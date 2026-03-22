Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #101: the Super season starts getting serious!

G’day G&GRs. This is when the rubber meets the road and the hard graft begins for the Super Rugby Pacific season. Strategy kicks in and players start getting rotated to be saved for bigger games later in the season. There were several interesting results this round. So let’s dive in and take a look. Pour yourself a glass of life’s elixir ☕, drink it down and let’s dive in.

Super Rugby Pacific 2026 – Round 5

Hurricanes 50 defeated Highlanders 7

Hurricanes turn Dunedin into a training run as Fineanganofo bags three – Well, that escalated quickly. For about half a game in Dunedin on Friday night the Highlanders were in the fight, throwing punches, and giving their fans a faint glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, the annual appointment with the Hurricanes wouldn’t end in another dose of South Island misery. Then the Canes remembered they’re a seriously good footy side, Fehi Fineanganofo went full meat pie merchant, and the whole thing blew out to 50-7. Ugly stuff if you’re in tartan. Delightful if you’re wearing yellow and black. KARL will be properly happy!

That makes it 10 straight wins for the Hurricanes over the Highlanders, which is the sort of streak that stops being a coincidence and starts becoming a custody arrangement. To be fair to the Landers, they started with some spark. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who’s been one of the few genuine bright lights in an otherwise patchy season, sliced through early and helped put the home side on the board inside 10 minutes. At that stage, the Highlanders looked interested, dangerous even. The crowd had a bit of life. The southerly was biting. Rugby was being played.

Then Cam Roigard did Cam Roigard things – The Hurricanes halfback sniffed around the ruck, spotted some lazy pillars, and darted over for his first. Not long after, with the Canes scrum putting the squeeze on like an over enthusiastic pub bouncer, Roigard bagged a second after a series of attacking scrums near the posts. Two tries, heaps of menace, and suddenly the Hurricanes had the game by the scruff of the neck.

The scrum was a proper weapon in that first half. The Highlanders were creaking, the Canes were humming, and every set piece inside the red zone felt like a penalty try warning with extra admin. The home side had chances, sure, but they also made errors, poor decisions and discipline that would’ve annoyed a saint. Then, just before oranges, Ruben Love put up a lovely kick that found Fehi Fineanganofo out wide, and the winger did the rest. 19-7 at the break felt about right. The Highlanders weren’t dead, but they were definitely on life support.

To their credit, the hosts did sort out the scrum after halftime. The Hurricanes started getting pinged, Xavier Numia eventually found himself in the bin, and for a brief spell, the Highlanders had possession, territory and numerical advantage. Which naturally meant… absolutely nothing. That was the killer. The Landers had ball. They had field position. They had chances to squeeze their way back into it. But their lineout malfunctioned at exactly the wrong times, their attack lacked clarity, and Timoci Tavatavanawai didn’t impose himself the way he can when he gets rolling. It was huff, puff, turnover, repeat.

And the Hurricanes? Clinical as a tax audit – After soaking up all that pressure they finally got some proper ball around the 50-minute mark and immediately went the length, with Devan Flanders finishing off a cracking long-range try. That was the backbreaker. From there, the Highlanders’ resistance turned from “fragile” to “non-existent”.

Veveni Lasaqa’s yellow card for a dangerous cleanout didn’t help, and the Hurricanes were ruthless in making it count. Two minutes later, Fineanganofo crossed again in the corner. Then came a try to Bailyn Sullivan off the bench, because by that stage the Canes were basically queuing up for one. Fineanganofo completed his hat-trick soon after, and if you’re a winger, that’s about as good a night out as you can ask for without also getting handed a crate in the sheds. Peter Lakai then crashed over after the siren to bring up the half century, which felt faintly unnecessary but entirely in keeping with what the Hurricanes were about in that second half: no mercy, no sloppiness, no invitation back into the contest.

This was one of those performances that tells the rest of the competition the Hurricanes aren’t just winning — they’re sharpening the knife while they do it. They were patient when they had to be, brutal when the game opened up, and efficient enough to turn Highlanders errors into a very long evening for the locals.

For the Highlanders, it’s another rough chapter in a rivalry that’s become horribly one-sided. There were moments early, and there was a window after halftime, but good sides punish missed chances, and the Hurricanes are a very good side. The Landers had enough possession in that second half to make a proper game of it. Instead, they turned it into an autopsy.

