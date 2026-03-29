Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #102: back to reality!

G’day G&GRs, happy Monday one and all. Firstly, massive congratulations to G&GR part-owner and IT extraordinaire Hydie for getting married over the weekend. Welcome to a life of servitude. Speaking of a life of servitude, Super Rugby has returned to normal programming with Aussie teams starting their pattern of struggling to win in NZ. Admittedly, it was against the top of the table Canes at home, but that gulf between the teams is reappearing rapidly. So let’s dive in and have a look at round 7 of Super Rugby Pacific and do a bit of a game-by-game review. Pour yourself a glass of that wonderful stuff ☕, absorb its power, and let’s dive in.

Super Rugby Pacific 2026 – Round 7

Highlanders 39 defeated Moana Pasifika 19

Highlanders get it done over the improving Moana Pasifika – If you tuned in expecting a tidy little Friday night hit-out, congratulations—you got the exact opposite. What unfolded was part rugby match, part fever dream, and part ‘did someone forget to pay the electricity bill?’ as the Highlanders rode a Caleb Tangitau masterclass (and a mid-game blackout) to a 39-19 win over Moana Pasifika.

Lights, camera… wait, where’d the lights go? The Highlanders didn’t muck about early. Tangitau came out like he’d double-booked himself and needed to finish quickly, torching his opposite in just the seventh minute to open proceedings. It was the kind of finish that makes wingers look like they’re playing a different sport to everyone else. He nearly bagged a second soon after but briefly remembered he was human, putting one down. No matter—he made amends not long after, diving over in the corner as Moana’s edge defence continued to resemble a turnstile at peak hour.

Not to be outdone, Jona Nareki chimed in, and when Jack Taylor added his contribution, the Highlanders had piled on 27 unanswered points by oranges. Moana Pasifika, meanwhile, were left wondering whether they’d accidentally wandered into a Highlanders training run.

Moana’s moment… briefly – The second half started with a flicker of resistance. Nic Shearer snagged his first Super Rugby try (always nice), and Niko Jones finally got Moana on the board, prompting a brief sense that, just maybe, we had a contest. Spoiler: we didn’t. Back-to-back 🧀 to William Havili and Glen Vaihu didn’t help the hosts’ cause. Down to 13 men, Moana were basically trying to plug a leaking dam with chewing gum. Veveni Lusaka promptly cashed in, strolling over as if he’d been personally invited.

To Moana’s credit, they didn’t completely fold. Somehow, still down two players, Millennium Sanerivi finished off a cracking move sparked by some slick hands from Patrick Pellegrini. Allan Craig followed up to trim the margin and, for a hot minute, things looked vaguely interesting again.

Enter: the great blackout – And then… darkness. Around the 60-minute mark, the broadcast cut out. Gone. Vanished. Like a referee’s consistency at scrum time. With one of the light towers out, viewers were left scrambling for updates, many ending up on Moana Pasifika’s Instagram like it was 2012 again. To their credit, the players carried on, presumably guided by vibes and whatever light remained. Debutant Paula Latu brought some punch off the bench for Moana, winning penalties and injecting energy, but the Highlanders kept things professional—no small feat given the circumstances—and closed it out without too much fuss.

The final word – In the end, the Highlanders did what good teams do: took their chances, punished ill-discipline, and didn’t let a minor inconvenience like a partial stadium blackout derail them. Tangitau was the headline act, but this was a proper squad effort. Moana Pasifika showed glimpses, but between the sin bin carousel and scoreboard pressure, they were always chasing shadows, visible or otherwise.

Three things we learned

Caleb Tangitau is an absolute problem – If he gets even half a sniff of space, he’s gone. Two tries, constant threat, and a reminder that genuine pace still breaks games open at this level. Discipline isn’t optional (especially against good teams) – Two yellow cards in five minutes is basically waving the white flag. Moana’s effort couldn’t be questioned, but playing with 13 men against a clinical side is a hiding to nothing. Rugby will find a way… even in the dark – Power outage? Broadcast gone? One light tower working part-time? No worries. The game rolled on, Instagram stepped up, and somehow we still got a result. Peak Super Rugby chaos, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Waratahs 30 defeated ACT Brumbies 28

The Waratahs finally win one in Canberra (and nearly Tahs it up again) – Well, well, well. The NSW Waratahs have gone down to Canberra and done something they haven’t managed since flip phones were cool: win in Peter Harvey Land. And in peak Tah fashion, they made sure no one enjoyed it by almost ballsing it up again.

