dside line, take the points on offer and build the score board pressure. I really hope they learn from this. Respect Earned, Not Given – Well bugger me, even in a loss these blokes have shown they’re no longer the Wallabies of old. The world champs had to bring out their big guns just to scrape past, and Joe Schmidt’s mob kept swinging till the final whistle. Didn’t quite land the knockout blow, but you can feel it—something’s cooking here, and it ain’t just a burnt snag on the barbie. Next stop? Argentina at home. Time to show it wasn’t a one-off purple patch. Hospital Ward Rugby

If bad luck was a stat, we’d be top of the table. Ten minutes in and we’ve already lost Tom Wright (knee gone crook) and Nic White (lights out). Then Suaalii cops an HIA and suddenly James O’Connor’s moonlighting in the centres like it’s 2015. Joe Schmidt must be pulling what’s left of his hair out. If Wright’s gone long-term, that’s a massive kick in the guts—he’s been one of our best this past year.

The Rugby Championship Ladder

1. All Blacks’ Stylistic Hoops – Topping the chart, New Zealand did it with edge and strategy. Two finishes, a positive differential (+11), and both a try bonus and a close-call bonus in the ledger? That’s textbook All Blacks: winning while making every point count. Even with the shock loss to Argentina, they’ve stayed just clear at the summit.

2. Wallabies Biting At Their Heels – Australia? A gritty one-win, one-loss showing but boasting a decent points difference of +8. No bonus-losing point, so they trail the All Blacks by just one point. They’re in the hunt—not flashy, but organised.

3. Springboks Chasing Structure – Despite their win, South Africa are third with only 4 points. Their points differential (-8) tells the tale—tight win, heavier loss. No bonus points in sight, meaning they’re chilling mid-table, watching the flair up ahead.

4. Pumas Roaring — Just Not Loud Enough – Argentina? On paper, they’re where the story truly lies. One of each, matching the others with 4 points—but that historic home win against the All Blacks was what had everyone talking. Trouble is, they took a big hit in their opening round, giving them a negative differential (-11) and no bonus points to soften the blow.

“Alright folks, let me paint the picture: after two scraps of rugby that had us all on the edge of our seats — New Zealand sit sweetly on top, but just by a whisker. They’ve got the swag and two bonus points in the bank, while the Wallabies lurk just a tick behind, looking dangerous if they click. South Africa, well—they’ve got the win on the board, but with a couple of soggy performances, they’re treading water in third.

And then there’s Los Pumas — Argentina. Oh, they’re the real talking point. That seismic home win over the All Blacks? Beautiful. But the ruins of their earlier loss haunt them: points differential, no bonus loot, and suddenly they’re four points from the top. Unforgiving stuff, this Championship.”

Bottom Line – Even at this early point in the tournament, it’s tight — all four teams already with a win and a loss, but quite literally split by the finer margins. Expect fireworks beyond Round 2—especially with that Pumas roar still echoing and the Wallabies lurking. Strap in, GAGRs — this one’s going right down to the wire.

So enough of this old man dribbling shite! Over to you GAGRs! Have at it!