Three things we learned

The Hurricanes are proper contenders – Not fake contenders. Not “look good in highlights” contenders. Proper contenders. Their second half control was excellent; they absorbed pressure without panicking, and when the opportunities came, they finished like a side that knows exactly who it is. Fineanganofo is becoming a serious weapon – A hat trick is always worth a doff of the cap, but it wasn’t just the finishing. He looked dangerous, alert, and ready to cash in whenever the Hurricanes created space. Wingers still need service, sure, but you don’t score three by accident. The Highlanders’ set piece issues are killing them – The scrum hurt them early, the lineout hurt them later, and together they wrecked any chance of momentum. You can’t beat quality opposition when your basics are wobblier than a plastic chair at a backyard barbie.

ACT Brumbies 33 defeated Chiefs 24

Slipper gets his fairytale as Brumbies mug Chiefs in Canberra – There are dignified ways to celebrate a milestone, and then there’s whatever the Brumbies cooked up on Friday night. James Slipper, playing his 203rd Super Rugby game to become the most-capped player in the competition’s history, was given the full treatment at GIO Stadium: guard of honour, special gold No.1 on the back, nice warm feelings all round. For about an hour, though, it looked like the ACT had accidentally organised a tribute night for Damian McKenzie instead.

But this Brumbies side, maddening and magnificent in equal measure, remembered late that they are supposed to be one of the grown-ups of Australian rugby, roared home from 17 points down to pinch a 33-24 win over the Chiefs in a finish that went from tense to totally unhinged in the space of about 10 minutes. It was the sort of game where the post-match vibes said “heroic comeback”, while long stretches of the actual match said, “concerning nap”.

Still, nobody in Canberra will care. Slipper got his moment, the Brumbies got revenge for last year’s semi-final hiding, and the Chiefs were left to explain how they managed to have the Brumbies on toast before letting them sprint out the back door with the silverware. The night started as scripted. Slipper got the ceremonial love-in before kickoff, and the Brumbies came out like a team determined not to ruin the occasion with Hudson Creighton crashing over in the fourth minute. Early lead, crowd up and about, milestone man smiling somewhere under several kilograms of strapping tape. Perfect.

Then the Chiefs remembered they’re pretty handy – They started to stretch the Brumbies around the park and, led as ever by McKenzie, began asking awkward questions of the home defence. Liam Coombes-Fabling got the first reply in the 18th minute after the visitors shifted quickly from a scrum, and he had another before long as the Chiefs took advantage of repeat pressure and some increasingly nervous Brumbies edge defence.

By halftime, the Chiefs were up 17-7 and looked the sharper, calmer and more dangerous side. The Brumbies, meanwhile, were doing that thing they do sometimes where they have plenty of territory, plenty of intent, and all the attacking fluency of a wheelie bin in a crosswind. When McKenzie finished off a slick passage down the left in the 56th minute to push the lead out to 24-7, the game looked cooked, properly cooked. Not “still one score away” cooked. More “start writing the headlines about a brave milestone in defeat” cooked.

McKenzie was everywhere, probing, linking, skipping into gaps, generally behaving like a man determined to spoil the party and then dance on the cake. He looked set to own the night. And then, all at once, the Chiefs lost their grip and the Brumbies found their pulse.

Ryan Lonergan was first, pouncing on a loose ball near the line to drag one back almost immediately. That at least gave the home side a hint of oxygen. Then Charlie Cale, because he appears physically incapable of not being involved in something important this season, picked up from the ruck and barged over to make things properly uncomfortable.

Suddenly, the Chiefs, who had looked in control, were making the sort of errors that invite panic. The Brumbies, who had looked blunt and second-best, started playing with urgency and belief. Momentum at GIO is a funny thing: once the crowd smells a collapse, it gets loud in a hurry.

The killer blow came with two minutes to go, and it was a belter. The Chiefs, desperately trying to build one last play, coughed the ball up. Corey Toole, who treats open grass like it owes him money, scooped it up and went the length. Game over. Stadium gone, milestone night secured.

There was a late Damian McKenzie missed penalty in there, one that would’ve nudged the Chiefs back in front and probably settled the Brumbies nerves with a sledgehammer. Instead, it became part of the growing pile of “you’ll want that one back” moments for the visitors.

It was a fitting celebration for Slipper. Not tidy, not stress-free, certainly not straightforward. Just tough, dramatic and ultimately successful. Which, now you think about it, is not a bad summary of his career. The veteran prop finished with five tackles and 12 metres in 52 minutes, numbers that won’t live forever in the folklore, but the image will: the old warhorse in the gold-numbered jersey, standing tallest on a night that very nearly got away.