A 30–28 win over the ACT Brumbies should read like a statement result. Instead, it reads like a suspense novel where you already know the twist: the Tahs will try very hard to blow this out of their backside. To their credit, they came out like a team sick of hearing about their form slump. Three tries, slick movement, and a 21–7 lead had the Brumbies looking like they’d accidentally wandered into someone else’s highlight reel.

Early on, it was all gold (well, sky blue). Clem Halaholo jagged the opener inside three minutes, and even when Lachie Shaw hit back for the Brumbies the Tahs didn’t blink. Andrew Kellaway – back in the starting side and clearly keen to stay there – bagged one, while Max Jorgensen turned thief-in-the-night to set up Joey Walton for another.

At 21–7, things were looking… comfortable, which is exactly when Waratahs fans started to get nervous. The Brumbies, obligingly, began doing Brumbies things. Charlie Cale crossed after the siren to keep things interesting at 21–14, before Rob Valetini decided subtlety was overrated and steamrolled his way through the middle to set up Shaw’s second.

21–21. Game on. Momentum? Canberra – And here’s where the match turned into a penalty shootout with a side of anxiety. Enter Sid Harvey, who calmly slotted three goals in the final 15 minutes while everyone else forgot how to close out a game. It pushed the Tahs out to 30–21, which should’ve been enough. Should it? Luke Reimer crashed over late to bring it back to 30–28, and suddenly the final minutes had all the composure of a shopping trolley with a dodgy wheel. The Brumbies had one last crack, but a spilt ball from Kadin Pritchard finally let the Tahs exhale – and escape.

Escape is probably the right word. There were some genuine positives buried in the chaos. Kellaway looked sharp and purposeful on the wing, making a strong case to keep the #14 jersey. Jack Debreczeni steered things nicely against his old mob while the Tahs’ early phase attack resembled a coherent plan. For the Brumbies, Ryan Lonergan ran the cutter all night, Valetini was his usual wrecking ball self, and Charlie Cale keeps scoring tries like it’s a contractual obligation. But unlike last week – where they ran down the Chiefs from the clouds – the Brumbies couldn’t quite land the final punch.

And the Waratahs? They finally held on. Just.

Three things we learned

The Waratahs can build a lead… finishing is still optional – The first 30 minutes were excellent. Shape, tempo, execution – all there. The last 50? A reminder that closing out games is still very much a work in progress. Andrew Kellaway solves problems – Composed, sharp, and always in the right spot. With a try and strong metres, he’s made the right wing his own – and given selectors a timely nudge. Unlike his first couple of outings this year. The Brumbies are never out of it (but discipline matters) – They clawed their way back through structure and muscle, but those late penalties were killers. At this level, you don’t gift three shots and expect to win tight ones.

Hurricanes 52 defeated Queensland Reds 14

Reds get thumped by KARL’s rampaging Canes – Strap yourselves in, folks, because what we witnessed in Wellington wasn’t so much a contest as it was a full-blown rugby education. The Hurricanes didn’t just beat the Queensland Reds — they put them through a high-tempo clinic, a turnover-fuelled demolition job that ended in a rather uncomfortable 52-14 scoreline. If you’re a Reds fan like me, look away now. If you’re not… grab some popcorn.

The Reds had a bit of a strut about them coming into this one — four wins on the bounce, some tidy defence, and whispers of ‘maybe this year’. Unfortunately, the Hurricanes had other ideas. Eleven straight wins over the Reds became twelve, and Wellington remains about as welcoming as a tax audit.

Early on, things didn’t look entirely grim. The Reds actually had a pulse — even a decent one — clawing their way back into the contest after conceding early points. A bit of luck went their way with a disallowed try to Jordie Barrett and a juggling special from Isaac Henry helping keep the margin respectable at 24-14 at oranges. And then… well… the wheels didn’t just fall off — they were stolen, sold, and the chassis set on fire.

