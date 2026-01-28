In more great news for Waratahs and Australian rugby fans (one and the same, ain’t it?), RA last night revealed they had secured the services of ‘Mad Max’ Jorgensen for the next two World Cup cycles by signing him to a five year contract, reportedly worth 10,611,367,351.29 Indonesian rupiah a year. With the chance to increase that with additional match payments and the like.

Mad Max had been the target of a second poaching raid from gaol ball side, the Sydney City Roosters. However, with a fair chunk of Rp thrown at him, the chance for a home World Cup, and with inbuilt flexibility of two 1 year sabbaticals built into the contract, sees the 21 year old, prodigious talent stay with God’s game and perhaps the best provincial side in world rugby, the Waratahs.

Well done RA, the offer is flexible and smart, and well done Mad Max. Now, let’s start to win stuff.

Hoss – out.