As for the Brumbies, this was both reassuring and slightly alarming. Reassuring because they beat one of the competition heavyweights and showed genuine bottle to do it from a long way back. Alarming because they needed to be 24-7 down before deciding it was time to play with any real authority. That’s the thing with this lot. When they’re on, they look like Australia’s best chance of bothering the Kiwi sides deep into the season. When they’re off, they can disappear into arm wrestles and defensive lapses for worrying stretches. On Friday, they did both, often within the same passage.

But in the end, none of the caveats could drown out the result. Slipper made history. The Brumbies found a way. And the Chiefs left Canberra wondering how a game they had by the throat ended with Corey Toole disappearing over the horizon.

Three things we learned

The Brumbies are still very much a contender — but they love making life hard for themselves -Coming back from 24-7 down against the Chiefs isn’t something ordinary sides do. The Brumbies have grit, composure in the big moments and enough strike to punish loose play. But they also spent a big chunk of this match looking second best. Against elite teams, giving away that much control is a dangerous hobby. Damian McKenzie remains an absolute box office. For most of the night, McKenzie was the best player on the paddock by a fair margin. Every time he touched the ball, something seemed to happen. He nearly stole Slipper’s celebration single-handedly, and while the missed late penalty will sting, his influence on the contest was enormous. Corey Toole is the sort of finisher you can’t give half a chance – You don’t need to invite Corey Toole twice. He’s a burglar with space in front of him in broken play. The match-winning try was a reminder that even when the Brumbies are spluttering, they’ve got genuine pace that can turn a mistake into seven points in a heartbeat.

Queensland Reds 21 defeated Fiji Drua 6

Reds finally crack Fiji as Drua get the full Lautoka lockdown treatment – Well, bugger me sideways, the Reds have gone to Fiji and done something Queensland sides haven’t managed in three previous tries: win. Not only that, they didn’t just stumble over the line or survive by hanging onto the luggage rack. They shut the Drua out of the try column entirely in a polished, hard-nosed 21-6 win in Lautoka, making it four straight wins for the first time in four years and nudging themselves neatly into the Super Rugby Pacific top four.

And let’s be honest, that’s the bit that really jumps out. Winning in Fiji is one thing. Turning the Drua into a side that looked blunt, fumbly and strangely unsure of themselves is another entirely. The Reds didn’t just beat them, they dragged them into an arm wrestle, nicked the ref’s whistle, and then made them play Queensland rugby.

The Drua came in chasing a slice of history of their own, looking for three straight wins for the first time ever but, instead ran into a Reds defensive effort that was organised, physical, and about as welcoming as a magpie in nesting season.

The Queensland pack set the tone early, and with Fraser McReight rested Harry Wilson stepped into the skipper’s role like a bloke who’d been waiting all week to belt down the front door. He was excellent, sharp in defence, direct in contact and constantly in the thick of it. No fuss, no floaty captaincy nonsense, just hard carries and harder intent.

The Reds’ Fijian wrecking pair, Filipo Daugunu and Seru Uru, were immense, adding a nice little twist for the locals. Both were busy, abrasive and influential right across the park, giving the Reds a bit of go forward and a lot of mongrel. At the back of it all, the makeshift halves pairing stood up a treat. With Carter Gordon left at home, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips grabbed the tiller and steered things around calmly, even chiming in with a smart try of his own. He wasn’t trying to reinvent rugby, he did the simple things well, picked his moments, and took the points when the game offered them.

Kalani Thomas, in his first start at halfback this season, looked right at home. His first try came from a lovely little chip and chase effort — equal parts vision, execution and willingness to back up his own work. Halfbacks who chip for themselves are either about to look like geniuses or complete galahs, and this one came off beautifully.

The conditions were rotten enough — hot, slippery, and perfect for chaos — but the Reds handled them far better than the Drua. The home side had their big chance just before the break when fullback Ilaisa Droasese butchered what should have been a simple pass with the line open. That was the moment. Score there, and the whole thing shifts. Miss it, and the game stayed on Queensland’s script.

From there, the Reds kept squeezing. Even when Jock Campbell, in his 100th cap, spent 10 minutes in the bin with a serve of 🧀 for slowing things down, the Reds didn’t wobble. In fact, that might’ve been the most impressive passage of the lot. Down to 14 in Fiji, with the crowd waiting to explode and the Drua desperate to land a punch, Queensland just kept turning up in defence and refusing to crack. Once Campbell returned, the Reds went straight back on the front foot. Wilson and Uru rumbled into space with one of those big man sequences that gets everyone out of their seats, and then McLaughlin-Phillips spotted lazy defenders around the ruck and scooted over. Lovely stuff. Nothing flashy, just alert football from a young #10 playing with confidence.

