Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #100: a century for Brisney, a victory for the French, and a stunning round of Super Rugby.

G’day G&GRs! Another stunning weekend where too much rugby is never enough. A loss to England in overtime, a victory to Fiji in Ba, what more could you want? So let’s dive into the Six Nations games and follow it home with the Super Rugby Pacific. A bumper Brisney edition for my century! Grab a whopping ☕, drink it down, as there is a hell of a lot to get through this week. Let’s get it on, Big John McCarthy style.

The Six Nations

Ireland 43 defeated Scotland 21

Triple Crown secured, six tries in the bag, and the title race still very much alive, for now — not a bad afternoon’s work for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Scotland arrived in Dublin with enough attacking spark to make things uncomfortable but, in the end, Ireland’s power game, depth off the bench and a late scoring burst proved too much as Andy Farrell’s side ran out convincing 43–21 winners to claim the Triple Crown. And like most Irish wins lately, it came with a bit of everything — slick backline play, maul dominance, and just enough chaos to keep the heart rate up.

Fast start, fast reply – Ireland couldn’t have scripted a better start. From the opening exchanges, the hosts planted themselves deep in Scottish territory, and after a dominant scrum forced a penalty advantage, fullback Jamie Osborne was on hand to slice through and score under the posts.

But Scotland, orchestrated by the ever-mercurial Finn Russell, weren’t about to roll over. A sequence of clever phase play and big carries from prop Pierre Schoeman marched the visitors into the Irish 22 before wing Darcy Graham finished in the corner to level the contest.

Parity lasted all of about five minutes – Ireland went straight back to what they do best: pressure, territory, and the rolling maul. From a lineout deep in Scottish territory, hooker Dan Sheehan detached from the back of the maul and powered over to restore the advantage. Then came the moment of real class before halftime. Centre Stuart McCloskey produced a gorgeous long pass that sliced through Scotland’s drift defence and sent Robert Baloucoune clear. The Ulster flyer needed no second invitation, burning the cover defence to give Ireland a 19–7 halftime lead.

Russell sparks hope – To their credit, Scotland came out firing after the break. Despite an early disruption from a turnover by Tadhg Beirne, the visitors found a way back into the contest through, who else, Russell. After a quick-tap penalty caught Ireland napping around the ruck, the flyhalf slipped through a narrow gap to score and suddenly the margin was back to five. Cue a nervous murmur around the Aviva.

But Ireland’s bench had other ideas. The introduction of Bundee Aki immediately injected power into the midfield. After a brutal multi-phase assault stretching past 20 phases, replacement lock Darragh Murray crashed over to secure the bonus point try. Not long after, flyhalf Jack Crowley added a penalty following a messy aerial collision, nudging Ireland out beyond two converted tries and effectively shutting the door on the Scots.

O’Brien slams it shut – If the match had a final act, it belonged to Tommy O’Brien. First, he finished a sharp attacking movement sparked by a thunderous midfield carry from Aki, diving over to give Ireland breathing room. Then, with Scotland desperately trying to run from deep in the dying minutes, centre Sione Tuipulotu spilt possession and Ireland pounced. McCloskey was again involved, linking up with O’Brien, who sprinted away for his second of the afternoon.

Game, set, Triple Crown – The celebrations began immediately as the final whistle sounded, with Ireland not only claiming the trophy but also keeping pressure on France in the Championship race. Adding to the festivities, Baloucoune was presented post-match with the tournament’s BKT Rising Player award — a fitting nod after a superb display.

Three things we learned

1. Ireland’s maul is still a weapon – Whenever Ireland needs control, they go to the lineout and maul. Sheehan’s try was textbook stuff, and it repeatedly forced Scotland to defend under huge pressure.

2. Scotland can hurt anyone — but consistency remains the issue – With Russell pulling the strings and Graham threatening out wide, Scotland created genuine problems. But, lapses in defence and a lack of composure in key moments cost them dearly.

3. Ireland’s bench is championship quality – The momentum shift when Aki and Murray entered the game was obvious. Ireland didn’t just hold the line, they accelerated away, which is exactly what title contenders do in the final quarter.