The Hurricanes turned turnovers into tries with ruthless efficiency. Loose ball? Thank you very much. Midfield error? Six points coming right up. The Reds kept handing out gifts, and the Canes kept saying, ‘don’t mind if we do’. Enter Fehi Fineanganofo, who decided three tries before the hour mark sounded like a nice evening’s work. His second and third came quicker than a Brisbane summer storm, both sparked from, you guessed it, Reds mistakes in midfield.

Up front, Du’Plessis Kirifi was everywhere. First start of the season? No worries. The bloke was pilfering balls, smashing rucks, and generally making life miserable for anything in maroon. His late-game turnover, with the result well beyond doubt, was the kind of effort coaches put on loop during Monday review. Even the tight five got in on the act with Warner Dearns showing a surprising turn of pace down the sideline (seriously, check his birth certificate) before Vernon Bason rolled over from a maul to bring up the half-century.

For the Reds, it’s back to the drawing board. Skipper Fraser McReight didn’t sugar-coat it: when you drift away from the game plan against a side like this, you get punished. Simple as that. And as for Tom Lynagh, his season debut off the bench didn’t quite spark anything meaningful. Hardly the night you want to be easing your way back in.

Three Things We Learned

The Hurricanes feast on chaos – You turn the ball over against these blokes, you’re not just conceding possession, you’re basically handing over seven points. Their ability to strike instantly from broken play is elite, and it’s what separates contenders from also-rans. The Reds’ Kiwi problem is very real – If the Reds want a top-three finish (and a home final), they’re going to have to crack New Zealand at some point. Right now, it looks like a mental and tactical hurdle, and it’s not getting any smaller. Defence alone won’t save you – The Reds came in with one of the better defensive records in the comp. The Hurricanes carved it up like a Sunday roast. Why? Because defence starts with ball control, and the Reds simply didn’t value possession enough.

In short, the Hurricanes look every bit the real deal. The Reds? Still a work in progress, and Wellington just reminded them how far there is to go.

Auckland Blues 40 defeated Fiji Drua 15

Blues bag Vidiri gong as Drua fade (again) – The Blues have pocketed the inaugural Joeli Vidiri Memorial Trophy with a 40–15 win over the Fijian Drua at Eden Park. If you like your rugby served with a side of forward dominance, this was Nutta’s jam.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to get cracking. Youngster Malachi Wrampling crashed over early doors, and you could be forgiven for thinking this might turn into a procession. But, this is the Drua, folks, predictability isn’t in their vocabulary. Back they came, with Etonia Waqa barging over to level things up and remind everyone that the visitors hadn’t flown across the Pacific just for the post-match buffet.

Then came the first turning point: discipline (or lack thereof). A sloppy obstruction from the restart handed the Blues a golden invitation, and hooker Bradley Slater said, ‘don’t mind if I do’, rumbling over from the ol’ faithful rolling maul. You could almost hear every forward in Auckland nodding approvingly. To their credit, the Drua didn’t blink. Waqa and Ponipate Longanimasi kept the pressure on, and when big lock Mesake Vocevoce crashed over late in the half, the scoreboard read a very spicy 14–12.

Then, plot twist. Kemu Valetini slotted a penalty to give the Drua the lead just after oranges. Upset brewing? Maybe. But nah. Because the Blues pack decided enough was enough. Slater grabbed his second (yep, another maul, shocking, I know), and from there the penalties started stacking up against the Drua like unpaid parking fines. Territory, possession, and patience—all blue. Off the bench, Codemeru Vai added some serious punch linking up nicely with rising cub Payton Spencer to stretch the margin.

Then came the moment of the night – Deep in their own end, turnover ball—thanks to Che Clark—sparked a length-of-the-field special. Beauden Barrett did Beauden Barrett things, Finlay Christie put boot to ball and Spencer (son of Carlos, no less) went the distance like he was late for dinner. Game. Set. Match. Just to rub a bit of salt into the kava, Caleb Clarke dotted down after the siren to seal the bonus point and send the Eden Park faithful home happy. The result keeps the Blues snapping at the heels of the ladder-leading Hurricanes, while the Drua are left still hunting that elusive first win over the men from Auckland.