The kill shot came in the 63rd minute when Richie Asiata burrowed over from a rolling maul, which felt suitably inevitable by then. Bonus point secured, contest effectively over, and the Drua left staring at the tropical wreckage of a game that never really got away from Queensland. The Reds head to Wellington to face the table-topping Hurricanes, and that’ll tell us plenty more. But for now, this was a proper statement win, not because it was pretty, but because it was tough, controlled and deeply un-Fijian in all the ways that matter when you’re trying to win there.

As Harry Wilson put it afterwards, the Reds were desperate to get their first win in Fiji and to put in a shift for Campbell in his 100th. Mission accomplished. More importantly, they’re building something. After dropping round one they’ve now peeled off four straight and are starting to look less like a side with potential and more like one that might actually know what it’s doing.

Three things we learned

1. The Reds’ defence is becoming their calling card – You don’t keep the Drua tryless in Fiji by accident. That takes line speed, discipline, scramble, and a willingness to keep making ugly tackles in ugly conditions. The Reds have often been tagged as a talented side that can get loose when things get frantic, but this was controlled, committed and seriously mature.

2. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips is growing up quickly – With Carter Gordon absent, McLaughlin-Phillips had to take more ownership and did exactly that. He managed territory well, picked smart moments to run, and looked composed in conditions that can make young playmakers unravel in a hurry. The Reds may have more depth at #10 than people thought.

3. This Reds pack can travel – Winning away from home is one thing. Winning in Lautoka, in the heat, against the Drua, with the game needing to be won through contact and composure, is another. Wilson, Uru, Asiata and company gave the Reds a platform all night. That matters, because flashy backline shape is nice, but forward packs win you the right to play, especially on the road.

Crusaders 50 defeated Moana Pasifika 21

Dark Saders All Blacks turn on the afterburners as Crusaders flatten Moana homecoming – For about 40 minutes, this had the whiff of a proper Friday night ambush. Moana Pasifika were back at North Harbour, the crowd was up and about, and the Crusaders looked like they might be in for one of those long evenings where nothing quite goes to script.

Then the second half happened. The Crusaders, being the Crusaders and all, went full red-and-black steamroller after the break, piling on five second half tries to run away 50-21 winners and spoil Moana Pasifika’s round 6 homecoming in fairly brutal fashion. That’s now back-to-back wins for Rob Penney’s mob, and the defending champs are beginning to look less like a side searching for rhythm and more like one remembering exactly who they are. And leading the way? A fair bit of All Black grunt, for starters.

Fletcher Newell marked his 50th Crusaders appearance like a bloke determined to celebrate it by folding people in half, while Sevu Reece kept doing Sevu Reece things and added yet another meat pie to his ridiculous Super Rugby collection. At this point, the all time try-scoring record isn’t so much under threat as being dragged away in Reece’s carry on luggage. The visitors got cracking early. Just four minutes in, Braydon Ennor crashed over in the corner after some slick work out wide, and not long after that Reece chimed in for his 68th try to give the Crusaders a 12-0 jump. Not exactly the dream start for the hosts.

To their credit, Moana didn’t fold. In fact, they did the opposite. After losing Julian Savea just four minutes into the contest, Moana could’ve gone into its shell. Instead, they punched back nicely. Tevita Latu split the Crusaders open to lay the platform, and Miracle Faiilagi sent Tevita Ofa over untouched to get the locals rolling. Then halfback Joel Lam cashed in after a sharp Lalomilo Lalomilo break, with Patrick Pellegrini adding the extras to hand Moana a somewhat unexpected 14-12 lead.

And for a brief, glorious little moment, North Harbour was rocking, and the Crusaders looked rattled. That, unfortunately for the home fans, was about as good as it got. Rookie flyhalf Cooper Grant settled things down with a lovely cross-kick that found Chay Fihaki lurking all on his lonesome, restoring the Crusaders’ lead before oranges. From there, the second half turned into one-way traffic.

Leicester Fainga’anuku crashed over with half an hour to play, and that was the signal for the floodgates to properly burst open. George Bell jagged himself a double, debutant Kurtis Macdonald got in on the fun, and suddenly a contest that had been simmering nicely was cooked, plated and sent back to the kitchen by the 63rd minute at 45-12.