Wales 31 defeated Italy 17

A win that will leave a smile on G&GR’s resident Taff, Eloise! I’m sure she’ll have plenty to say about this game. There’s been a bit of misery floating around Welsh rugby in recent seasons, but on a cool afternoon at the Principality Stadium, the locals finally had something to cheer about. Wales wrapped up their Six Nations Championship campaign with a convincing 31–17 win over Italy, it never really felt like it would slip away. After a tournament that’s been more grim than glorious, the men in red finally delivered the sort of performance their supporters have been desperate for.

A Welsh blitz to start – From the opening whistle, Wales looked like a side determined to finish their campaign with some pride intact. The pack got straight to work, giving the backs the sort of front-foot ball that’s been painfully rare in recent years. At the heart of it all was #8 Aaron Wainwright, who’s been one of the few bright sparks in tough times. Wainwright was everywhere, carrying hard, tackling harder, and popping up twice in the first half to cross the line.

The Italian defence couldn’t handle the momentum Wales were building. Skipper Dewi Lake got in on the act, steering a rumbling Welsh maul over the line to send the Cardiff crowd into full voice. It was the sort of old-school Welsh forward dominance that’s been missing for a while. Meanwhile, flyhalf Dan Edwards was quietly running the show. Edwards kicked his goals, bagged a try of his own and even slotted a classy drop goal for good measure. By the time the scoreboard ticked past the 45-minute mark, Wales were sitting pretty at 28–0, and Italy looked shell-shocked.

Italy, finally, wake up – To their credit, the visitors eventually found a bit of fight. Fresh off their headline grabbing win over England earlier in the tournament, the Italians had shown plenty of promise under coach Gonzalo Quesada, but they’d been completely outplayed for the best part of an hour. Their opening came when Welsh tighthead Archie Griffin was sent to the sin bin for a cynical infringement. With the extra man, replacement hooker Tommaso Di Bartolomeo finished off a rolling maul to finally get the Azzurri on the board.

Italy started seeing more ball late, and further tries followed from Tommaso Allan and Paolo Garbisi. There was even a brief moment where it looked like things might get interesting after Leonardo Marin thought he’d crossed, only for the TMO to rule it out. Garbisi grabbed another shortly afterwards, but by then the result had long since been settled.

For Wales, it was a long overdue confidence boost. For Italy, it was a reminder that the promise still needs consistency.

Three things we learned

Aaron Wainwright is Wales’ heartbeat – When things have been rough for Wales, Aaron Wainwright has rarely gone missing. His double capped a powerful all-round display and showed exactly why he’s become such a key figure in the Welsh pack. Dan Edwards might be the answer at #10 – Flyhalf has been a problem position for Wales since the twilight of the old guard, but Dan Edwards looked completely comfortable running the attack. Calm off the tee, sharp with the ball in hand, and smart with his game management — that’s a promising sign heading forward. Italy’s progress is real… but still fragile – The Azzurri have made strides recently, and their earlier win over England proved they’re capable of big performances. But matches like this show the next step is consistency across 80 minutes, especially away from home.

For Welsh fans leaving the Principality Stadium, it might not erase the struggles of the past few seasons , but it at least gave them something they haven’t enjoyed nearly enough of lately: a good day at the rugby. 🏉

France 48 defeated England 46

Les Bleus snatch Six Nations crown in absolute Parisian madness – Well, strap yourselves in folks, because if you tried to script a finale like this for the Six Nations Championship your editor would probably send it back saying “tone it down a bit.” But at the Stade de France, rugby delivered something truly bonkers. In a match that pinballed between brilliance and chaos, France held off a relentless England 48–46 to retain the Championship in one of the wildest Test matches you’ll ever see. Two points. 94 points scored. One kicker with ice in his veins. And a whole lot of exhausted defenders wondering what just happened.

First-half: absolute fireworks – This one took about 30 seconds to tell us it was going to be nuts. England thought they’d struck immediately before the TMO intervened for a knock on. That reprieve lasted all of about five minutes before French flyer Louis Bielle-Biarrey pounced on a defensive error to open proceedings. The response from England? Proper snarl.

