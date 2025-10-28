Hump Day News – in from the side, and a bit late.

Morning fellow G&GRs. Sorry about the late post, I was out last night with a mate from the army who I hadn’t seen for years and by the time we’d stopped remembering things it was just too late to get in front of the computer. The copious amount of beers probably didn’t help either. Catching up with mates I served with is something I will never turn down, it’s one of the best mental health approaches I have and resets things in a big way. So sorry, but not sorry. Besides, having a Kiwi in from the side and a bit late just supports the preconceived perception of us anyway so, hopefully, not too many are upset at the wait.

I’ve been helped out today by Dave P who provided the first article for me. He sent it in an email last week and we decided not to put up a separate post on Sunday as everyone was focussing on the scrape through against Japan. Thanks, Dave, and I hope people enjoy it as much as I did.

Back in the 1990s when The Simpsons was enjoying its golden age and the Wallabies were also having a golden run there was an episode that aired with Bart becoming a TV star called “The I didn’t do it kid”. There are three characters in the episode who can be used to illustrate the relationship between the general Australian populace (Krusty), the Wallabies (Bart) and Australian rugby fans (Marge). At the beginning of the episode Bart is having a conversation with Krusty, who asks him “What have you ever done for me?”. Bart answers “I got you out of jail and I reconciled you with your dad”. Krusty then asks, “But what have you done for me lately?” to which Bart answers, “I gave you that bagel that I swiped from Kent Brockman”. Krusty’s final response is “and I’ll never forget it”. Krusty then employs Bart as his PA and Bart becomes famous for messing up a skit. If we swap the characters around: Krusty (Oz general populace): What have you ever done for me? Bart (Wallabies): We achieved a grand slam in 1984, won the World Cup in 1991 and 1999, defeated the Lions in 2001. Krusty (in 2025): Yeah, but what have you done for me lately? Bart: We stole a victory off the Springboks when we were 22-0 down and came back from the dead a few weeks later against Argentina in Townsville. Krusty: And I’ll never forget it. Marge later in the episode pulls out a box of Bart merchandise to show him. Bart asks why she kept it all and she says “To remind myself when you were the whole world’s special little guy”. As rugby fans we reminisce about when the Wallabies were the nation’s ‘special little guy’ with every Tom, Dick and Little Johnny wearing Wallaby merch in the streets. Earlier in the episode Principal Skinner tells Bart’s class that they are going on their annual excursion, this time to ‘The Box Factory’. Miss K (Bart’s teacher) says “Not Again”, wanting to go somewhere different. As fans of the Wallabies, we have experienced many false dawns over the past 20 years, hopefully when Wendy Matthews takes over next year we’ll finally see a new ‘golden age’ where the Wallabies once again become the Australian populace’s special little boy once more. The other possible aspect of the episode that may correlate with Bart becoming famous is that he screws up the skit monumentally and accidentally becomes famous. Was our golden age the result of meticulous planning or an accident of birth where we had a generation of talented players come through at the same time and the stars aligned for success? Whatever happens, the Wallabies need to stop with the ‘Weezle Wuzzle’ and create a new catchphrase that will energise the populace. Any thoughts on entertainment industry shows or movies that correlate with our golden age or other eras?

Prop who played for the All Blacks and Wallabies retires from professional rugby

Reported here in stuff.com, Former All Blacks turned Wallabies prop Alex Hodgman has retired from professional rugby after the rare achievement of playing for two different test nations. The Reds confirmed the 32-year-old loosehead would be hanging up his boots and returning to Auckland after announcing his departure following the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Hodgman qualified for the Wallabies through his Fijian-Australian father and his lone appearance in the green and gold came against Georgia in 2024. Hodgman is one of only five men who have played for both the All Blacks and Wallabies. Hodgman made 17 appearances across two seasons with the Reds after seven years with the Blues. He looked back on his unique career with fond memories but said it was time to call it a day. “For me, setting up my family has always been the most important thing. I wanted to taste something different in Queensland and we definitely did that with a good experience,” Hodgman reflected, adding “I had a lot of fun playing footy. You know when it’s time to finish up.”

That’s a pretty cool story and well done on him for his achievements. Maybe he was never top of the roster but he was always reliable and sometimes that’s more important than flash in the pan YouTube clips. Good luck to him and I hope he enjoys his retirement. There are some big changes at the Reds, they seem to be losing a lot of players along with their coach for next season. Hopefully they have the players to take over and continue to go well.

Valetini fuelled by Lions frustration as Wallabies hunt for England repeat

Rob Valetini

Reported here by one of our favourites, or mine anyway, Nathan W on rugby.com.au, Rob Valetini is using his frustrating year with injuries as fuel in the quest to take down England. The match against Japan, where he was again injured, was the two-time John Eales Medallist’s fifth start of the year amid a tough injury period that saw him hurt both calves at different points. This limited him to just 40 minutes during the British & Irish Lions tour, having aggravated the knock early in the second Test before playing on to half-time. “It was a bit frustrating, but it is what it is,” Valetini said. “I was pretty happy just to play the Lions, especially in Melbourne where I was born, at the MCG in front of 90,000. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life, even though it was only 40 minutes.“

Valetini is actively working to reduce the risk of re-injury, especially after a similarly disrupted Super Rugby Pacific season. The back-rower looms as one of the Wallabies’ key weapons if they are to upset the English once again on home soil. Valetini started at blindside flanker in the famous win, with Max Jorgensen’s after-the-siren winner kick-starting a special 12 months for the team. “It built a lot of confidence within Australian rugby. It was just awesome to be a part of that game in front of a packed-out stadium.” adding “We have somewhat the same group as last year and I feel like the boys are getting a lot closer and we’re building cohesion. I feel like we can see that through our trainings and in the games as well”

I certainly hope he recovers from his injury against Japan and is available for the Wallabies as for me when he plays well he is just awesome to see. I still think the loose forwards need to work a bit on their linking up in a game and at times they appear as three very good players rather than as a team working together. However, one thing you can always count on is that if he plays, Valetini will give 100% and his plays will include some big carries, some big hits and some punishing ruck work. I think the team needs him right to do well so good luck with the recovery.