Moana’s defence did manage to stiffen up after that, but the damage was well and truly done. And just to really rub a bit of salt in it, Fihaki eventually burrowed over again after a 32-phase Crusaders assault inside the hosts’ 22. That’s the sort of passage that tends to make coaches age in dog years. There was at least one last cheer for the faithful when Siaosi Nginingini pinched a late intercept and tore away for a consolation try, which got the crowd on its feet and put a little gloss on the scoreboard. But let’s be honest, this one had been put to bed a long time earlier.

In the end, Moana Pasifika gave this a decent old nudge for a half, but the Crusaders’ class, depth and ability to put the foot on the throat told the story. When they shifted gears, Moana simply had no answer. Which, in fairness, has been a pretty common theme when the men from Christchurch smell a bit of weakness.

Three things we learned

The Crusaders are starting to look properly dangerous again – Back-to-back wins are one thing, but it was the manner of this one that stood out. Down in the arm wrestle early, then clinical and ruthless once the game opened up. That’s vintage Crusaders behaviour, and it should worry the rest of the comp. Moana can scrap, but their defensive lapses still hurt them badly. For 40 minutes, they were right in the fight, even after losing Julian Savea early on. But once cracks appeared, the Crusaders drove a convoy through them. Moana’s effort is there, their attacking spark is there, but defensively, they still leak far too easily against top sides. Big-name players still decide big moments – Newell was immense, Reece kept rewriting the record books, and Fainga’anuku’s second-half try felt like the hammer blow. When the contest was wobbling, the Crusaders’ proven class stood up and took control. Funny that.

Auckland Blues 35 defeated NSW Waratahs 20

Tahs do a Tahs as Blues pinch one after Sydney second-half pantsing – Well, that was deeply Waratahs. For an hour on Saturday night at Allianz, the Tahs looked like they might finally put together the sort of performance that says “serious finals smoky” rather than “weekly case study in self-harm and shiteness”. Instead, they produced one of the more exquisitely frustrating collapses of the season, coughing up a 12-point second-half lead to lose 35-20 to the Blues.

Dan ‘Chuckles’ McKellar could barely disguise his 1000 yard stare from the coach’s box as his side butchered chance after chance in the first half, then completely fell off the cliff after the break. If there was a competition table for almost scoring, moral territory wins and looking threatening without actually cashing in, the Tahs would be top with a healthy points differential.

As Joey Walton summed up afterwards in the bluntest possible terms: they left about six tries out there. Hard to argue. And this wasn’t just another frustrating loss. A third defeat on the trot dumped NSW out of the top six for the first time this season, while the Blues marched away with a 12th straight win over the Waratahs — their best run against any Super Rugby opponent in three decades. That is not a fun stat. That’s the sort of stat that gets read out slowly on Monday review day.

The Tahs’ night was bent out of shape before kick-off when Triston Reilly was ruled out, forcing yet another backline reshuffle. With Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii already on the casualty list, Lawson Creighton was shoved into the midfield alongside Walton, and the hosts had to re-jig on the fly. To their credit, the reworked backline actually looked pretty lively early. The problem was that “lively” and “clinical” remain distant cousins in this Waratahs side.

The Blues struck almost immediately through halfback Finlay Christie in the second minute, which could’ve been the cue for the Tahs to spiral. Instead, they responded by dominating territory and possession for much of the opening half. Jack Debreczeni, starting at flyhalf, steered them around nicely enough and had the Tahs camping on the Blues’ doorstep for extended periods.

Even when Blues #8, Malachi Wrampling-Alec, was 🧀 for a shoulder to the head of Ethan Dobbin the Tahs couldn’t make the extra man count. That 10-minute stretch should have been a blood-in-the-water moment. Instead, it became another entry in the NSW scrapbook titled “How did we not score there?” Sid Harvey looked destined to go over after latching onto a lovely flick from Max Jorgensen, only for the Blues to scramble and shut the play down. Then Dobbin made a bust through midfield and chipped ahead, with the bouncing ball evading Pete Samu in another near miss. Jake Gordon was then somehow held up over the line, because of course he was.

Eventually, the Tahs took the sensible option, and Harvey slotted a penalty to get them on the board. Which was fine. Sensible. Calm. Entirely not the point, given how much they’d already butchered. They kept coming. Harry Potter looked certain to score but couldn’t reel in Harvey’s pass. Debreczeni then regathered his own chip kick in a lovely bit of improvisation, only to fire the final ball into the ether. At that stage, the Tahs could have had four or five tries, and nobody would have blinked.