Tom Roebuck and Ollie Chessum crossed as the visitors suddenly looked nothing like the side that had stuttered earlier in the tournament. England’s forwards were denting the French line, and the backs were asking serious questions. By the 35th minute, England had already banked the four try bonus point – something very few sides have managed against France in Paris. Then came the moment that summed up the madness. Flyhalf Fin Smith lined up a conversion… only for the ball to fall off the tee. No worries – he calmly knocked over a drop goal instead, sending England into halftime with a surprising 27–17 lead.

But the real twist came seconds before the break – a French attacking maul resulted in a penalty try, and England loosehead Ellis Genge was sent to the bin. The scoreboard read 27–24, and England would start the second half a man down. Cue the inevitable French surge.

Second-half: momentum goes bungee jumping – France smelled blood immediately. Bielle-Biarrey completed a blistering hat trick, while young wing Théo Attissogbe piled on another as the hosts roared back in front. The Paris crowd lifted the noise levels to aircraft-engine levels as France grabbed a 31–27 lead. But England weren’t done.

In arguably the play of the match, Chessum intercepted a loose French pass inside his own half and sprinted away like a rogue centre to grab his second try. Then the drama went up another gear. On his 50th cap, Marcus Smith darted through to score, and suddenly England were back in front 39–38. The previously roaring stadium went quiet enough to hear nervous French fingernails being chewed.

Enter Bielle-Biarrey again – The electric winger grabbed his fourth try of the night – taking his international tally to a ridiculous 29 tries in just 27 Tests – to swing the lead back to France. Naturally, England responded again. Tommy Freeman crashed over after relentless pressure, and with three minutes left, the visitors led by one point. Yes. One.

The final act. With the Championship hanging by a thread, France launched one last attack. Wave after wave of pressure forced England deep into their own territory. Eventually, the whistle came, a high tackle followed by a deliberate knock on from Maro Itoje ( which should have been a 🧀 in its own right). Penalty France. Clock is in the red.

Up stepped Thomas Ramos. The man widely considered the most reliable boot in world rugby stood in front of 80,000 people, holding their breath. No fuss. No nerves, Three points. Game. Championship. France 48 – England 46. What the Wallabies would give for a player who could kick like that!

Ireland’s title hopes evaporated somewhere between Ramos’ kicking tee and the uprights, while England were left wondering how on earth they’d lost a match in which they scored six tries. France, meanwhile, are champions again, and if this really was the greatest Six Nations ever played, its finale may well be the greatest game the tournament has seen.

Three things we learned

Louis Bielle-Biarrey is a demi-god – Four tries in a Six Nations decider is outrageous. Louis is now one of the most lethal finishers in world rugby, and France’s attack becomes terrifying when he gets space. England’s attack has finally clicked, but their defence less so – Six tries in Paris tell a story. With Fin Smith pulling the strings and runners like Tommy Freeman and Tom Roebuck flying, England suddenly looks like a side capable of troubling anyone. Never give France a kick to win it – Under pressure, with the Championship on the line, there may not be a calmer man in rugby than Thomas Ramos. Give him a shot in the dying seconds and, more often than not, you’re walking back to halfway.

Super Rugby Pacific 2026 – Round 5

Hurricanes 31 defeated Western Force 23

Canes weather the Force storm in Napier – There are nights in Super Rugby where the favourites cruise, the script holds, and everyone goes home happy. Friday night in Napier wasn’t one of those nights. The Hurricanes eventually got the chocolates with a 31–23 win over the Western Force at McLean Park, but for long stretches this looked like it might become one of those famous “where were you when” moments for Australian rugby fans. For a side that’s spent the better part of a decade trying to crack the Kiwi fortress across the ditch, the Force arrived with little expectation and plenty of grit. And for 40 minutes, they were more than a nuisance — they were leading.

Force brings the fight – The opening half was all hustle and defensive steel from the visitors. The Hurricanes dominated territory early, but every promising raid was met by a wall of blue jerseys throwing bodies into tackles like it was the last round of the season. Eventually, the pressure cracked when livewire Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard darted over for the home side’s first try. But the Force didn’t panic.

Instead, they did what good underdogs do — took their chances. Winger Darby Lancaster crossed in the 27th minute after a sharp attacking movement, and a penalty from flyhalf Ben Donaldson nudged the visitors ahead. When the half=time whistle went, the scoreboard read 8–5 to the Force — and suddenly the Hurricanes were the ones feeling the pressure.

