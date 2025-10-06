Locks, stocks and a few smoking barrels

Good Morning G&GRs and welcome to Tuesday. The Rugby Championship has ended and while there’s undoubtedly news to cover, we have the pleasure of reading a great piece by our resident Soap Dodger, KB, about locks. So without further ado, thanks KB for this great read.

A few weeks back KARL wrote an excellent article which featured a piece on locks and the merits of Will Skelton in particular. Now locks are dear to my heart being one in my tender years who grew up with, and played against, some very good ones. This set me to ponder, what makes a good lock?

Back in the my playing days, they generally came in just two varieties. The tallish, long thin variety that could get around the park, scrummage and did their bit a ruck and maul. The lineout was their major asset with the ability to jump and secure ball without assistance, or some if the ref wasn’t looking. That was me. The other was a generally shorter, heavier variety who had tattoos disappearing into every orifice and a look that said ‘you don’t want to meet me in a dark alley, Sonny’. He was the guy you’d look for if a member of the opposition was looking for some missing teeth. Good attributes were a strong scrummage and great upper body strength, when the maul was a proper maul. Fortunately, we have moved on from those dark days and in the modern game locks now have to have all court skills. Scrum, lineout, tackle, breakdown and strong carrying are all part of the skill set. Today’s locks are a totally different animal.

With the Rugby Championship over, November tests on the horizon and looking ahead to RWC2027, I’ve cast my eyes on the merits of possible candidates.

Will Skelton age 33 (36 caps) 2.03 m 135kg

Will Skelton. Source: (Getty Images/Sportsfile: Brendan Moran)

A lot has already been written about Big W and what he’s brought to the Wallabies. This particular jurist is out on what he brings; he draws players and that opens up spaces for others like Bobby V and Dirty Harry to exploit but, I’ve not seen the maul disruption, dynamic carries and breakdown clearouts that have been his trademark.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto age 28 (30 caps) 2.01m 124kg

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Source Rugby Australia)

Moved to the Reds after the Rebels folded in 2024. Suffered a shoulder injury that ended his SR season in 2025. After recovering from his injury he played in three games against the British & Irish Lions where he put in three top class 80 min shifts. Another locks’ lock, in my book he performs all the tasks of lock to a high standard and was unlucky not to be selected in at least one of the tests against Lions and, more recently, in the TRC when Skelton went back to La Rochelle. St Joe eventually saw sense and he had some game time against the FISMs and was a start against the Nearlies at Eden Park where he put in a very good shift. Mysteriously dropped from the matchday squad for Bled 2 with no reason given. The G&G could have done with him after Skelton went off with an early HIA.

Darcy Swain age 28 (17 caps) 2.00 m 113kg

Darcy Swain. Source: Western Force

Moved from the Ponies to the Force where he’s formed a very good partnership with Jeremy Williams. Gained some notoriety for being a bit of a loose cannon after his pathetic attempt at a head butt on SD Jonny Hill ended in a red card in 2022. Since then he’s pulled his head in and become a more mature player with an excellent season with the Force that must have seen him close to test reckoning.

Nick Frost age 25 (31 caps) 2.06m 120kg

Nick Frost. Source: Rugby Australia

Has to be one of the first names on Joe Schmidt’s team sheet, Nick’s been outstanding in all his games for the G&G this year. Played for the full 80 mins in the tests against the Lions and the DDFs. Rested for the second game against Argentina but back in the team for the Auckland test. Does the lot and has earned his place in the Wallabies squad for the foreseeable future. Had a quiet game in Bled 2 and was replaced at the 50 min mark. Unusual for him but he’s played a lot of footie.

Jeremy Williams age 24 (16 caps) 1.98m 113kg

Jeremy Williams. Source: Rugby Australia

In the shadow of Swain at the Force but has been excellent addition to the Wallabies squad. Comes on in last 25 mins when Skelton departs and leaves his mark. Some great lineout steals against the Lions were a hallmark of his play. In the match day squad for the RC games. A similar player to Nick Frost but with not quite the same impact, he hasn’t let the side down in his appearances from the bench.

Josh Canham age 24 (1 cap) 2.02m 119kg

Josh Canham: Source: Rugby Australia

Headed north to the Reds from the Rebels where he got Les Kiss’s attention and was a regular in their starting XV in the recent SR season. Another 80 min player. He has a lineout presence and a very good offloading game but areas of his game need to improve, particularly in aggressive contact. In the Wallabies main squad and will have gained from the experience. Definitely one for consideration come RWC2027. His pairing with LSL in the coming SR season at the Reds will be worth watching.

Miles Amatosero age 23 (0 caps) 2.03m 125kg

Mile Amatosero. Source: Hanna Lassen | Credit: Getty Images for Super Rugby

After a stint with French club Clermont where he made his debut at aged 18, comparisons were drawn that he was the next Big W. Returned to Aus and joined the Tahs for the 2024 season. Might be a bit harsh to say that he didn’t live up to expectations being more concerned with putting himself about rather than knuckling down to the meat and potatoes of a lock’s job. Having said that, he put in a good showing against the Lions. It will be interesting to see how he goes in the SR AUS competition. Definitely one to watch as he should’ve gained a lot more experience come RWC2027.

I dare say I’ve missed out a few names but please feel free to add your two cents’ worth. For mine, if I were to select four I’d go for Frost, LSL, Swain and Williams. I’ve left out Big W because I don’t think he’s the answer going forward as today’s game negates some of the strong attributes he has. He’ll also be required by his club in the highly competitive Top 14 French league which will be in full swing in November. Although Tom Hooper has played a few games at lock, #6 is his best position and his place on the plane north is assured.

Looking ahead to RWC2027, I reckon our lock stocks are in pretty good shape. We have four aged 24 who have two years of Super and international rugby to hone their skills. We also have guys like Amatosero at the Tahs and Lachlan Shaw, another 22 yr old at the Ponies, waiting in the wings for their chance to shine. The future is bright.

Anyway, have at it.