Instead, they had one. How Waratards is that?

That finally came in the 32nd minute, with Debreczeni finishing off a passage that had a fairly generous TMO interpretation attached to it after a possible knock-on from Miles Amatosero was waved away. No complaints from the home crowd there, funnily enough. Then, after the halftime siren, prop Dan Botha was awarded a try that the TMO was happy enough to confirm, and suddenly the Tahs had a 17-8 lead that only half reflected how much field position they’d enjoyed. When Debreczeni added a penalty early in the second half to push it out to 20-8, the Tahs were in the box seat. Not just leading — controlling things. Or at least controlling them by Waratahs standards, which should always come with an asterisk.

Then the whole thing detonated. The Blues, sitting second on the table for a reason, didn’t panic. They stayed in the fight, tightened up, waited for the Tahs to blink and then kicked the door off its hinges. 27 unanswered points later, they had turned a probable defeat into a bonus-point win and left Allianz Stadium wearing that particular look of quiet Kiwi satisfaction that is profoundly irritating if you support an Australian side.

Matt Philip’s post-match assessment was as accurate as it was grim: you’ve got to play 80 minutes. The Waratahs, unfortunately, are currently specialising in about 55 to 60. This is now two weeks running they’ve been in the contest deep into the second half before losing their grip entirely. At some point, it stops being a one-off and starts becoming your identity.

That’s the bit McKellar will hate most. Because the effort is there. The line breaks are there. The opportunities are definitely there. But good teams take those moments, squeeze the life out of opponents and close games. The Tahs are still too loose, too leaky and too willing to let the game be played on someone else’s terms when the pressure comes on. And now the schedule offers no soft landing.

Next up: the Brumbies in Canberra. Lovely. That fixture already carried a bit of spice, but after this, it starts to feel like one of those season-shaping Aussie derbies that can either stabilise your campaign or send it wobbling into the guardrail. Matt Philip reckons there’ll be plenty of feeling at training this week. You’d certainly hope so, because another second-half fadeout and the finals talk can be packed neatly into storage with the pre-season optimism.

For now, the Waratahs are left with the worst kind of loss: the one where they know full well they had it, and then watched it disappear in real time.

Three things we learned

1. The Waratahs can create chances — they just still can’t finish them – This is the central frustration with this side. They’re not getting strangled out of games for 80 minutes. They’re generating pressure, making line breaks and getting into dangerous positions often enough to beat good teams. But their execution in the red zone is still all over the shop like a mad person’s crap. Against quality opposition, that waste comes back to bite. Against the Blues, it bit hard.

2. The Blues know how to stay in the fight – They were off it for long stretches, spent time down a man and looked vulnerable when the Tahs were pouring on pressure. But they never disappeared. That’s what good sides do — absorb, hang around, wait for the momentum shift and then punish every crack. The Blues didn’t need many invitations in the second half. Once NSW opened the door, they came through with steel-caps on.

3. The Brumbies game is now enormous – Calling round-whatever matches “must-win” is usually a bit media-desk-with-a-double-espresso, but this next one is getting close. Three straight losses, out of the top six, and recurring late-game issues have the Tahs drifting at exactly the wrong time. Going to Canberra is never the week you want when confidence is wobbly, but it’ll tell us a lot about whether this team has genuine resilience or is just another promising Waratahs story heading for a familiar ‘💩 ending.

The Super Rugby Pacific Championship Ladder

Righto, after six rounds the ladder is starting to look a bit less like early-season chaos and a bit more like a proper pecking order, though, being Super Rugby, there’s still enough weirdness hanging around to keep everyone honest. The big movers after round 6 were the Brumbies and Reds. The Brumbies’ comeback win over the Chiefs was a proper statement job, while the Reds’ grafting 21-6 win in Fiji shoved them up into the top four, which are separated by only two points.

The Australian read out – From an Aussie angle, this was a sneaky good round. The Brumbies knocked off the competition leaders, the Reds won in Fiji for the first time, and even with the Tahs doing Tahs things, there’s enough evidence now that half of the Australian sides are not just making up the numbers. The finals race looks very real for multiple local teams, which is a nice change from the annual tradition of staring wistfully across the Tasman and muttering about depth.

Anyway, the rest of the rugby I’ll leave for RAWF to cover tomorrow. Five games (minus the Six Nations) is still a lot of rugby to cover. Over to you, G&GRs. Have at it.