Hurricanes flick the switch – Donaldson stretched the lead shortly after the break with another penalty, pushing the Force out to a six point buffer. For a moment, the upset felt very real. But championship teams tend to have another gear. In the 48th minute, Hurricanes veteran Brad Shields crashed over from close range, and that proved to be the turning point. What followed was a brutal burst of the Hurricanes’ momentum.

#8 Devan Flanders powered across soon after, before flyhalf Callum Harkin joined the scoring spree as the home side suddenly shifted from grinding to galloping. The moment of the night belonged to lock Warner Dearns, who charged down a Donaldson kick and sprinted away to score — all while the Hurricanes were down a man following Isaia Walker-Leawere’s yellow card for a high cleanout. It was the sort of chaotic, momentum-swinging play that kills off brave challengers.

Force fight to the end – To their credit, the Force refused to disappear. Lancaster grabbed his second late in the game, and centre Lopeti Faifua added another, bringing the margin back within touching distance and threatening a consolation bonus point. But time ran out before the comeback could fully ignite.

Force skipper Jeremy Williams summed up the frustration afterwards. “That first 20 in the second half, we got punched in the face a bit. Really great reply in the end. But only if there were five more minutes.” In the end, the Hurricanes walked away with the win — but they knew they’d been in a scrap. For the Force, it was another near miss across the Tasman, and another reminder that the gap to the Kiwi sides might not be as big as it once was.

Three things we learned

The Force is getting closer in New Zealand – They didn’t break the hoodoo, but this was far from the usual Kiwi away horror show. The Force defended ferociously and created real pressure. If they keep playing like this, the first win in New Zealand since 2014 isn’t far away. Hurricanes’ depth can flip a game fast – For 45 minutes, the Canes looked strangely blunt. Then the pack found rhythm, and suddenly, the tries started raining down. Players like Flanders and Dearns showed how quickly momentum can swing when the Hurricanes get rolling. Darby Lancaster is one to watch – Two tries and constant energy on the wing made Lancaster a standout for the Force. If the Perth side is going to turn competitive performances into wins this season, he’ll likely be in the middle of it.

Fiji Drua 42 defeated Brumbies 27

F1J1 Drua get it done over the Brumbies in Ba – There are days when the travel schedule bites you, the injury list grows longer than a Bunnings receipt, and you run into a Fijian side at home that’s had a week to stew on things. Unfortunately for the ACT Brumbies, Saturday in Ba ticked every one of those boxes. The Brumbies’ heavily rotated outfit went down 42–27 to the Fijian Drua at Four R Stadium, the first time the Canberrans have lost to the Drua since the islanders joined SRP.

After last week’s gut punch loss to the Queensland Reds, coach Stephen Larkham swung the axe, or perhaps more accurately, the rotation wheel, making 10 changes to his matchday squad. Between injuries, player management and the joy that’s a humid afternoon in Fiji, it was always going to be a tall order. And so it proved.

Drua bring the chaos – From the opening whistle, the Drua looked like a side determined to turn the afternoon into a festival of running rugby. The home crowd – loud enough to be heard somewhere back near Suva – lapped up every offload and broken field dash. Ironically, it was the visitors who struck first. Slick work down the edge saw Kye Oates slip through the line before linking with Klayton Thorn, whose clever grubber was gathered by centre Hudson Creighton to score.

The Drua barely blinked. Flanker Etonia Waqa answered almost immediately, powering down the right touchline and planting the ball to level things up, and the match quickly settled into that familiar Drua rhythm: chaotic, fast, and slightly terrifying for visiting defences.

When prop Mesake Doge saw 🧀, the Brumbies briefly looked like they might take control. Young backrower Toby Macpherson barged over for his first Super Rugby try in the 25th minute, giving the visitors a sniff. But the Drua flicked the switch before the break. Lock Elia Canakaivata crossed late in the half, sending the hosts to the sheds with a 20–12 lead and all the momentum.

Second-half avalanche – If the Brumbies were hoping the Drua would cool off at halftime, someone forgot to tell the hosts. Debutant Sairusi Ravudi celebrated his first cap in style early in the second stanza, before winger Ilaisa Droasese finished a sweeping move that stretched the Brumbies’ defence to breaking point. Suddenly, it was a 20-point game, and the visitors were chasing shadows.