Three things we learned

The rolling maul is still undefeated (emotionally, at least) – If you’re defending the Blues, you’d better bring a plan for the maul, or a white flag. Slater’s double was built on it, and it sucked the life out of the Drua when it mattered most. The Drua can match it… until they can’t – For 50/55 minutes, the Drua were right in this. Physical, dangerous, unpredictable. But discipline and game management continue to be the anchor dragging behind the speedboat. The Blues’ next-gen backs are worth the hype – Spencer’s finish will grab headlines, but the whole backline movement, sparked by Barrett and finished clinically, showed this side isn’t just about bash and barge. There’s silk to go with the steel.

Same story, different week: the Drua thrill, the Blues win, and Eden Park remains a house of horrors for visitors.

Chiefs 24 defeated Western Force 14

Chiefs do just enough as Force left ruing what might have been – Out there at HBF Park, in conditions that threatened chaos but mostly delivered drizzle and dropped ball, the Western Force gave it a proper nudge… before the Chiefs reminded everyone why they’re still very much in the hunt. The scoreboard reads 24–14 to the visitors, but don’t let that fool you — this wasn’t a stroll. For a good chunk of the night, the Force were right in it, scrapping, hustling, and occasionally making you believe.

And that, dear G&GRs, is almost the problem. The Force started like a side that knew their season was teetering. Defensive line speed? Tick. Physicality? Tick. Ability to make life uncomfortable for a more fancied opponent? Double tick. For 20 minutes, the Chiefs were banging their heads against a blue wall. But, as is so often the case, pressure without points eventually comes back to bite.

When the dam finally cracked in the 22nd minute it was Luke Jacobson doing the honours, barging over after the Chiefs had patiently prodded for an opening. To their credit, the Force didn’t fold. In fact, they conjured one of the more chaotic tries you’ll see this season. A high ball from Ben Donaldson, a strong take from George Bridge, a friendly bounce, and suddenly Max Burey is off to the races. Try time. Game on.

Momentum, for a fleeting moment, belonged to the home side. But, and here’s the recurring theme, the Force just couldn’t shut the door. Defensive gaps started appearing and the Chiefs don’t need a second invitation. Josh Jacomb sliced through late in the half to restore the lead, and you could almost hear the collective sigh around the ground.

Still, the Force weren’t done. Early in the second half, skipper Jeremy Williams crashed over (and I mean crashed in the loosest sense possible, there aren’t many easier tries going around) to level things up at 14-all. Cue hope. Dangerous, dangerous hope.

Enter the Chiefs’ set piece. A rolling maul, executed like a training drill, ended with Samisoni Taukei’aho dotting down. Simple, effective, and utterly deflating if you’re wearing blue. Even a 🧀 to Ollie Norris couldn’t swing things back the Force’s way. The Chiefs shut it down, managed territory, and when Damian McKenzie slotted a late penalty, that was all she wrote.

Somewhere in the background there’s the looming presence of Zac Lomax, spotted warming up pre-game. The cavalry might be coming but, they’ll need more than one recruit to fix what’s currently ailing this side. The brutal reality? One win from six, no bonus points here, and the finals equation is starting to look less like maths and more like fantasy fiction.

Three things we learned

Effort isn’t the issue, execution is – The Force is having a crack, no doubt. But at this level, effort keeps you in games; execution wins them. Too many half chances, too many defensive lapses, and not enough scoreboard pressure. The Chiefs can win ugly (and that matters) – This wasn’t champagne rugby, but it didn’t need to be. Between the maul, game management, and clutch moments from players like McKenzie, the Chiefs showed they can grind out wins — a handy trait come finals time. The window is closing fast for the Force – Six rounds in, one win, and now chasing the pack without picking up bonus points. It’s not mathematically over… but it’s getting very, very close to needing a miracle run.

The Super Rugby Pacific ladder

What started as a season of hope for us Aussie fans, especially those who support the Brumbies and Reds, just got brought back down to earth with a thud! The Reds’ task was always a big one, going to Wellington to play the ladder leaders, who, one has to say, are in scintillating form. To be honest, a loss was expected, but not the manner of that loss. The Ponies, on the other hand, lost to the Waratahs in Canberra. That wasn’t expected, and I’m pretty sure it’s embarrassing.

The good news is that the Reds’ and Ponies’ losses doesn’t knock them out of the top four, yet. But it has the Chiefs hot on the Reds’ tail, only by a point. Also, the two leading teams have cleared out ahead by 5 points. Which makes the chase down even harder.

Anyway, enough of this old man rabbitting on. Over to you, G&GRs. Have at it.