To their credit, the Brumbies didn’t fold. Macpherson pounced on a loose ball to grab his second – a tidy reward for a tireless afternoon – while Ryan Lonergan combined with Creighton to drag the deficit back to 10. But every time the Brumbies threatened to build a comeback, the Drua found another gear. Droasese’s second try in the 70th minute effectively iced the contest, and while Andy Muirhead crossed late, it was little more than statistical comfort.

A milestone spoiled – The loss was particularly cruel for Wallabies enforcer Rob Valetini, who brought up his 100th Super Rugby appearance in typically industrious fashion: 17 tackles and a truckload of carries. It was the sort of shift that normally helps the Brumbies win games. On this day, it wasn’t quite enough.

For the Drua, though, it was another statement victory – their second this season against a top two side after earlier knocking off the Hurricanes. And if there’s one lesson teams should have learned by now, it’s this: if you travel to Fiji understrength, you are going to get hurt Bula style!

Three things we learned

The Drua at home remain one of rugby’s great ambushes – Trips to Fiji have become one of the toughest assignments in Super Rugby. Between the conditions, the crowd and the Drua’s instinctive attacking style, even well-drilled teams can unravel quickly. Toby Macpherson might be the next Brumbies backrow find – The Brumbies have a habit of uncovering quality loose forwards, and Macpherson’s double on his first start suggests another one may be emerging. He carried hard, hit rucks and showed good instincts around the ball. Squad rotation always carries risk – Larkham would have known the risk. 10 changes were always going to test the Brumbies’ cohesion. While the depth is there, combinations matter – especially when facing a side that thrives on chaos like the Drua.

Crusaders 29 defeated Highlanders 18

Crusaders win the southern derby in a total cheesefest – If there’s one thing the old South Island derby reliably delivers, it’s chaos wrapped in red and blue jerseys. And on this occasion, it also delivered a new name for Crusaders fans to start arguing about in pubs: Johnny Lee. The debutant loose forward announced himself in proper Crusaders fashion on Saturday night, bagging a double as the Crusaders overcame their own disciplinary meltdown to beat the Highlanders 29–18. It wasn’t pretty, it rarely is when these two get together. But, it was effective enough to secure a much-needed win in the 50th edition of the southern scrap.

Early fireworks – The match kicked off in typical derby style, frantic, physical and just a little bit unhinged. Enter Will Jordan. The Crusaders’ fullback opened proceedings with a moment of magic, slicing through the line before stepping a defender and burning three more on a dazzling run to the line. If you blinked, you missed it. If you’re a Highlanders fan, you probably wish you had.

But the Highlanders weren’t in the mood to let the red machine run away with it. Winger Caleb Tangitau broke clear soon after, drawing the last defender and putting Tanielu Tele’a over to level the scores. Then came perhaps the most Highlanders sequence imaginable: prop Angus Ta’avao busting into open space like a runaway fridge before linking with Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens to give the visitors the lead.

The Crusaders responded through Fletcher Newell, but the hosts were busy shooting themselves in the foot. Actually, make that three times in the foot.

Yellow card chaos – Ill discipline threatened to derail the Crusaders’ night. Hooker Codie Taylor and Highlanders prop Finlay Brewis both spent time in the bin during the first half with a serve of 🧀, while penalties from Cam Millar helped the Highlanders edge ahead. Just after the break, the visitors held an 18–12 lead and looked well placed to pinch the derby. That’s when the debutant decided he’d had enough of that.

Enter Johnny Lee – With the Crusaders still reeling from their disciplinary brainfarts, Lee took matters into his own hands. First, he linked up with Ethan Blackadder to power over in the 49th minute, dragging the Crusaders back into the fight. Six minutes later he was at it again, crashing over for his second, and suddenly the momentum had flipped entirely.

From there, the Crusaders leaned on their defence — the sort of stubborn, occasionally infuriating defence that has made them perennial contenders. Rivez Reihana added a penalty to stretch the lead while the Highlanders huffed and puffed without ever quite finding the knockout blow. There was even a moment where Xavier Saifoloi thought he’d sealed it, only for the try to be wiped out for earlier interference.

No matter. The Crusaders’ defence held firm, denying the Highlanders even a losing bonus point. The win lifts the Crusaders above their southern rivals into seventh — not exactly vintage Crusaders territory, but a step in the right direction. The only sour note came when captain David Havili limped off in the 23rd minute, a worrying sight for a side already juggling form and fitness.

Still, on a night when discipline wobbled, and the Highlanders threw plenty at them, the Crusaders found a new hero to drag them through. And his name is Johnny Lee.

Three things we learned

1. The Crusaders might have found a new backrow weapon – Debut tries are nice. Two debut tries in a derby? That’s how you make selectors remember your name. Johnny Lee’s impact wasn’t just about the scoreboard — his physicality and timing around the breakdown were exactly what the Crusaders needed when the game was wobbling.

2. Crusaders’ discipline remains a major concern – Three serves of Cheddar 🧀 in a derby is asking for trouble. Against stronger opposition, the Crusaders probably don’t get away with that. It’s been a recurring theme this season and something they’ll need to fix quickly.

3. The Highlanders still lack the killer instinct – The Highlanders had the lead, momentum and numerical advantage at times — yet couldn’t shut the game down. They created chances and played some enterprising rugby, but the inability to finish the job cost them dearly. In tight competitions, those missed opportunities sting.

Queensland Reds 26 defeated Waratahs 17

Queensland Reds rub the Tahs’ nose in it at Suncorp – The crowd at Suncorp Stadium had almost settled in for one of those nights – the kind where the highlights reel consists mostly of box kicks and the most exciting moment is someone spilling a high ball. Then Carter Gordon decided enough was enough. Two late strikes from the Reds playmaker, including a stunning length-of-the-field effort, dragged the Queensland Reds away from a stubborn Waratahs outfit and sealed a 26–17 win that looked anything but likely for the first hour. It was the Reds’ third straight victory, but they had to work far harder than the scoreline suggests.

A game that needed a spark – For the opening 60 minutes, the match was, to put it politely, a bit of a grind. To put it not so politely, it was boring as bat 💩. Scrumhalf Louis Werchon kept the aerial bombardment going for the hosts while both sides struggled to put together anything resembling a fluid attack. The scoreboard reflected it too, with the sides locked at 7–7 at halftime.

The Reds’ early try came via a moment of attacking flair. Fullback Jock Campbell (who is really putting his hand up this season) sliced through the line and offloaded brilliantly to send Gordon over for the opener. The Waratahs weren’t about to roll over, though. Replacement backrower Jamie Adamson – called into the starting side after the late withdrawal of Charlie Gamble – made an immediate impact by crossing for the visitors’ first.

The match remained scrappy after the break before Ioane Moananu crashed over from close range to put the Tahs in front. When winger Harry Potter added another, the visitors suddenly held a handy 17–12 lead, and Suncorp started to get a little restless.

Gordon flips the script – Enter Gordon. The flyhalf – fresh off his match-winner against the ACT Brumbies the previous week – began the comeback by launching a towering bomb that ultimately created the space for skipper Harry Wilson to crash over. But the best was still to come. With the game on a knife edge late, the ball spilt into broken play and Gordon gathered. A hop over a desperate tackle attempt created just enough daylight before he put the foot down, burning past Potter and sprinting 55 metres to score a superb match-winning try. Moments later, the Reds iced it.

Substitute Treyvon Pritchard split the defensive line, the ball found its way to the rampaging Filipo ‘I am having a stunner of a year’ Daugunu, and slick hands sent centre Isaac Henry diving over to cap a brilliant counterattack. The Waratahs briefly thought they had snatched the lead earlier when centre Triston Reilly produced a spectacular diving finish in the corner – only for the replay to show the ball had touched the sideline in the dead ball area. No try. Game over.

The Reds move to 3–1 and now face a daunting trip to Fiji next week against the Fijian Drua – a venue where they’ve never tasted victory. The Waratahs slip to 2–2, but after last week’s hammering by the Hurricanes, this was a far more encouraging showing.

Three things we learned

1. Carter Gordon is finding his groove again – Whatever doubts lingered after Gordon’s stint in rugby league are fading quickly. Two clutch performances in two weeks suggest the Reds have a flyhalf capable of deciding tight games.

2. The Reds still struggle to ignite early – For the third straight week, Queensland needed a late surge to get the job done. When the attack clicks, it looks bloody dangerous, but they’ll want to find that rhythm earlier, especially heading to Fiji.

3. The Waratahs’ fight is back – After a complete dog 💩the previous week, the Tahs showed far more resilience. Their defence was variable, but their forward effort kept them in the contest, and with a bit more polish in attack, they could’ve stolen this one.

Auckland Blues 43 defeated Moana Pasifika 7

Blues cash in after Pulu red as Moana fade at Eden Park – There’s nothing quite like a derby to stir the pot in Auckland, and this one had a bit of everything: early ambition from Moana Pasifika, a 🍷that flipped the match on its head, and a Blues pack that eventually went full demolition mode. In the end, the Blues ran away with a 43–7 win at Eden Park, but it was far from the procession the final score suggests.

Moana Pasifika came out with genuine intent and looked ready to rattle the locals. After Sam Nock had dotted down early to give the Blues a 5–0 lead, the visitors responded with some proper enterprise. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa and Patrick Pellegrini both punched holes in the Blues’ line as Moana threatened to strike back. But then came the moment that changed everything.

In the 16th minute, Augustine Pulu tried to shut down a Blues counterattack but instead collected Nock high. The referee initially reached for yellow, but with Nock failing his HIA, the bunker upgraded it to 🍷. Game on, or perhaps more accurately, game tilted sharply uphill for Moana.

Ironically, Nock’s departure only seemed to energise the Blues. Replacement Taufa Funaki wasted no time making his presence felt, producing a cheeky grubber that AJ Lam chased down to stretch the lead. To Moana’s credit, they refused to fold. Millis Sanerivi powered over midway through the half to keep the scoreboard honest and give the travelling fans something to cheer.

And for a while there, it looked like Moana might drag itself back into the contest. Two attacking raids were denied by the TMO — one for offside, the other for obstruction — leaving the visitors wondering what might have been. The Blues, meanwhile, took a narrow eight-point lead into the sheds after Ofa Tu’ungafasi rumbled over just before the break.

Cue the halftime Vern Cotter spray – Whatever was said in the Eden Park sheds clearly worked because the Blues came out breathing fire. Their pack rolled up their sleeves and got to work, turning pressure into points in short order. Marcel Renata crashed over early in the second half before Sam Darry followed suit, and suddenly the game had blown wide open.

From there, the floodgates opened. Codemuru Vai and Mason Tupara added further tries as the Blues flexed their muscle against the undermanned Moana side, eventually pulling away to a comfortable 43–7 victory. The result lifts the Blues into second place on the SRP ladder on 15 points, tied at the top with the Hurricanes and Brumbies, and sets up a tasty trip across the ditch to face the Waratahs next week.

For Moana Pasifika, it’s back to the drawing board. They remain rooted to the bottom of the table and now face the unenviable task of hosting the Crusaders in their next outing.

Still, if there’s one thing this competition keeps reminding us, it’s that chaos is never far away.

Three Things We Learned

1. Red cards still decide games – Moana Pasifika were right in the fight for the opening quarter, but Augustine Pulu’s red card completely changed the contest. Playing a man down against a side like the Blues is a mountain few teams can climb.

2. The Blues pack is serious business – Once the second half started, the Blues forwards simply squeezed the life out of Moana. Renata, Darry and Tu’ungafasi led a dominant tight five effort that turned a tight contest into a runaway win.

3. Moana Pasifika’s attack has real spark – Even with 14 men, Moana created chances and looked dangerous through Tupou Ta’eiloa and Pellegrini. Two disallowed tries showed they can break teams open — but discipline and accuracy remain their biggest hurdles.

The Super Rugby Pacific Championship Ladder

Ok, G&GRs, there’s been a bit of movement at the station when it comes to the SRP ladder. The good news is that there are three Aussie teams in the top six, along with three Kiwis. Mind you, I don’t think the Tahs will stay there for much longer with the Dark Ones on the climb after their early season slow start.

A great weekend of rugby, a win for my Reddies and a loss to England in extra time. There’s not much more I want out of a great weekend of games. Anyway, enough of this old man gibbering crap. Over to you G&GRs! Have at it.